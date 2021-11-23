Gaming chairs with lumbar support can help avoid lower back pain caused by sitting for too long, making them great when working from home as well as for gaming.

Choosing a gaming chair

If you’ve ever finished a long gaming session with an aching back and a sore neck, you could be in need of the comfort offered by a gaming chair. Many are ergonomically designed, and some have bonus features like built-in speakers and vibration.

If you’re wondering how to choose the best gaming chair, you should consider the variety of available features and think about which ones you may need. Your gaming setup and frequency of play will also make a difference to the type of gaming chair that’s right for you.

What to consider when buying a gaming chair

When you’re searching for the perfect gaming chair, it pays to do your research. Start by considering the features that are important to you so you can pick a chair that meets your needs.

System compatibility

If you want a gaming chair with built-in speakers, rumble packs or other high-tech features, you’ll need to make sure your chosen gaming chair is compatible with your gaming system. While the majority generally work with all recently released consoles, you’ll find a handful with much narrower compatibility, so you should always check before buying or you run the risk of owning a gaming chair that doesn’t work with your gaming setup.

Chair style

You’ll find two main subsets of gaming chairs: PC gaming chairs and console gaming chairs, though there’s some variety within these categories.

PC gaming chairs are of a suitable height to use at a desk with high backs and an upright design, though users have the option to recline if they want to. They generally have ergonomic features like lumbar support, neck support and adjustable armrests to encourage a comfortable gaming position. Since PC gamers sit close to their PC and speaker setup, PC gaming chairs usually don’t have built-in speakers.

Console gamers, on the other hand, usually view games on their TV, so console gaming chairs offer a low, reclined position looking slightly upwards toward the screen for the most comfortable and immersive experience. Console gaming chairs can be “rockers,” which sit directly on the floor with a curved rocking base, or pedestal style chairs, which sit on a low pedestal that allows the chair to rotate. Console gaming chairs usually have built-in speakers to bring the sound closer to the user.

Speakers

As mentioned above, console gaming chairs are more likely to contain built-in speakers than PC gaming chairs — the latter almost never have speakers. Built-in speakers are perfect for creating an immersive experience during console gaming sessions and make it easier to hear subtle sounds without completely blasting the volume. If you like your bass low and full, opt for a gaming chair that includes a subwoofer alongside standard speakers.

Vibration

Some high-end gaming chairs offer built-in vibration, similar to the rumbles that some game console controllers create. When synced with your game console, your chair will vibrate at the same time as your controller, making for a more immersive gaming experience.

Comfort

A dedicated gaming chair should be as comfortable as possible. Whether you occasionally spend all night raiding in World of Warcraft with your friends or get drawn into a late-night Mario Kart grand prix, you know the effects of a lengthy gaming session on your body. A quality gaming chair should be well-padded and offer ergonomic support — such as lumbar support and neck support — to keep you comfortable when you play for long periods of time. Some users like to have armrests to keep their elbows, wrists and hands properly aligned while gaming, but this is generally more important when using a PC.

Size

Gaming chairs are designed to offer full back support and are well-padded so they can be quite large. You can find more compact options, which are worth looking out for if you’re short on space. Console gaming chairs sometimes give you the option to fold them in half so you can stash them away somewhere when you’re not using them.

Best gaming chairs

Razer Iskur Gaming Chair

This high-end gaming chair has an upright design that makes it perfect for PC gaming. It’s comfortable for long gaming sessions with excellent lumbar support and 4D adjustable armrests for ergonomic comfort.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

CORSAIR T3 Rush Gaming Chair

With a design inspired by performance motorsports, this chair will keep you comfortable no matter how long you play. The adjustable recline, armrests and neck and lumbar support make all the difference.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Dowinx Gaming Chair

Crafted with comfort in mind, no matter where you’re playing, this chair features an extendable footrest, padded armrests and USB-powered massage lumbar support.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

X Rocker Eclipse Floor Rocker Gaming Chair

Popular with console gamers, this rocker gaming chair sits directly on the floor for relaxed gaming sessions. It features two built-in speakers and is compatible with most gaming systems.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

X Rocker Limewire Floor Rocker Gaming Chair

With built-in armrests and a dedicated subwoofer speaker, this gaming chair is a slight upgrade from the X Rocker Eclipse. It works with all major game consoles, plus you can use the speakers when watching movies or listening to music.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best Choice Products Swivel Gaming Chair

Although it’s low like a rocker gaming chair, this model sits on a pedestal so it can be swiveled 360 degrees. It’s foldable for easy storage when not in use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.