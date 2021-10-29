The best pie server

The first pie was made by the Egyptians and can be dated back to the early 2000s BC. The pie was honey-filled and had a crust made from oats, wheat, rye or barley.

Which pie servers are best?

There is a pie for every season, and you should have a serving tool that will handle any crust, filling or consistency. A pie server is a piece of kitchen equipment specifically designed to cut, remove and transport perfect pie slices. Unlike a cake server, it has a signature dip where the handle and blade meet, making it easier to maneuver your way around the edges of a pie dish.

The Oxo Pie Server is a simple yet effective pie server that will help you serve your guests perfect intact slices.

What to know before you buy a pie server

Materials

The material used to make a pie server will determine its flexibility and maneuverability. With bendier materials such as nylon and silicone, you’ll find it much easier to slip the server under the slice and lift it out in one piece. With harder materials such as stainless steel, stoneware, or silver, cutting into a pie will feel smoother, but you may struggle to remove the slice from a deep dish.

Flexibility

With the more flexible materials, you will find it far easier to get in under the slice of pie. Their only downside is that you have to find a good balance between flexibility and firmness so you can cut into a pie without destroying any design or breaking apart the crust in the wrong places. You want to find a server that will bend under each slice but won’t bend when cutting.

Serration

Some servers have a serrated edge, which will help you cut into your pie a lot more easily, as it requires less pressure. By simply maneuvering the server back and forth, you will be able to slice into the thickest of crusts or the silkiest of set custards.

What to look for in a quality pie server

Handles

When looking for a quality pie server, it can be fun to explore the design of the handle. You want a handle that will give you grip and stability while slicing through and transporting your pie. Once you’ve found the shape that works for you, start to look at the more decorative designs. Some brands include a handy hole for hanging, while others have carved beautiful flowers or catchy phrases onto the blade or handle. When looking at an engraved option, keep in mind the cleaning process you will have to go through each time to ensure no food is stuck in the crevices.

Decorative elements

As well as a decorative handle, you can get pie servers that have a different shaped blade or have been hand-painted with a beautiful design to match the pie dish. An afternoon tea with a matching pie dish and server would wow any guest. The more intricate the design, the more expensive the product will be. Pioneer Woman offers special collectible items with beautiful designs that are definitely worth checking out.

Bulldozer

Some pie servers come with a very useful bulldozer mechanism installed in the handle. These servers may seem intimidating to home bakers, but when you’ve got a big pie to serve, a bulldozer will certainly come in handy. The bulldozer mechanism simply helps slide the piece of pie off the blade and will help you serve intact slices.

How much you can expect to spend on a pie server

As will any utensil, you’ll be able to find a pie server for anything between $5-$500. The rarer, more collectible pieces made from sterling silver that feature intricate designs and carvings are more expensive, but the more basic versions get the job done just as well, and for far less.

Pie server FAQ

Is a pie server the same as a cake server?

A. A pie server is different from a cake server, as it has a slight dip in the blade so you can slide it into a pie dish with ease. You can use either for serving pies, but once you’ve used a pie server, you’ll see why it is better suited.

What is a pie knife?

A. Some pie servers come with a knife, while others act as both knife and the server. The knife is simply there to help you cut the slices if your server does not have a serrated edge.

What’s the best pie server to buy?

Top pie server

Oxo Good Grips Flexible Nylon Pie Server

What you need to know: This is a great bendy server that won’t scratch your pie dish for both left-handed and right-handed bakers.

What you’ll love: It’s made from a flexible nylon material that will work on many pie-style dishes. The pie server is non-stick and heat resistant up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. It features two serrated edges and is dishwasher safe.

What you should consider: It’s not very good at cutting through pie.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top pie server for the money

Food Network Tux Pie Server

What you need to know: This is a versatile pie server with serrated edges.

What you’ll love: The blade is serrated on both sides. The server is made from stainless steel and nylon. This server will work on quiches, pies, and cakes and is dishwasher safe.

What you should consider: It has a bulky handle.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Gorham Chantilly 2 Piece Pie Server Set

What you need to know: This is a decorative replica of an 18th-century pie-server set.

What you’ll love: It features a regal design that will elevate any event. The set comes with a storage pouch and gift box. It’s made from sterling silver.

What you should consider: The blade is not very flexible or sharp.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

