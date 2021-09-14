Wearing shapewear can help smooth the lines of a bodycon dress and provide added coverage and support.

Which blue bodycon dress is best?

A good bodycon dress fits every figure like a glove and leaves those who wear it feeling confident. Depending on the shade, the color blue can be very versatile in terms of fabric, style and where users can wear it. In pursuit of the best blue bodycon dress, consider the shade of the dress, the neckline, sleeve length and where you will be wearing the dress.

If you are looking for a ribbed blue bodycon dress that is lightweight and comfortable, the Camilla Coelho Mischa Mini Dress is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a blue bodycon dress

Occasion

When choosing a blue bodycon dress, consider the length and style. If you will be wearing a dress outdoors in a cooler season, opt for long sleeves and thicker fabric. If you are going to be in a place that is warmer, consider less length and sleeveless. You can wear a bodycon dress to casual events as well as business events, depending on the length and neckline. If the dress is very short and the neckline is low, stick to wearing it on a casual night. If the blue bodycon dress is mid-length and the neckline is appropriate, you can wear it to business gatherings.

Shade

You can wear light blue for many different occasions and year round. Although typically worn in the summer, you can wear this shade over a darker garment as a jacket. The most popular shade of light blue is baby blue.

Navy is popular in the colder months and appropriate for many occasions—casual or professional depending on the style of the dress. This color is flattering on all body types.

Bright blue is bold and can make skin appear darker. This tone comes in a few different shades with the most popular being cobalt. A bright-blue dress is a statement piece. Wear it with chunky jewelry to make it stand out even more.

Fabric

Bodycon dresses can be made from knit and cotton but usually feature spandex to make the dress naturally stretchy and form-fitting. If you plan to be active in your dress, consider whether the material is breathable and adjustable for multiple activities.

If you are looking for a summer dress, stick with polyester and nylon. If you are looking for a blue bodycon dress you can wear in the winter, choose knit or cotton.

What to look for in a quality blue bodycon dress

Adjustable neckline

A good blue bodycon dress features an adjustable neckline. A neckline can be adjustable via buttons, a zipper or drawstring. If a dress is ruched, it may feature a drawstring at the bottom of the neckline. This makes the dress more or less revealing depending on how tight you pull the string. If a dress features a button or zipper closure, you can change the height of the neckline to fit any event.

Sleeves

Beyond warmth, the purpose of sleeves is to accentuate the bust or the neckline, depending on how the dress is designed. Some styles of sleeve highlight the arm while others draw attention to other parts of the body.

Cap: A blue bodycon dress that is cap sleeved falls slightly down the arm and covers the shoulders. This style draws attention to the upper arm and is perfect for any season or event. For winter months, you can wear a jacket with this style and take the jacket off if the event is indoors.

Puff: A blue bodycon dress that features puff sleeves has fabric gathered from the shoulder seam and can be short or long. Long puff-sleeved dresses typically are worn during colder months, provided the sleeves aren’t sheer. Sheer puff sleeves are an emerging trend of 2021, made popular in 14th-century Europe. This sleeve style draws more attention to the dress and neckline than it does the arms.

Long: A blue bodycon dress that features long sleeves is more suited for the fall and winter. Long sleeves provide full coverage down the arm and highlight the length and size of the arm. You can wear these dresses during the summer if the event you are going to is indoors where it is cooler.

How much you can expect to spend on a blue bodycon dress

You can find cheaply made bodycon dresses for $20-$50. Dresses in the $60-$80 range have high-quality fabric, adjustable strings and neckline and trendy style. Higher-end dresses go for $90-$150.

Blue bodycon dress FAQ

Does a dress have to be tight to be a bodycon dress?

A. “Bodycon” means the dress naturally follows the curve of the body, but that does not mean it has to be tight. A good blue bodycon dress is comfortable and not constricting.

Do bodycon dresses flatter all figures?

A. Bodycon dresses are designed to flatter all shapes and sizes. They fit all body types without constricting. Added features such as drawstring belts, ruched fabric and adjustable necklines can make those who wear the dresses more comfortable.

What’s the best blue bodycon dress to buy?

Top blue bodycon dress

Camilla Coelho Mischa Mini Dress

What you need to know: This dress is made with polyester and spandex, making it lightweight and breathable.

What you’ll love: It features pull-on styling for convenient wear and button closure for an adjustable neckline and bottom. The fabric is stretched and ribbed for added comfort.

What you should consider: This product runs small and the fabric is thin and unlined.

Where to buy: Sold by Revolve.

Top blue bodycon dress for the money

Floerns Womens Sleeveless Frill Trim Ruched Bust Tie Front Knit Bodycon Dress

What you need to know: This dress features lightweight and breathable fabric, as well as a drawstring closure for adjustability and comfort.

What you’ll love: The product is machine-washable for convenience and the fabric is stretchy and features a flattering tie front and frill trim.

What you should consider: The fabric of this dress is thin and can be see-through in certain lighting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Worth checking out

Bardot The Gathered Slinky Dress

What you need to know: This dress is fully lined for added support and features a front button closure for adjustability.

What you’ll love: The fabric of this dress is soft and ruched for a flattering fit and features a fashionable sheen overlay. The sleeves feature buttoned cuffs to adjust the length of the sleeves.

What you should consider: The dress arrives shorter than it looks on the model, runs small and is only hand-washable.

Where to buy: Sold by Revolve.

