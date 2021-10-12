Short shorts for men are trendy right now, here are the best ones you can order online

Shorts started to be worn for comfort in America during the 1930s by both men and women.

Which short shorts for men are best?

Although short shorts lost popularity in the 1990s and early 2000s, they are currently regaining momentum. They are a preferred pick for those who enjoy athletic activities and exercise, due to their lightweight style and breathability. They became a resurgent trend on TikTok in 2020 because of their flattering fit and ability to make legs look longer.

When purchasing a pair of short shorts for men, consider the exact length of the shorts, the color and the fabric that will work best for your activity.

What to consider before buying short shorts for men online

Length

The length of short shorts will vary. Since there is no exact standard measurement to constitute what “short” is, it is up to the wearer’s discretion. For some, wearing a 3-inch inseam short style will feel comfortable. Others may find that to be too short and will prefer a 5-inch inseam style.

Check reviews and the product’s size guide to find the style and size that will fit your needs.

Color

You can find short shorts in any color, and if you find a specific style you like you may want to get a few options. If you are wearing your shorts as part of a team, you may need everyone to wear the same color. Otherwise, pick a color you love that you can wear with a variety of other pieces you already own.

Fabric

Short shorts that are meant to be strictly loungewear will be made from thick cotton material. This material will provide more warmth and less breathability. This style is typically unlined because added support is not needed.

If you do plan to move around a lot, consider short shorts that are made with a lightweight, breathable fabric. Spandex and polyester will be comfortable while exercising and being active. Athletic short shorts are usually lined due to the need for extra support during activity. A good pair of short shorts will feature an elastic waistline and drawstring closure for non-slip support and adjustability.

To see different styles of shorts for men, look at the full shorts for men buying guide from BestReviews.

Short shorts for men prices

Short shorts for men will cost $18-$70 depending on the features and the brand. Athletic apparel brands will cost $35- $70.

Tips for buying short shorts for men

Do not compromise your comfort for a trend. Only buy shorts that are comfortable and fit your needs.

Buy a style and fabric suitable for your usage.

Short shorts for men FAQ

Can I wear my short shorts to the beach?

A. You can if they are the right material. For example, men’s swim trunks are most commonly made from polyester. It may be uncomfortable to wear thick cotton shorts to the beach.

What is the most popular length of men’s short shorts?

A. The most popular inseam of men’s short shorts is 5 inches, due in part to trends seen on TikTok.

Best short shorts for men

Soffe Men’s Infantry Performance Shorts

These shorts are made with lightweight breathable fabric and feature an elastic closure for support and adjustability. A brief liner provides added support while an inside key pocket allows for extra storage of important items while being active. They are made with moisture management technology fabric.

Sold by Amazon

New Balance Men’s Accelerate 5-Inch Short

These shorts are breathable and feature an elastic closure for an adjustable waistline. They are machine washable for convenience and feature a crepe brief liner for support. These shorts feature an internal key pocket and a reflective logo for night exercising and fashion purposes.

Sold by Amazon

Chubbies Men’s Unlined Hybrid Athletic Shorts

These shorts feature an elastic drawstring waist for adjustability, four-way stretch water-resistant fabric and a modern fit. The pockets are durable and the stretchy material makes these shorts perfect for active and loungewear.

Sold by Amazon

Anthem Athletics Hyperflex Men’s Cross Training Workout Gym Shorts

These 5-inch inseam shorts are handcrafted from a strong and stretchy fabric and high-impact flatlock stitching. They feature a zippered side pocket designed for cross-training and workouts. These pockets are cut at an angle to keep objects from falling out. Optimized for cross-training, fitness, functional training, yoga and gym workouts.

Sold by Amazon

Adidas Men’s BTS Rib Shorts

These popular Adidas shorts feature an elastic closure for a snug, adjustable fit. They are designed to be breathable and loose-fitting for comfort. These shorts feature a side pocket for convenient storage and the Adidas logo on the side.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Hollister Men’s Classic Terry Jogger Shorts

These drawstring 5-inch inseam shorts are comfortable to lounge in and rise above the knee. They are made with lightweight terry fabric and a raw cut hem for nonslip breathability. The drawstring closure makes them more adjustable to a person’s specific build.

Sold by Amazon

