The best gifts for every type of boyfriend

Use of the word "boyfriend" to mean a male lover first started in 1906 and then grew in the 1920s when it became popular to go out on dates rather than have romantic meetings at one’s house.

What is the best gift for your boyfriend?

As the holiday season approaches, it is time to start thinking about the perfect gift for the special man in your life. Giving a heartfelt gift to your partner that shows how much you love them is the gift that keeps on giving. No matter what your boyfriend enjoys, there are various gifts on the market that can be tailored to any taste. When purchasing a gift for your boyfriend, consider what the gift will be used for and if it will fit your boyfriend’s preferences.

What to know before buying a gift for your boyfriend

Purpose

When purchasing a gift for your boyfriend, consider what he will use the gift for and where he will use it. This will determine the size of the gift. If the gift can be used at home, there is a possibility for a larger gift. If the gift will be used in a public space or on the go, consider a smaller gift for your boyfriend. Some gifts will serve the purpose of action and will be able to be used time and again, while others that are more sentimental may be stored or worn occasionally. There are no rules as to which style of gift will be greater for your boyfriend as the purpose of the object should reflect his wants and needs as an individual.

Brand

The brand of a product determines factors like price as well as where and how an item was made. For example, those who are passionate about the environment may prefer a gift from a brand that uses naturally sourced ingredients and doesn’t harm the environment. Some might prefer gifts from specific sport or outdoor brands. If you notice your boyfriend frequently supports a specific brand, consider this when purchasing a gift. If the brand is well-known, it will likely cost more to purchase the product, but keep in mind that does not mean that it is necessarily better than a generic item.

Preferences

No matter the amount of time that you have been dating, it is important to consider what your partner is into. One man may prefer beard oil and be less impressed with a watch, while another with a clean shaven face might enjoy the watch far more. To figure out your man’s specific preferences, pay attention to items that he mentions throughout the year. Following your intuition will help you choose a gift that you already know he will like because he mentioned it himself.

How much you can expect to spend on a gift for your boyfriend

Due to the range of possibilities, a meaningful gift could cost you anywhere from $10-$200 depending on the brand of the product and how long you have been dating. A small generic item for someone that you haven’t been dating for a long time will cost around $10- $40, while a specific product for someone that you’ve been with for multiple years can be priced much higher.

Boyfriend gifts FAQ

Does the length of your relationship affect the size and cost of the gift?

A. Typically, the more you get to know someone, the more specific and expensive the gift will be. If you have only been dating someone for a couple months, the money in which you feel obligated to spend may be less and the gift may be smaller in size.

Is there a negative aspect of giving a personalized gift?

A. If your relationship is new or if you are not certain of your future together, consider purchasing a generic gift rather than customizing the gift. If by chance the relationship ceases to exist, the personalized gift that you bought will not retain its meaning. For those in new relationships, consider a generic gift that is specific to his preferences without customization.

What’re the best gifts to buy your boyfriend?

Top gift for a boyfriend with facial hair

Jack Black Beard Oil

This gift is for the boyfriend who enjoys upkeep of his facial hair. The botanicals and essential oils work together to soften brittle facial hair and produce a healthier, shining beard. This oil provides a blend of certified organic natural oils, potent antioxidants, and vitamins that helps to prevent dry, itchy skin around and under the facial hair.

Sold by: Amazon

Top gift for a boyfriend who enjoys beer

Mr. Beer Complete Beer Making Two Gallon Starter Kit

This beer brewing starter kit only takes 30 minutes to brew beer using a hopped malt extract. This device reduces the risk of contamination when brewing beer and helps create a more consistent brew every time. It comes with everything needed to brew beer and there is no need for additional household equipment. The beer is ready three to four weeks after brewing.

Sold by: Amazon

Top gift for a boyfriend who enjoys reading

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

This is the thinnest, lightest Kindle on the market with a glare-free display. The purpose is to look like real paper even in direct sunlight. This product is waterproof and has been tested to withstand total immersion. It contains twice the storage of the previous model and comes with Audible for a wide range library. A single battery can last up to a week and the built-in adjustable lights let you read from anywhere.

Sold by: Amazon

Top gift for a boyfriend who enjoys sports

NFL ProLine Mens Jersey

The NFL ProLine Mens Jersey shop on Amazon features football jerseys from multiple teams. They are designed to replicate the players game day jersey and provide a loose fit item. They feature printed team logos and sleeve details, as well as NFL patches sewn on the bottom. The fabric is breathable and each item comes in various color patterns.

Sold by: Amazon

Top gift for a boyfriend who enjoys fitness

Recoup Fitness Cryosphere Cold Massage Roller

This cold fitness massage roller is a portable gift for those who enjoy intense workouts that require a relaxing recovery. This item can be brought to the gym and features a cold massage roller ball to reduce inflammation and improve circulation. It is easy to use on all parts of the body that are in pain after a workout including the neck. This item can be used pre- and post-workout.

Sold by: Amazon

Top gift for boyfriends who like to cook

Instant Vortex 4-in-1 Air Fry

This air fryer provides the crisp crunch of your favorite foods while using 95% less oil than a conventional frying pan. This item can be used to heat food for one or for the whole family. It is quick and easy to clean due to its non-stick make. There is no preheating time needed and the temperature is adjustable. It is also countertop friendly and can fit into any sized kitchen.

Sold by: Amazon

Top customizable gifts for a boyfriend

Amlion Custom Engraved Wallet

This wallet is made with a unique metal that is engineered specifically to block signals and protect information stored in RFID chips. It includes a clean ID sleeve, six credit card slots, a coin pouch, two pockets for bills and a zipped bill sleeve. It is completely customizable with name, initials, photos or a quote of your choice.

Sold by: Amazon

2Win Engraved Wooden Watch

This 100% hand-made original wooden watch was designed without any chemicals or paint. You can even include an engraving on the back. The company features multiple styles of engraving for reverence. The face of the watch is made with high quality quartz to ensure the accuracy of each reading.

Sold by: Amazon

