The best brown bodycon dress

Azzedine Alaia, the man who invented the bodycon dress in the 1980s, was given the nickname the “King of Cling” for his love of form-fitting clothing.

Which brown bodycon dresses are best?

Brown clothing peaked in the 1970s and is now making a bold comeback in 2021. Its versatile shade range can provide the perfect dress, appropriate for every occasion, event and season. In general, bodycon dresses are designed to accentuate the body’s assets while providing form-fitting comfort.

When purchasing a brown bodycon dress, consider where you’ll wear the dress, what accessories you’ll wear with it and its fabric. If you’re looking for a comfortable, lightweight and stylish dress for any occasion, the Bobi Supreme Jersey Ruched Bodycon Dress is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a brown bodycon dress

Occasion

The occasion for which you’ll be wearing your brown bodycon dress determines the length, fit and style you need. If you’re wearing the dress outdoors, consider purchasing a dress with long sleeves and thick fabric, keeping in mind that trending shades of brown get darker as the seasons get colder.

Buying a brown bodycon dress that rises just above the knee makes it appropriate to wear to both a business event and a casual night out.

Ruched dresses tend to provide more adjustability and stretch. Consider purchasing a ruched dress if the occasion is less formal and you’d like to leave room for added comfort.

Accessories

Any style of dress can be dressed up or down for various occasions depending on the accessories you wear. For example, sneakers and limited jewelry is perfect for a night out in a brown bodycon dress, while multiple accessories and heels make the outfit dressier.

When choosing accessories to go with your brown bodycon dress, consider hairstyle and neckline. If your hair is up, dangly earrings might look nice, drawing attention to the neckline. If the top of the dress is a plunge V-neck or roundneck, consider wearing a necklace or layering a few necklaces.

If the hair is down and the neckline of the dress is high, try going without a necklace and wearing stud earrings.

Accessories can also depend on the occasion. If the occasion requires a classic look, you could wear stud pearls or a pearl necklace. Overall, brown bodycon dresses complement gold jewelry and light shoes and handbags, depending on the shade.

Fabric

Bodycon dresses usually feature spandex as a part of their materials and are naturally stretchy. Breathability and movement are features to consider in terms of material if you plan to be active in your dress.

Nylon and polyester are perfect for summer dresses, and cotton and knits keep wearers warm in the wintertime. Ribbed fabrics tend to be more durable.

What to look for in a quality brown bodycon dress

Ruching and adjustable strings

Ruched dresses are gathered in certain sections to flatter specific body types. The main purpose of a ruched dress is to help clothes cling and flatter your silhouette. Ruching often appears on the sides or front of dresses, distracting the eye.

Some brown bodycon dresses feature adjustable drawstrings at the bottom of either side of the dress. When pulled, the strings can make the dress longer, shorter and more form-fitting and work to create ruching.

Sleeves

Sleeves are not only beneficial when it comes to weather; they also vary depending on fashion trends and highlight different parts of the arm.

Cap: Cap sleeves are essentially short sleeves and draw attention to the upper half of the arm; they cover the shoulder and go slightly down the arm. Cap sleeve dresses are perfect for indoor events and can be paired with a light jacket, depending on the season.

Puff: Puff sleeves can be short or long, and they feature gathered fabric at the shoulder seam. The design originates from popular 14th-17th century European styles. This sleeve draws attention away from the dress and hides the size of the arm. Puff sleeves are great for those who prefer to cover their arms.

Long: Long sleeves provide better coverage, highlight your arms and can be layered, depending on the temperature. Long-sleeve brown bodycon dresses can be convenient in colder months if you’re attending an outdoor event, or at an indoor event that you know will be chilly.

How much you can expect to spend on a brown bodycon dress

Brown bodycon dresses are available in a variety of price ranges. You can find cheaply made, light fabric bodycon dresses from $20-$50. Mid-range dresses in the $60-$80 price range have comfortable fabric, adjustable strings and on-trend styles. More expensive dresses include high-end features and sustainability and cost $90-$150.

Brown bodycon dress FAQ

Does my dress have to be tight to be a bodycon dress?

A. The bodycon style isn’t just tight dresses. “Bodycon” means that the dress flatters and highlights the curves to the point of looking like an effortless second skin. It’s designed to cling to the skin, but it can be a loose cling.

If I’m buying a dress online, how do I know which size will fit best?

A. When buying your brown bodycon dress online, check the customer reviews and photos for the item. This can let you know if the garment fits true to size. Looking at reviews and photos may also help you decide if the dress is designed to flatter your specific body type. Check return policies before you check out, just in case you end up needing to exchange it or disliking it.

What’s the best brown bodycon dress to buy?

Top brown bodycon dress

Bobi Supreme Jersey Ruched Bodycon Dress

What you need to know: This dress is made with breathable jersey fabric and features pull-on styling.

What you’ll love: The sides of this dress are ruched to showcase the body’s natural curves. The roundneck design and length of the dress make it appropriate for any occasion.

What you should consider: Extra fabric around the waist makes it less form-fitting.

Where to buy: Sold by Revolve

Top brown bodycon dress for the money

BTFBM Womens Sleeveless Bodycon Ruched Dress

What you need to know: The thick, quality ribbed fabric makes it impossible to see through this dress, and it’s lightweight and stretchy.

What you’ll love: This dress is a pull-on style and has adjustable drawstring sides. Its irregular hem is flattering for all body types.

What you should consider: This dress fits loosely — when purchasing, you may want to order a size smaller than you normally would. It takes a long time for this product to ship.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

And Now This Womens Ribbed Bodycon Dress

What you need to know: This dress is fitted but it has some stretch. It’s made of breathable fabric and has a collared, polo-style neckline appropriate for many occasions.

What you’ll love: The pull-on style makes it easy to take on and off, and it’s machine-washable.

What you should consider: This dress may be too loose to be considered a bodycon dress, and the collar doesn’t have buttons for adjustability.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

