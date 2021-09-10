The detail that sets a bodycon dress apart from other styles is that it was invented to hug the skin to the point that you would not even need the straps for it to stay in place on the body.

Where to find the best pink bodycon dress

Color trends come and go, but a pop of pink never goes out of style. A pink bodycon dress will comfortably accentuate your curves and make you stand out at any event. When purchasing a pink bodycon dress, consider where you will be wearing it, what you will wear with it and what material it is made from.

If you are looking for a comfortable, trendy pink bodycon dress that you can wear for multiple occasions, the Superdown Alexandra Cut Out Dress is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a pink bodycon dress

Occasion

When deciding on the length, fit and style of your pink bodycon dress, consider the occasion for which you’ll be wearing it. If you’ll be wearing the dress outdoors, consider purchasing a dress with long sleeves and thick fabric — though keep in mind that trending shades of pink get darker as the seasons get colder. A pink bodycon dress that rises just above the knee would be appropriate for business events as well as casual nights out.

Accessories

With the right accessories, any style of dress can be dressed up or down for various occasions. For example, sneakers or matching pink sandals and limited jewelry is perfect for a night out in a pink bodycon dress, while heels and more jewelry make the outfit dressier.

When choosing accessories to go with your pink bodycon dress, consider hairstyle and neckline. If your hair is up, dangly earrings might look nice, drawing attention to the neckline. If the top of the dress is a plunge V-neck or round neck, consider wearing a necklace or layering a few necklaces.

If your hair is down and the neckline of the dress is high, try going without a necklace and wearing stud earrings. If the dress has a square neck, consider wearing both stud earrings and a layered necklace to draw attention from the neck to the chest.

If the occasion calls for a classic look, you could wear stud pearls or a pearl necklace. Depending on the shade, a pink bodycon dress can complement both gold and silver jewelry and dark shoes and handbags.

Fabric

Bodycon dresses usually feature spandex as a part of their materials and are naturally stretchy. If you plan to be active in your dress, consider whether the material is breathable and allows for ease of movement.

Nylon and polyester are perfect for summer dresses, and cotton and knits keep wearers warm in the wintertime. Ribbed fabrics tend to be more durable and less see-through.

What to look for in a quality pink bodycon dress

Shade

Light pink: This shade of pink is classy and can be worn to many different events and occasions. Light pink can be worn all year round but is typically worn in the summer. Popular shades of light pink include blush and rose.

Dark pink: This shade of pink is flattering on any body type and can be worn all year round, though it is typically most popular in the winter and early spring. This color can be worn at many events and occasions. Popular shades of dark pink include mauve and magenta.

Bright pink: This shade of pink is very bold and is often worn for a night out or a special event. Bright pink works to make the skin appear darker and comes in a few shades, with the most popular being hot pink, candy pink and Fuschia.

Sleeves

Sleeveless dresses will either draw attention to the neckline or to the bust, depending on the cut. Certain styles of sleeves, meanwhile, can highlight different parts of the arm.

Cap: Cap sleeves cover the shoulder and go slightly down the arm, drawing attention to the upper half of the arm. Cap sleeve dresses are perfect for indoor events and can be paired with a light jacket if desired.

Puff: Puff sleeves can be short or long, and they feature gathered fabric at the shoulder seam. The design originates from styles popular in Europe in the 14th to 17th centuries. This sleeve draws attention away from the dress and is great for those who prefer to cover their arms.

Long: Long sleeves provide better coverage, highlight your arms and can be layered, depending on the temperature. Long-sleeve pink bodycon dresses can be convenient in colder months if you’re attending an outdoor event, or at an indoor event that you know will be chilly.

How much you can expect to spend on a pink bodycon dress

You can find cheaply made, dense-fabric bodycon dresses from $20-$50, while dresses in the $60-$80 range have comfortable fabric, adjustable strings and on-trend styles. Higher-end dresses go for $90-$150.

Pink bodycon dress FAQ

Does my dress have to be tight to be a bodycon dress?

A. The bodycon style isn’t just tight dresses. “Bodycon” means that the dress flatters and highlights the curves to the point of looking like a second skin. It’s designed to cling to the skin, but it can be a loose cling.

If I’m buying a dress online, how do I know which size will fit best?

A. When buying your pink bodycon dress online, check the customer reviews and photos, which will help you determine if the garment fits true to size and will flatter your specific body type.

What’s the best pink bodycon dress to buy?

Top pink bodycon dress

Superdown Alexandra Cut Out Dress

What you need to know: This dress is fully lined and features comfortable pull-on styling. It has a thick strap for support.

What you’ll love: This dress is made of lightweight ribbed fabric, which is thin without being sheer.

What you should consider: The dress runs small, and users should size up when purchasing.

Where to buy: Revolve

Top pink bodycon dress for the money

ASTR The Label Hook and Eye Bodycon Dress

What you need to know: This dress comes with padded cups around the bust so the buyer does not have to try to match a bra.

What you’ll love: The fabric is ribbed for comfort and thickness, and the hook-and-eye closure provides adjustability around the bust.

What you should consider: This long-sleeve dress is not suitable for year-round wear.

Where to buy: Revolve

Pink bodycon dress worth checking out

Lovers + Friends Tyler Mini Dress

What you need to know: This dress uses french terry fabric to highlight your best assets as well as provide lightweight comfort.

What you’ll love: The unique design of the strap collar provides extra support around the bust. With this style, you do not have to continue to pull up your straps.

What you should consider: The straps can be too long for some buyers, and the chest is too revealing for certain events and occasions.

Where to buy: Revolve

