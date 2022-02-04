This air purifier has a near perfect rating on Amazon. I tested it to find out why

The Levoit Core 300 can trap particles as small as 0.3 microns. Bacteria and mold range in size from 0.3 to 30 microns, while pollen can be as small as 10 microns.

Taking steps to improve my home’s air quality has become a high priority thanks to seasonal air-quality concerns, allergies and working from home with three pets. I wanted a portable air purifier that was compact and easy to use, but still powerful enough to filter effectively.

The Levoit Core 300 air purifier offers four filtration settings and is small enough to move from room to room. It noticeably improves the indoor air quality — the air feels less stagnant and smells fresher. If you’re looking for a HEPA air purifier that’s effective and offers thoughtful features, here’s everything you need to know about this air purifier.

What is the Levoit Core 300 air purifier?

The Levoit Core 300 is a compact, stylish air purifier capable of refreshing a room’s air five times per hour. It uses a three-stage filtration system to remove 99.97% of particles and allergens, including dust, smoke, mold, pet dander and airborne bacteria. It’s effective in rooms up to 219 square feet. The built-in timer allows you to run the air purifier for two, four, six or eight hours. For added peace of mind, Levoit air purifiers come with a two-year limited warranty.

How the Levoit Core 300 air purifier works

The Levoit takes care of odor and air quality with three levels of filters: an outer nylon filter that catches larger particles like pet fur and lint; an H13 HEPA filter; and an activated carbon filter that absorbs smoke and odors. The outer filter needs to be cleaned regularly, but doing so helps extend the lifespan of the HEPA filter inside. You can even choose from three different HEPA filter types specialized to issues your home or health may be facing, like pet allergies or urban pollution.

What you need to know before purchasing the Levoit 300 air purifier

The Levoit was easy to set up and start using. Just plug it in and use the touchscreen settings to cycle through to the desired fan speed. The Core 300 weighs a little less than 8 pounds and is about the size of a small trash can, so I find it easy to both find a place for it and to move it to another room as needed. It helps alleviate my allergy symptoms and reduces odors and particles from cooking or the fireplace.

One of the traits I appreciate most about the Core 300 is its sleep mode, which reduces the air purifier’s noise levels to 24 decibels. By activating the sleep mode and turning the display lights off, the air purifier doubles as a white noise machine. Plus, the Core 300 is quiet overall compared to other air purifiers: The highest fan speed setting still only reaches about 50 decibels.

As with any air purifier, it’s important to use the Core 300 in a room that’s smaller than the purifier’s coverage rating. Using this Levoit air purifier in a room that’s larger than roughly 200 square feet will overstress the machine and reduce its efficiency.

Where to buy the Levoit Core 300 air purifier

You can get the Levoit Core 300 air purifier in a two-pack from Amazon and individually from Chewy.

Other products worth considering

Levoit Core Pet Care True HEPA Air Purifier

Offering the same format and three-stage filtration system as the Core 300, this specialized air purifier also has animal-specific filters and a pet lock button to keep curious pets from disrupting its settings.

Sold by Chewy and Amazon.

Levoit LV-H134 Air Purifier

For larger rooms, this powerful tower air purifier can get the job done. It utilizes the same H13 HEPA filter as the Core 300, and offers additional features like a laser dust sensor that measures air quality and adjusts the fan speed.

Sold by Amazon.

Levoit True HEPA Core 300-RF Replacement Filter

Levoit recommends changing the air purifier’s filter every six to eight months for better and more cost-effective performance. Consider buying extra filters up front or scheduling regular deliveries so you’re never stuck with a dirty filter.

Sold by Amazon.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Laura Duerr writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.