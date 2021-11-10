This cozy bed setup might just cure your restless nights

It may seem like a no-brainer, but it is interesting to see how important of a role comfort plays in a person’s happiness. Experts say that the mattress and pillows are often overlooked when it comes to sleep quality.

Which cozy bed setup might cure your restless nights?

Better sleep habits have been proven to result in increased alertness, improved brain function, and a marked decrease in reported cases of “the Mondays.”

Unfortunately, good sleep isn’t always easy to achieve. If you have a hectic and stressful daily life, then you might feel like drifting off into a blissful evening’s sleep is unattainable. Fortunately, that’s not true.

Often in life, achieving a goal depends on having the right resources at your disposal. Sleep is no different. That’s why we’ve put together this list of sleep aids that can finally give you the rest that you deserve.

What are the best mattresses to buy?

Perhaps the most important factor in making or breaking your sleep quality is your mattress. Consider the following options if you’re in need of a new one.

Top mattress

Saatva Classic Mattress

This mattress is a dream. Not only does its organic cotton outer covering mold to fit the contours of your body, but it’s also coated with a botanical antimicrobial that protects you all night from unwanted germs. It’s also a socially conscious product, as the inner coils are made from recycled steel rod. You’ll sleep easy knowing your mattress is as good for the planet as it is for your body.

Sold by Saatva

Top mattress for the money

Puffy Mattress

This comfortable and convenient mattress represents the future of sleep. Engineered to adjust to almost any style of bedframe, the Puffy mattress is adaptable and practical. We also found the top layer to be surprisingly effective at keeping the body cool.

Sold by Puffy

What is the best pillow to buy?

What use is a great mattress for your body if you don’t have a good pillow to match?

Casper Sleep Pillow

Casper pillows can help you sleep better than you have in years. We love that the resilient microfiber filling doesn’t clump or become uneven, which can be a problem for a lot of other pillows. The fully removable outer layer is also easy to wash and replace.

Sold by Amazon

What are the best beddings to buy?

Bedding is a critical component in creating the coziest possible bed setup. Sheets are the foundation.

Easeland 6-Piece Bed Sheets Set

If you want a set of well-made sheets but prefer not to splurge, consider this cozy 6-piece set. Made of polyester microfiber, these are fade, stain, and wrinkle resistant, and they seem to get softer with every wash. We found the deep pocket design to be effective at keeping the fitted sheet in place on the mattress.

On chilly nights, you’ll need more than just a sheet. Outfitting your bed in a nice comforter set or duvet ties it all together for both comfort and a cozy look.

Sold by Amazon

Chanasya Faux Fur Throw

This fuzzy, hypoallergenic throw is perfect for cozying up in bed on a cold night. Whether you cover yourself with it, or simply gather it up to hug like a soft body pillow, this blanket will comfort you after a long day. Machine washing it is a breeze, and it looks as good on the bed as it feels on the skin.

Sold by Amazon

Weighted Idea Adult Weighted Blanket

Anxiety is one of the most common causes of poor sleep. This innovative blanket helps to address stress-related tossing and turning. Though we were concerned that the extra weight would make using the blanket hot and uncomfortable, the blanket was cool and breathable and offered both physical and emotional comfort.

Sold by Amazon

What is the best bedframe to buy?

Yes — coziness even comes down to the bedframe.

Zinus Misty Upholstered Modern Classic Tufted Platform Bed

This bedframe is sturdy, beautiful, and affordable. It’s versatile as well, since you can use it either with or without a box spring. Assembly is simple: three easy steps, and you’re ready for the best night’s sleep you’ve had in months.

Sold by Amazon

Creating an atmosphere

Even with the entire setup detailed thus far, it only does so much. You need to set the right relaxing mood to lull your mind and body into sleep mode.

Blackout curtains: For those who suffer from sensory overload, blackout curtains are a useful way to signal to your brain that it can rest. They block out almost all outside light and let you catch up on much-needed rest even after the sun rises.

White noise machine: A white noise machine can give your subconscious a focus point and ease you comfortably into dreamland, especially if your mind is abuzz with thoughts of what you have to do tomorrow.

