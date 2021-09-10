The best full size mattress

If you choose a foam full mattress, it can take up to 24 hours to expand completely, but it expands enough to sleep on in just a few hours.

WHICH FULL SIZE MATTRESSES ARE BEST?

If it’s time to replace your full mattress, it’s worth spending some time considering what to buy next. The majority of adults spend eight to 10 hours in bed each night, so sleeping on a mattress that’s comfortable and supportive makes a huge difference to your well-being and helps you wake up feeling rested.

Check out this guide to full mattresses to find the information you need to pick the right option for you. Our favorites include Saatva Classic Mattress, which has a hybrid design and is a delight to sleep on.

WHAT TO KNOW BEFORE YOU BUY A FULL SIZE MATTRESS

Mattress types

Full mattresses come in three primary types: foam, innerspring, and hybrid. The sleeping experience on each is quite different, so choosing the right one is vital to your comfort.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR IN A QUALITY FULL SIZE MATTRESS

Motion isolation

Motion isolation reduces the amount of motion that moves from one side of the bed to the other when you get up or roll over. If you sleep alone, this isn’t important. If you sleep with your partner, motion isolation is more important on a full mattress than a larger mattress, because the small size of the mattress means you’re more likely to disturb the person sleeping next to you.

Removable covers

Some mattresses feature removable outer covers, allowing you to wash and replace them to keep the exterior of your mattress clean. It’s still a good idea to use a mattress protector to keep stains at bay.

HOW MUCH YOU CAN EXPECT TO SPEND ON A FULL SIZE MATTRESS

Basic full mattresses start at $100-$300, but you can find better options in the $400-$800 range. High-end options can cost as much as $1,000-$2,000.

FULL SIZE MATTRESSES FAQ

Q. Is a full size mattress big enough for two?

A. Two individuals can share a full mattress, but it doesn’t give each person much room to spread out — most couples are more comfortable in a queen- or king-size bed, space allowing. Full beds are more commonly used by children who like to fill their bed with soft toys or need an adult to lay down with them to get to sleep, teenagers who have outgrown a twin bed, and adults who generally sleep alone.

Q. How can I tell if my mattress needs replacing?

A. It’s advisable to replace your mattress roughly every 10 years, but some low-quality mattresses won’t last that long. Waking up with back or joint pain every morning is a good indication that you should replace your mattress. Additionally, your mattress probably needs replacing if it sags, doesn’t feel as supportive as it once did, or has springs that dig into you when you lay on it.

WHAT’S THE BEST FULL SIZE MATTRESS TO BUY?

Top full size mattress

Saatva Classic Mattress

Our take: A hybrid innerspring mattress available in plush soft, luxury firm, or firm.

What we like: The 180-night trial gives you plenty of time to decide if you like it. Memory foam layer provides optimal spine support. Individually pocketed coils.

What we dislike: Some buyers had issues returning their mattress.

Where to buy: Sold by Saatva

Top full size mattress for the money

Puffy Lux Mattress

Our take: This extremely comfortable and supportive memory foam mattress is surprisingly affordable.

What we like: Offers total-body pressure relief while maintaining spinal alignment. Gel layer helps keep you cool at night. Stain-resistant cover.

What we dislike: Users who prefer a firm mattress find it a little too soft.

Where to buy: Sold by Puffy

Worth checking out

Leesa Hybrid Mattress

Our take: Combines the plush comfort of memory foam with the bounce and support of innersprings.

What we like: The top layer of foam has holes punched in it for airflow and to avoid overheating. Edge-to-edge support. Offers a 100-night trial.

What we dislike: Feels too firm for some, especially those used to memory foam mattresses.

Where to buy: Sold by Leesa

