Want to keep up with your ZZZ’s? Try these sleep bands and trackers

Where to find the best sleep bands and trackers

A good night’s sleep is vital to your overall health. A sleep band works to provide the user with information regarding the details of their sleep cycle. By analyzing various factors such as heart rate and body movement, sleep bands and trackers are able to detect where in the sleep cycle you are lacking quality sleep and how to troubleshoot these problems. Advanced sleep trackers will be multi-purpose and also contain features such as a pedometer, a pulse oximeter, and a period tracking device.

What to consider before buying sleep bands and trackers

Type

There are multiple types of sleep trackers that can address different sleep needs. If you are someone who is always on the go and want to track more than your sleep, there are devices available that record different vitals. If you only want in depth sleep monitoring, then you will want to consider a bed sensor over a sleep band.

Bands or rings : Sleep bands can be worn on the body and include sensors that pick up on heart rate and motion when exercising and sleeping. They feature a convenient lightweight design, and the bands come in many styles and colors. These are the cheapest and most widely available form of sleep tracking.

: Sleep bands can be worn on the body and include sensors that pick up on heart rate and motion when exercising and sleeping. They feature a convenient lightweight design, and the bands come in many styles and colors. These are the cheapest and most widely available form of sleep tracking. Bedside devices: These trackers are smart home devices that can be placed beside your bed. They are too large to be worn but can still detect movement and sleeping patterns.

These trackers are smart home devices that can be placed beside your bed. They are too large to be worn but can still detect movement and sleeping patterns. Bed sensors: These sensors come in the form of sheets or pads and can be placed under the mattress to detect the level of your sleep. They can be more expensive but are very accurate and typically monitor more factors than a bedside device.

Measurements

Sleep trackers work by monitoring your body’s movements as you sleep to determine the amount of time that you spent in a deep sleep versus a light sleep, or no sleep at all. Most devices will monitor how the heart rate changes during sleep to judge how much time is spent in each sleep cycle. This measures the quality and quantity of sleep that is had with the use of small motion detectors in the device. These accelerometers work to provide an algorithm used to correlate movement to estimated sleep time and quality of sleep.

Battery life

In order to ensure the best results, the battery life is an important consideration. A device with a battery that dies quickly and unexpectedly, like in the middle of your sleep, can skew your results. When purchasing a sleep tracker, consider a device that promises a long battery life.

Sleep bands and trackers prices

Sleep bands and trackers will cost anywhere from $60-$400 depending on the type, features and brand of the device. A device that is larger and/or is designed with multiple tracking features will be priced around $100-$400.

Tips for using sleep bands and trackers

Read the product’s instructions to make sure it is worn or accessed at optimal times and is being used correctly.

Record your sleep results and bring them to your doctor if any health issues arise.

Pay more attention to the quantity of sleep that you get rather than the lack of quality sleep that the device states you have. Sleep bands and trackers are only 78% accurate.

Sleep bands and trackers FAQ

What will information from a sleep tracker tell me?

A. Quality fitness trackers will tell you how much you slept and how good that sleep was based on various daily habits, movements and heart rate. This can be helpful for those who are having trouble falling asleep and lack sleep quality, however you do not need to have trouble sleeping to purchase a sleep tracker. No matter what you wish to improve it is important to be educated on how sleep affects the body. Given the data that a sleep tracker provides, we are able to do research that allows us to better the sleep that we get.

How do I know if these measurements are accurate?

A. The most accurate measurements will come from sleep tracking devices that monitor heart rate and breathing as well as movement. The accuracy of sleep trackers is often argued because measuring movement alone cannot distinguish heavy from light sleep cycles. In short, the measurements are not always accurate, but the ones that get the closest to accuracy will measure all three factors.

Best sleep bands and trackers

Withings Sleep Tracking Pad

This device helps deliver information about sleep cycles, tracks heart rate and detects breathing disturbances. It features a simple one-time setup under the mattress, and offers advanced sleep cycle analysis, heart rate tracking and snore detection. Users will wake up to a daily sleep score to understand what they can improve.

Fitbit Versa 3

This device tracks daily activity as well as heart rate and sleep factors. It monitors your nightly blood oxygen levels and allows you to set bedtime reminders and alarms. This device has a built-in Alexa for convenience and gives users the ability to make phone calls hands free.

Amazfit GTS 2

This smart watch provides up to 14 days of battery life and allows you to track your sleep with 70 different modes for every activity. It can provide heart rate monitoring, blood-oxygen saturation measurement, sleep monitoring, stress level monitoring and menstrual cycle tracking, as well as other functions. It is water resistant, lightweight and small.

Withings Steel HR Hybrid Smart Watch

This product allows you to track your heart rate throughout the night. Users wake up to a sleep score based on light and heavy sleep cycles, interruptions and depth. This allows the user to make sleep goals. The battery lasts up to 25 days without having to be changed.

Garmin Venu 2S

This sleep band tracks stress in relation to exercise and sleep. It gives you a morning sleep score so that you know what you need to work on to get better sleep. It comes with the ability to download music and challenge yourself with preloaded workouts. This item also comes in multiple colors.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6

This smart band features a large display screen that is completely customizable. It features spO2 oxygen sensors that monitor your blood oxygen levels during sleep. It pairs with any bluetooth device and assigns a sleep score for prioritizing a good night’s sleep.

