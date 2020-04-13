Senior Superstar

The Class of 2020’s senior year has been unlike any other: traditional senior events, milestones and accolades are being postponed or eliminated because of COVID-19. That includes thousands of senior athletes across Colorado who have had their seasons cut short or canceled completely.

To honor this awesome and resilient class, FOX31 has launched Senior Superstars, our effort to recognize the Class of 2020 for their hard work and tenacity in the face of adversity. Our featured superstars are great examples of the Class of 2020 and represent the thousands of exceptional seniors whose final year in high school hasn’t gone as they and their families had expected.

If you know a senior athlete who is a great representative of the Class of 2020, please nominate him or her below for the chance to be featured on FOX31, Tuesday and Thursday nights at 10:00.