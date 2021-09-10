The best floral skirt

According to some records, the oldest skirt to be recorded in history (3900 BC) is made out of straw and was discovered in a cave in Armenia.

Which floral skirt is best?

Skirts are a staple for any fashionable wardrobe, as they are appropriate for most occasions and can be styled in numerous ways. A floral skirt is a great way to add some flair and personality to your wardrobe. With so many colors, styles, fabrics and patterns to choose from, the best skirt for you will be a combination of high quality and design. If you need a beautiful, high-quality floral skirt, a great choice would be the Exlura Women’s High Waist Pleated Skirt Midi Swing Skirt with Pockets.

What to know before you buy a floral skirt

Design and pattern

With a wide range of flower prints and skirt designs, there’s a lot you can choose from. Typically, bigger florals are better suited for smaller individuals while smaller florals are better suited to people on the larger size. No matter your size though, you should pick floral patterns that you like and make you happy.

Your current wardrobe

Before buying a floral skirt, consider other staples in your wardrobe that you can pair and style your skirt with to look effortlessly chic and stylish. For instance, if you have solid-color shirts and blouses, these can be easily styled with your floral skirts. While you can definitely pair your floral skirt with other designs and patterns, most floral skirts go best with tops and jackets whose designs won’t fight for attention with the florals.

Your height and skirt length

Depending on the occasion and your personal style, you can choose floral skirts of varying lengths. The length of your skirt also depends on your height, as for a tall person, a long skirt may end up being mid-length when worn. Be sure to check out the measurements before buying short, mid-length or maxi floral skirts.

What to look for in a quality floral skirt

Size

There are two types of sizing that you’ll come across: spectrum sizing and number sizing. Spectrum sizing refers to sizes that are labeled with letters ranging from XS to XL. The “X” stands for extra. Number sizing refers to numbers used from 2-18.

Regardless of size, you can check this guide on skirts from BestReviews for more information on finding the perfect skirt.

Waistband, waistline and length

The waistband is an important feature to take note of before purchasing your floral skirt. With different options such as drawstring, elastic, button and zipper waistbands, there are lots of options you can choose for your comfort, fit and personal style.

Waistlines also play a part in the style that would suit you and make you feel most comfortable. You can opt for low-rise, mid-rise or high-rise waistlines.

Low-rise skirts tend to be loose and sit below the belly button. Mid-rise skirts usually sit on the natural waistline and are suitable for most body types. High rise or high cut skirts sit just below the bust and tend to make the smallest part of the waist more noticeable and flattering.

Lastly, make sure you keep your height in mind when you are checking the length of a skirt. Checking the length first ensures that the mini skirt you want to buy isn’t too long or the maxi skirt you’re looking for isn’t too short for you.

Fabric type

It is important to choose fabrics and materials that are comfortable for you and don’t irritate your skin. The most common fabrics for floral skirts are cotton, polyester and spandex.

How much you can expect to spend on a floral skirt

A quality floral skirt will typically cost you anywhere from $13-$30. Certain designer floral skirts may go for a higher price point of $30 and above.

Floral skirt FAQ

What top can I wear with a floral skirt?

A. Most floral skirts are best worn with plain colored t-shirts or blouses to balance the pattern of the skirt. You can also style it with jackets and scarves.

What type of shoes should I wear with a floral skirt?

A. You can wear sandals, boots, slippers and even sneakers. It all depends on the look and style you’re going for.

What can I wear with a maxi skirt?

A. Maxi skirts are flattering when worn with crop tops, turtlenecks, tank tops and even cardigans. You can always find style inspiration online or on apps such as Pinterest.

What’s the best floral skirt to buy?

Top floral skirt

Exlura Women’s High Waist Pleated Skirt Midi Swing Skirt with Pockets

What you need to know: This chic, high waist floral skirt is lightweight and airy.

What you’ll love: This pleated A-line style is perfect for different occasions such as dates, weddings or casual wear, and with an elastic waistband, it is versatile. It also has two large hidden pockets at the sides, handy for keeping items. Made from high-quality material, it isn’t see-through and can be worn all year long.

What you should consider: The elastic on the waistband may float or get twisted when worn or removed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Top floral skirt for the money

Tandisk Women’s Vintage A-line Printed Pleated Flared Midi Skirt with Pockets

What you need to know: This pleated, retro, high waist skirt is made of 100% cotton and comes in a variety of colors.

What you’ll love: The cotton material is breathable and soft to the touch. The retro style can be worn for a number of occasions and comes with two small pockets at the side.

What you should consider: There are mixed reviews about the sizing of this floral skirt. The back of the waistband is also elastic, which looks different from the front.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Worth checking out

Alelly Women’s Summer Cute High Waist Ruffle Skirt Floral Print Swing Beach Mini Skirt

What you need to know: This skirt has a fun bohemian style with a fitted waist that opens into a beautifully flared, ruffled hem.

What you’ll love: The design of the skirt is flattering for different body types and comes in a variety of materials and patterns that are updated seasonally.

What you should consider: Some of the materials used are see-through, and the skirt may have to be worn with a slip.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

