The best velour pants

To remove creases in velour pants, use a fabric steamer instead of an iron. Because they’re held approximately an inch away from material, as opposed to directly on it, the steamer won’t burn or damage the velour.

Which velour pants are best?

Chic and comfortable, velour pants coordinate well with most tops, accessories and footwear. While they’re often categorized as wardrobe essentials, they’re anything but basic. The luxurious textures and shiny finishes on velour pants elevate any outfit into a stylish look.

Velour pants are available in several styles, ranging from classic track pants to fancy leggings. The ALWAYS Velvet Velour Jogger, for example, is great for its laid-back look and comfortable fit.

What to know before you buy velour pants

Popular styles of velour pants

Velour pants are available as joggers, leggings, track pants and in jeans-inspired styles. Joggers and track pants are considered athleisure, but they’re often styled with fancier footwear for sporty, going-out looks. Leggings and jeans, on the other hand, are preferred for day-to-night wear given their figure-flattering cuts.

How to style velour pants

Velour pants are a wardrobe staple because they’re easy to style, but if you’ve never worn them before, you might be wondering where to start. Here are a few ways to style velour pants women’s and men’s wardrobes will love.

Fitted tank tops pair well with velour joggers and track pants because they accentuate curves and create a flattering silhouette. For more information on tank tops, the BestReviews buying guide features a couple of fitted styles. Heeled footwear, including stilettos and block-heel boots, are frequently worn with velour leggings for nighttime looks. Flowy blouses, including those with prints or patterns, complement the texture of velour jeans when they’re tucked in. Satin camisoles and a pair of heels dress up most velour pants for fancy nighttime looks. White tops and blazers coordinate well with velour pants bottoms in bolder colors, such as jewel tones.

What to look for in quality velour pants

Velour blends

Most velour pants aren’t made entirely of velour. Instead, they’re blended with materials such as Spandex, Lycra, polyester or cotton. These materials help shape the velour pants, whether it’s giving them structure or flexibility. Better-quality velour pants have thicker material blends with reinforced stitching throughout.

Inseam

Unlike many jeans and dress slacks, velour pants are rarely sold in more than one inseam length. More often than not, velour leggings and track pants have longer inseams that may need to be cuffed or hemmed by some wearers. Velour joggers, on the other hand, have ribbed cuffs that offer a good fit on most wearers.

Pockets

While many people desire pockets in velour pants mens and womens pants don’t always have them. Joggers and track pants, for example, have flowy designs that can take on a bulkier, unbalanced appearance with full pockets. Jeans-style velour pants usually have fitted cuts with smaller pockets, many of which are too small to be usable.

How much you can expect to spend on velour pants

Velour pants with lightweight construction cost $15 and below but quality is hit or miss. Quality velour pants, including leggings from well-known brands, start at $25. Velour leggings with the best construction and most flattering cuts run $40-$85.

Velour pants FAQ

How are velour pants sized?

A. Most velour pants follow progressive sizing from XS up to XXL. Several brands now offer plus sizes starting at 3X. Unfortunately, it’s hard to find petite sizes in velour pants. Many jeans-inspired styles, on the other hand, may be available in several waist and inseam sizes.

What is the best way to wash velour pants?

A. It’s best to always follow the care instructions on the tag, including for velour pants. You’ll find that many styles need to be washed in cold water on the gentle cycle without fabric softeners. As far as drying is concerned, it’s best to shake them a few times and then hang or line-dry them.

How do I remove lint and pet hair from velour pants?

A. Because velour is somewhat of a delicate fabric, it’s better to use a lint roller over an electric lint remover. Lint rollers will glide across the velour to pick up loose debris. If there are any hanging threads or snags, you can cut these off with a sharp pair of fabric scissors.

What are the best velour pants to buy?

Top velour pants

ALWAYS Velour Jogger

What you need to know: A popular athleisure style, this versatile velour jogger is a customer favorite for its comfortable fit.

What you’ll love: The jogger has an elastic adjustable waistband and relaxed fit around the seat. It has classic jogger details, including ribbed ankle cuffs and slash pockets and comes in over 10 colors and prints.

What you should consider: Some buyers felt the quality and fit weren’t as good as they expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Top velour pants for the money

OCOMMO Velour Stretch Legging

What you need to know: This basic velour legging is considered a wardrobe staple because it’s easy to dress or up or down with the right accessories.

What you’ll love: The legging is made with four-way stretch material that is flexible and flattering. It has a thin, 1-inch waistband with a no-roll design that stays put as you move. The legging is said to be thicker and warmer than many competing styles.

What you should consider: A few wearers said the waistband wasn’t comfortable or flattering.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Worth checking out

INC International Concepts Crushed Velvet Legging

What you need to know: A well-cut, flattering legging, this style offers an athletic fit with an extra-wide waistband.

What you’ll love: The style is one of few velour leggings with a wide waistband, which has a smoothing, compressive effect. It’s versatile enough to wear for day-to-night styles, making it popular for travel. The legging has quality construction and washes well.

What you should consider: The legging only comes in black, and taller wearers felt the inseam was too short.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.