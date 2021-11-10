Cyber Monday is an ideal time to buy items on gifts registries and wishlists, as many of them are higher-priced items that are likely to go on sale.

What is Cyber Monday and is it better than Black Friday?

It’s hard to imagine a time when holiday shopping didn’t include exciting Cyber Monday sales. The much-loved online shopping event floods the internet with hot deals, many of which are far more impressive than those seen on Black Friday.

But what exactly is Cyber Monday, and how is it different from Black Friday? While it may seem hard to tell the sales events apart, Cyber Monday distinguishes itself as a shopper’s best chance to snag the season’s top deals from the comfort of their own couch.

What you need to know about Cyber Monday

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is an online holiday shopping event held the Monday after Thanksgiving. It features online-only deals, and many products may even drop to their lowest prices of the year. Many shoppers view Cyber Monday as a calmer, more organized way to dive into holiday shopping compared to Thanksgiving weekend shopping events in stores. Besides skipping long lines and battles for parking spots, it’s often easier to find deals without the hustle and bustle of brick-and-mortar shopping.

The term “Cyber Monday” was first used by the National Retail Federation in 2005 to characterize the notable uptick in online shopping following Thanksgiving weekend, according to Investopedia. There are several reasons as to how and why Cyber Monday carved itself out as a significant shopping event, such as a rapidly modernizing retail landscape or the consumer’s simple desire to shop smarter and get better deals. Over time, it has morphed into an online shopping event of epic proportions, and per Adobe Analytics, Cyber Monday generated upward of $10 billion in sales worldwide in 2020.

Popular types of Cyber Monday sales

Cyber Monday sales feature deep discounts that may reach up to 80% off, but that’s not the only way retailers entice shoppers. Here are some of the most popular types of sales shoppers see during the online deals event:

Early deals, the online version of doorbusters, feature sales that are only available for the first few hours of the event.

“Buy one, get one” sales offer greater discounts when shoppers purchase more than one eligible product.

Shipping promotions offer free or discounted shipping when shoppers spend a certain amount.

Some products aren’t necessarily on sale, but when shoppers buy them on Cyber Monday, they receive either free gifts or coupons for future purchases.

Retailers with store credit cards may offer an additional percentage off entire purchases when shoppers sign up for a new card.

Shoppers who have store credit cards may receive bonus discounts when they use them on Cyber Monday.

As part of Cyber Monday promotions, fitness equipment, including some high-end treadmills, may come with free trials of interactive training apps or programs.

How to save big on Cyber Monday

There are a few ways to save big on Cyber Monday, and if shoppers start researching deals now, they may walk away from the event with more money left in their pocket than expected.

Do as much research as possible before Cyber Monday so you don’t lose valuable time during the event when top deals may sell out.

Cross-reference discounts to find the lowest prices among retailers, particularly those that sell the same or similar products.

Figure out how to maximize savings at each retailer, whether it’s cashing in rewards, using gift cards or meeting the minimum purchase amount for free shipping.

Potential Cyber Monday deals to look out for

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet

Amazon’s brand-new Fire 10 Tablet has a speedy Octa-core processor to deliver a smooth user experience and high-quality streaming. The device has built-in Alexa for hands-free navigation.

Sold by Amazon

Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop

The Acer Aspire 5 is well-received as a multitasking laptop that is well suited for travel with its 10-hour battery life. It has advanced security features, including a bio-protected fingerprint reader.

Sold by Amazon

UGG Women’s Classic Short II Boot

A perennial favorite, this UGG style is known for its cozy shearling lining and plush footbed. The boot has a Treadlite outsole whose tread boosts traction on slick ground or uneven terrain.

Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

LEGO Hogwarts “Chamber of Secrets” Building Set

The new LEGO “Harry Potter” comes with 10 minifigures of characters from the much-loved series. The building set has a modular design so kids can keep adding rooms to Hogwarts Castle.

Sold by Amazon

Fitbit Luxe

The new Fitbit Luxe has the look and feel of a bracelet, but it doesn’t compromise on high-tech features. The fitness tracker measures essential health metrics, including heart rate, sleep quality and activity levels.

Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Brooks Men’s Adrenaline GTS 21 Running Shoe

Considered a pro-grade option, this Brooks running shoe has full-length cushioning to support smooth heel-to-toe transitions. The rugged outsole is suitable for sidewalk and street running.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods and Road Runner Sports

Bowflex Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym

This Bowflex home gym has a unique cable system that lets users transition easily and safely between resistance levels. It includes 210 pounds of resistance and is upgradable to 310 pounds.

Sold by Bowflex

Cricut Explore 3

The Cricut Explore 3 cuts and creates designs twice as fast as previous models. The device, ideal for a broad range of DIY projects, works with over 100 materials.

Sold by Amazon

Milwaukee M18 Lithium-Ion Cordless Drill and Impact Drive

The best-selling Milwaukee drill and impact driver set is designed for rugged use, including mixed weather conditioners and below-freezing temperatures. The set comes with a soft tool bag and battery charging dock.

Sold by Home Depot

Step2 Great Creations Art Center

Young artists can tap into their creativity with this dynamic art center that features a double-sided easel and drawing station. The playset has removable trays and bins for flexible storage solutions.

Sold by Amazon

Too Faced Cinnamon Swirl Sweet & Spicy Eye Shadow Palette

This Too Faced palette includes a winter-themed assortment of sweet and spicy shades. The eye shadow is high-pigment and photographs well, making it ideal for holiday photo ops.

Sold by Kohl’s, Ulta, Sephora and Macy’s

Samsonite Silhouette 17 21-inch Hardside Carry-On Spinner

Made by a respected luggage brand, this built-to-last spinner has a tough polycarbonate shell and durable double-spinner wheels. It has advanced storage capabilities, including a removable laundry bag.

Sold by Macy’s

