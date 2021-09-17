JanSport backpack vs. Nike backpack

Not all Nike backpacks are meant to carry sports gear. Be sure to check that the backpack you’re considering is large enough to fit your needs before buying, especially if you need it for carrying sports equipment.

Which is best, JanSport or Nike backpacks?

Both Nike and JanSport are recognizable brands all around the world, although both are known for different reasons. While Nike is a crowd favorite among athletes for its athletic apparel, shoes and accessories, JanSport is the largest maker of backpacks in the world and is a well-loved brand for its stylish and durable options.

JanSport backpacks

JanSport is a brand known specifically for its iconic backpacks, and it’s been in the backpack-making game since the brand’s inception. JanSport backpacks have a nostalgic flair to them. Thanks to the array of stylish prints and designs, bold color options and different types of backpacks, there’s undoubtedly a JanSport backpack to suit everyone’s needs and tastes.

One of the things that sets JanSport backpacks apart is their versatility. They are functional enough to be used at school or the office, stylish enough to be worn around town and rugged enough to be a travel bag.

JanSport backpacks normally come at a cheaper price point than their competitors. You can expect to spend around $50 on a JanSport backpack, depending on the retailer, style and make of the backpack.

JanSport backpack pros

JanSport is one of the most trusted brands when it comes to backpacks. Its backpacks are known for being very durable; they should last for years. JanSport backs up its quality products with a lifetime warranty.

JanSport backpacks come in a variety of different styles. The most iconic of the JanSport bags is perhaps the JanSport SuperBreak, which is suitable for school, but there are also laptop-friendly options better suited for the office.

JanSport is known for its bold colors and vibrant designs. It’s easy to find a JanSport bag that suits your personal tastes.

JanSport backpack cons

JanSport backpacks are known for their quality and durability, but these bags are better suited for use in school, on day trips or a day on the town.

Most JanSport backpacks advertised as laptop friendly include an interior laptop sleeve, which some people may find unappealing.

It’s becoming the norm that some school districts and other events require students to carry clear backpacks. Unfortunately, JanSport doesn’t offer many options when it comes to this.

Best JanSport backpacks

JanSport Right Pack Backpack

This durable backpack is great for students, professionals and travelers. This backpack is designed to sit upright when set down, which makes it perfect for use in the office or at school.

JanSport SuperBreak Plus Backpack

The SuperBreak is JanSport’s flagship model and also its most iconic. These bags are sure to spark your inner wanderlust. They are perfect bags for day or weekend trips, but can also be used in school or at the office.

JanSport Half-Pint Mini Backpack

This backpack is a smaller option from JanSport that’s perfect for use as a daypack. These bags are great if you are looking for a bag to carry to a concert or other event.

Nike backpacks

Nike backpacks cash in on the star power of the Nike sports brand and because of this, they’re more geared toward athletes. While they can be used for any purpose, athletes will no doubt appreciate these backpacks for their sportiness. Fans of the Nike brand will love that most of Nike’s backpacks prominently feature its iconic swoosh logo.

Nike backpacks can range greatly in price. You can find inexpensive Nike backpacks for around $30, but these are usually lacking in features. More expensive Nike backpacks come with a price tag of around $150 and have more features.

Nike backpack pros

Nike is one of the most recognizable brands worldwide, so sporting a backpack with the brand’s iconic logo is sure to garner some attention.

Nike backpacks are made with athletes in mind, so those transporting sports gear plus a change of clothes are sure to love these bags.

Nike backpacks are usually made from polyester or nylon, which makes them water-resistant. This is especially good for athletes who primarily play outdoors.

Nike has a few clear, mesh or transparent backpack designs.

Nike backpack cons

Nike backpacks are not as known for their durability and don’t come with any type of warranty.

Nike is a brand known for its simple aesthetic and dark colors, and most of its backpacks reflect this. This is great for those who love the minimalist look of Nike branding, but not for those who like bright colors and a lot of options when it comes to design.

Nike doesn’t offer as many options as JanSport when it comes to backpack styles.

Best Nike backpacks

Nike Sportswear Heritage Backpack

This bag is great for use at school thanks to its laptop compartment and padded shoulder straps. This is the most classic backpack in Nike’s lineup, which makes it perfect for fans of the Nike brand that are looking for a more standard backpack for use at school or the office.

Nike Hayward 2.0 Backpack

This backpack is perfect for both students and athletes. Its large main compartment is perfect for transporting gear. This bag’s main draw is its durability thanks to its densely woven polyester shell.

Nike Academy Backpack

Despite its name, this backpack is most suitable for athletes. It comes in a few different color options. The Nike Academy is a favorite, particularly among soccer and baseball players.

Should you get a JanSport backpack or a Nike backpack?

JanSport is the clear winner when it comes to backpacks, but if you’re an athlete, a Nike backpack may be more appealing to you. Ultimately, your choice comes down to your needs and personal aesthetic, but JanSport stands undefeated when it comes to both quality and design options. While both of these brands can provide great backpacks, JanSport is the more reliable option for everyday life.

