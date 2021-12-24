The best double curtain rod

You may want to layer curtains for a decorative look, try new designs or simply provide privacy while blocking out the sun. Whatever your reason, a double curtain rod is the best choice when using more than one curtain.

Which double curtain rod is best?

If you want to give a window in your home a stylish appearance, you may want to consider a double curtain rod. With two tiers to hang curtains, a double curtain rod allows more possibilities for layering curtains than a single rod.

When browsing available double curtain rods, you will find numerous sizes and designs to fit any room’s decor. If you are looking for a model that offers versatile measurements and high-end style, consider the Home Decorators Telescoping Curtain Rod that’s adjustable and has a sleek brushed nickel finish with elegant crystal-look finials.

What to know before you buy a double curtain rod

If you are intrigued about how a double curtain rod may improve the looks of a window treatment, read on to learn more.

What is a double curtain rod?

A double curtain rod gets its name from the dual-rod design. Like a single curtain rod, a double model works with brackets that attach to a wall for installation. However, the bracket of a double curtain rod has two sections to accommodate two rods.

Why should I use a double curtain rod?

While a standard curtain rod offers a valuable design for hanging a single curtain, a double model provides more options for creating stylish, layered looks with more than one curtain.

One of the most popular design options when using a double rod is placing a sheer curtain on the rod closest to the window and a thicker, light-filtering curtain on the outer rod. Additionally, having two rods instead of one makes it possible to experiment with combining curtains with other window treatments, such as swags, valances and scarves.

How do I prepare to purchase and install a double curtain rod?

There are a few steps you should take before buying a double curtain rod.

Gather essential tools for the task, including a tape measure, pencil, step stool or ladder, screwdrivers and a drill. Measure your window. If you already have curtains, evaluate their weight and design to be sure to find a rod that will accommodate them. Factor in your room decor, including paint, furniture and fixtures, to help you determine which double curtain rod will look best.

What to look for in a quality double curtain rod

Materials

Metals such as stainless steel and wrought iron are the most common and durable materials used to make double curtain rods. Their durability and beauty make metal rods top picks among homeowners.

Wooden rods that have a rustic appearance are also available. While you may find some inexpensive plastic rods, their longevity is questionable.

Finishes

Not only do double rods made of metal offer the best quality, but they are also available in the most finishes. Gold, silver or nickel, bronze, copper and black are common options. Shiny and brushed finishes are also available.

Wooden rods may be natural or come in popular colors like cherry, oak or pine.

Plastic options also come in different colors or metallic-like finishes that resemble metal. However, for durability’s sake, a real metal rod is a better choice.

Sizes

Double curtain rods are available in various size ranges. Although rod sizes vary by different manufacturers, expect to find options measuring about 38-66 inches, 66-120 inches and 120-180 inches. Diameters can measure between ¾ inch and 2 inches.

Some double curtain rods are telescoping or adjustable, which provides a versatile fit for windows of various sizes. As a rule of thumb, you’ll want a rod that extends at least two inches past a window frame on each side.

Rod tips

Just like single curtain rods, most double models have tips or ends. For a finished look, end caps fit into the ends of the rod once installed. However, some rods have ornamental ends called finials. If you choose a double rod that has end caps, but you prefer the looks of decorative tips, finials can be purchased separately and are available in different finish options.

An alternative to rods with tips sports a sleek design that loops together on the edges to create a modern continuous appearance.

How much you can expect to spend on a double curtain rod

Quality double curtain rods that are stylish and strong will cost between $25-$125. Budget options are available but are fairly plain in appearance and may be questionable in terms of durability or longevity.

Double curtain rod FAQ

Why can’t I just hang two different curtains on one curtain rod?

A. Technically, you can hang two curtains on a single rod, but you won’t be able to place them in many positions. Your design options will be limited, as you won’t be able to layer curtains.

Is a double curtain rod more difficult to install than a standard single rod?

A. While the installation process is similar, it’s somewhat more challenging with a double rod. That’s because there are more components and hardware pieces to line up to achieve an even appearance. However, if you are careful to take precise measurements, installation should go smoothly.

Do double curtain rods come with hardware for installation?

A. A quality rod will include the hardware you need to install it. Check the product description, so you know what is included in the package.

What’s the best double curtain rod to buy?

Top double curtain rod for the money

Home Decorators Collection Telescoping Double Curtain Rod

What you need to know: This is an aesthetically appealing double curtain rod that will add a touch of elegance to your window.

What you’ll love: This rod features a telescoping design to accommodate windows of various sizes. The brushed nickel finish looks great with contemporary decor. Durable construction. The jewel-like finials are a nice finishing touch.

What you should consider: Rarely do customers gripe about missing pieces or inadequate hardware.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top double curtain rod for the money

Umbra Twilight Double Curtain Rod Set

What you need to know: This strong double curtain rod boasts a contemporary look that compliments curtains.

What you’ll love: Although reasonably priced, this rod earns praise for its continuous design that’s practical and modern. The finish works well with most room decor. You’ll appreciate how straightforward it is to install, too.

What you should consider: The hardware isn’t as durable as the rod.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Decopolitan Ball Double Curtain Rod Set

What you need to know: Good looks, versatility and an appealing price make this double curtain rod worth considering.

What you’ll love: An adjustable design with a beautiful dark nickel finish makes this double rod a good choice that works with just about any type of curtains. The ball finials look great. The rod set is available at a mid-range price.

What you should consider: Installing this rod can be difficult and time-consuming.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

