Ultimate electric scooter buying guide

Always check your tire pressure before riding, as low or flat tires can affect performance and lead to accidents.

Which electric scooter is best?

Electric scooters have been steadily gaining in popularity over the past several years, and for good reason. Whether you’re looking to ride recreationally or wanting to invest in an eco-friendly method of commuting, there are electric scooter models available for a variety of preferences and lifestyles.

While you may associate electric scooters with children’s toys, there are several impressive models designed for adults, which can handle steep or uneven terrain and travel at faster speeds. Before you purchase an electric scooter, there are a few key features to consider, such as range, speed, price, and more.

What to know before you buy an electric scooter

If you’re on the fence about whether or not an electric scooter would make sense for your lifestyle, consider some of these unique benefits:

Electric scooters are an environmentally-friendly mode of transportation, as they produce zero emissions.

They are perfect for city travel and tight spaces.

Finding a parking spot will become a thing of the past.

Unlike bikes, you won’t need to physically exert yourself.

Compared to other transportation options, they are relatively low-cost.

Some models can even fold for better storage and portability.

Electric scooters are exceptionally quiet.

Riding an electric scooter can be a lot of fun.

What to look for in a quality electric scooter

Range

One of the most important aspects to consider is the overall range of your scooter. Some basic models will have a range of just five miles, while commuter options may be able to travel up to 30 miles on a single charge. Depending on how far you intend to ride before recharging, you’ll want to find a model with an appropriate range.

Speed

On average, most electric scooters will have a speed limit of approximately 15mph. However, those meant specifically for children may have a significantly lower speed rating, and more advanced models will sometimes be able to reach speeds up to 30mph. Again, find a model with a max speed that feels comfortable for you.

Weight

One of the best parts about an electric scooter is its portability. If you plan on traveling with your scooter or carrying it for an extended period, you’ll want to choose a lightweight option. Depending on the model, your scooter is likely to weigh anywhere from 15 pounds up to 40 pounds.

Charging

Electric scooters need to be charged to run properly. If you plan on charging your scooter overnight, the overall charging time may not be much of a factor. However, if you need power quickly, look for a scooter model with a shorter charging time. Some can achieve a full charge in just a few hours, while others may take 10 hours or longer.

Safety features

Everyone wants their ride to be as safe as possible, which is why it is important to look for certain safety features.

While each electric scooter will include some form of braking, you’ll likely have the option to choose between hand brakes and foot brakes. The best braking system is always the one that is easiest for you to operate. Certain advanced electric scooters may even have regenerative braking, which can prolong the lifespan of the battery.

Other safety features include headlights, taillights, a bell or horn, shock absorbers, and a kickstand to prevent your scooter from falling over.

Tech

Basic models likely won’t feature advanced tech equipment, but higher-end models can include an LED dashboard to display range, speed, and other important information.

What are the best electric scooters to buy?

Top electric scooters under $200

Scooters in this price range are most often basic models meant for younger riders.

Razor Power Core E90 Electric Scooter

This lightweight electric scooter is ideal for kids 8 years and older. Its lightweight design, continuous runtime of 80 minutes, 10mph max speed, and sporty appearance will keep kids engaged and entertained for hours.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Razor E100 Electric Scooter

The affordable price and high-torque motor make this scooter a smart entry-level option. Younger riders will love the Blue LED lights that automatically illuminate when accelerating.

Sold by Amazon

Gotrax GKS Electric Scooter

Weighing just over 17 pounds, this electric scooter is easy to carry, transport, or fit in the trunk of a car. With convenient foot-operated acceleration and braking, kids ranging from 6 to 12 years of age can enjoy riding at speeds up to 7.5mph.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top electric scooters under $400

At this mid-level price range, you’ll find scooters designed for children, teens, and adults.

Razor E300 Electric Scooter

The wide deck and larger 9-inch tires make for a more comfortable ride on various terrain. With a weight limit of 220 pounds, both teens and adults can take advantage of this durable scooter complete with a kickstand for proper storage when not in use.

Sold by Amazon

VIRO Rides Vega 2-in-1 Transforming Electric Scooter

This eye-catching model can quickly transform from a traditional electric scooter into a mini bike with a built-in seat. Recommended for kids 8 years old and up, this 2-in-1 model has reliable disc brakes and an easy-to-use thumb throttle.

Sold by Amazon

Segway Ninebot ES1L Electric Kick Scooter

This entry-level adult electric scooter has an impressive range for its budget-friendly price. With the ability to travel over 12 miles on a single charge, and equipped with cushioned shock absorbers, this is a great commuter model for first-time riders.

Sold by Amazon

Top electric scooters under $600

For under $600 you can get slightly more advanced models with extra features.

Gotrax XR Elite Electric Scooter

Sporting an 18.6-mile range and max speeds over 15mph, this Gotrax electric scooter is loaded with safety features. Riders can feel safe riding in darker conditions with the bright headlight, reflectors, and automatic tail light functions.

Sold by Amazon

Hiboy MAX3 Electric Scooter

The 10-inch, puncture-resistant off-road tires are a standout feature of this powerful model. Utilizing a dual braking system and wide deck, riders can expect a comfortable ride no matter the road condition. This model can also tackle hills with ease and includes a stylish LED dashboard.

Sold by Amazon

Hiboy S2 Pro Electric Scooter

Fast and efficient, this foldable Hiboy electric scooter uses a 500W brushless hub motor to achieve speeds just under 20mph. The regenerative anti-locking brakes can help recharge the battery and the compatible Hiboy S2 app will allow you to control, lock and customize your scooter directly from your smartphone.

Sold by Amazon

Top electric scooters under $800

These electric scooters will often have longer ranges, higher max speeds, and more durable builds.

Segway Ninebot MAX Electric Kick Scooter

Riders weighing up to 220 pounds can take advantage of the 25 miles battery range, making it the perfect long-distance commuting option. You can switch between three distinct driving modes to match your riding style and fully recharge in just 6.5 hours.

Sold by Amazon

Segway Ninebot E22 E45 Electric Kick Scooter

Constructed from lightweight aerospace aluminum, this Segway scooter can fold in half and go with you anywhere. The 700W motor can carry riders up hills with a grade as steep as 20 percent, and the 28-mile range is impressive. Plus, the integrated app gives you complete customizable control.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Matthew Young writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.