Even if your child claims they aren’t homesick, they’ll still appreciate a thoughtful care package they can share with their new friends.

What are thoughtful gifts for a homesick freshman?

Empty nesters aren’t the only ones who have a hard time when kids go away to college: The kids themselves often get homesick. Freshmen in particular tend to miss everything, from family members to their pets and favorite foods. No matter how independent they are, every college kid misses home at some point.

Keeping in touch is especially important during freshman year, and there’s no better way to remind a college student that home misses them, too, than with a surprise present.

Money puzzle boxes

Ask any college freshman what they need most from their families, and if they’re honest, they’ll all say the same thing: money. College life is expensive — even after tuition — and sometimes, it’s easier to send money than gifts.

If you want to send a college freshman some money but you want to do more than just a check in a greeting card, consider getting a money puzzle box. Money puzzle boxes are small toys that involve solving a puzzle, usually a maze, to unlock the box and reach the money inside. Ignore the age recommendations; money puzzle boxes are fun for all ages, and this gift is a good way to remind college kids that if you want money, you have to work for it.

The Money Maze Puzzle Box is small, cute and moderately challenging.

Sold by Amazon

A custom digital photo album

Photos are great, but most millennials aren’t into bulky photo albums. However, you can still send pictures to remind your child of home with a digital picture frame.

Digital picture frames are typically small monitors (7 to 15 inches) with built-in storage and playback for personal photos and videos. They’re made to take the place of standard picture frames while offering almost infinite flexibility. They accept memory cards that can hold thousands of pictures at once, and updating the images is as easy as swapping in a new memory card.

The Nixplay Seed is a little pricey, but it includes some killer features that other frames can’t compete with. In addition to 8GB of onboard storage, the Seed also has built-in Wi-Fi and a mobile app so you can add new photos from the comfort of your smartphone. It’s also got support for Amazon’s Echo digital assistant services, aka Alexa, so you can operate it through simple voice commands if you already own an Echo device.

Sold by Amazon

Favorite food

Every college freshman longs for their favorite foods from home, whether that’s Mom’s cooking or fare from the local pizza joint. While you’ll have to limit yourself to non-perishable items, it’s still a good idea to send them snacks — every college kid needs brain food.

Don’t forget that care packages can be nutritious. If your freshman needs help eating healthy or has unique dietary needs, don’t send junk food. Many sites have care packages custom-made for people with allergies — or those who simply like to eat well.

The Essential Hangry Kit lives up to its name: It includes 40 different snacks, ranging from granola bars to Laffy Taffy. There’s enough variety to please even the pickiest college kid, and the serving sizes are perfect for noshing between classes.

Sold by Amazon

A cleaning kit

College kids aren’t the cleanest human beings in the world, so sometimes, a little nudge from home can go a long way. Whether they need helping cleaning their dorm room or maintaining its sparkle, sending a box full of detergents, cleansers and cleaning supplies guarantees they’ve got everything they need.

The Dorm Room Multipurpose Cleaning Kit from The Bare Necessities is perfect for freshman year. It’s got the basic cleansers and a solid set of supplies for using them. Send your kid this kit, and they’ll have no excuse for not keeping their dorm room clean.

Sold by Amazon

A device

If you want to stay in better touch with your college student, consider buying a pair of Amazon Echo Shows.

Echo Shows are smart speakers with Amazon’s digital assistant, Alexa, but they also include a 7-inch touch screen. That means you can use Alexa’s internet video-conferencing services for quick chats whenever you want. All you have to do is ask Alexa to make the call.

Sold by Amazon

