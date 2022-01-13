How to choose a twin memory foam mattress

As many as 10-30% of adults report chronic insomnia, which can lead to mental and physical health issues.

How do you choose a twin memory foam mattress?

There’s no question sleep is important. Without a good night’s sleep, you don’t feel yourself. One reason for these sleepless nights could be your mattress.

What is memory foam?

In the last couple of decades, memory foam has led the mattress industry. Primarily made of polyurethane, a common and versatile polymer, memory foam mattresses provide a body-contouring feeling.

The key to memory foam’s success is in the viscosity and elasticity of the material. Being a viscous material, memory foam conforms to a shape when pressure is applied, then returns to its original shape when the force is removed.

Depending on the manufacturer, each memory foam mattress will have a slightly different formula, so you’ll notice a difference in the mattress’s feel and function.

Generally, memory foam mattresses are designed to be resilient and durable, to cushion sleepers and remove pressure from the spine and joints.. A quality memory foam mattress will take about 5-10 seconds to return to shape..

Types of memory foam

There are different types of memory foam mattresses, each with its pros and cons.

Traditional memory foam

These are engineered to mold to your body, contouring under the weight. As they do so, they tend to retain heat, making them uncomfortably warm for some sleepers.

Open-cell memory foam

Although it uses the same ingredients as traditional memory foam, open-cell foam has a different internal structure. Within the mattress, there are pockets, or cells, that provide more ventilation and airflow to disperse heat. While they originally tended to be less firm and supportive, newer models have addressed this issue.

Gel memory foam

These mattresses are created by pumping gel-based microbeads into the foam. This creates pockets, similar to an open-cell memory foam mattress. The key difference is in the materials — in gel mattresses, the materials can actively absorb and release heat, making them better at regulating temperature.

Latex memory foam

A favorite option for many sleepers is latex memory foam, which has a faster recovery time than traditional memory foam, remains cooler, maintains its shape better and has a bouncier feel. As an all-natural option, it’s also more environmentally friendly.

Choosing the proper twin mattress size

Once you’ve decided to purchase a twin memory foam mattress, you’ll find yourself faced with two options: twin and twin XL. A twin mattress typically measures 38 inches by 75 inches, while the XL version is 80 inches long.

The extra 5 inches can provide a great deal of comfort for taller teens and adults. A traditional twin is used commonly in kids rooms or smaller guest rooms, fitting easily in smaller spaces, while a twin XL is often seen in college dorm rooms and guest rooms.

Plan on spending about $100 more for a twin XL mattress than a traditional twin. If you want a traditional twin mattress, be sure the room where it will go is at least 7 feet by 10 feet. For a twin XL, make the length 11 feet.

What to look for in a quality twin memory foam mattress

Density

The defining factor of your mattress’s longevity will be its density. The more foam cells, the denser the mattress, and the denser the mattress, the better it will bear weight, and the slower it will break down.

So look for the density rating. You’ll usually see a rating between 3-7 pounds. A good rating would be 5-6 pounds.

Indentation load deflection

The indentation load deflection indicates how soft or hard the memory foam is. It’s calculated as the number of pounds of pressure it takes to indent a 4-inch piece of foam by 1 inch. It will typically be expressed as a number between 10-15 pounds, and the higher the number, the firmer the foam.

Thickness

A thicker mattress will provide more pressure relief, but may be less supportive if it’s less firm. In general, look for about 2-4 inches of thickness.

Longevity

Several factors affect your mattress’ longevity. The denser the rating, for instance, the longer it should last. Take a look at the warranty. A lifetime warranty shows a company has confidence in its product lasting through the years.

Firmness

The firmness of your memory foam should directly correlate with your weight. The heavier the person, the denser the foam you should look for.

Hypoallergenic and allergy considerations

If you suffer from allergies, pay close attention to the materials used. For example, someone with a latex allergy should avoid a latex foam mattress. Others who prefer a hypoallergenic mattress should look for those made with organic materials.

Certifications

An excellent way to gauge how safe the materials in your mattress are is to look for its certifications. Certain certifications indicate a cleaner manufacturing process and there are some organic certifications guaranteeing natural materials and processes, though these are often only found with luxury brands. The main certifications are CertiPur-US; Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex; and GOLS.

How much you can expect to spend on a twin memory foam mattress

For a traditional all-foam twin memory foam mattress, you’ll likely spend around $500, though the price can range anywhere from $250 and up. A latex foam twin memory foam mattress is more costly, with the average being around $1,100 and a range from $1,000 up. Open-cell and gel mattresses could run anywhere from $200-$800.

What are the best twin memory foam mattresses to buy?

Puffy Lux Mattress

As a hybrid, this mattress combines the benefits of memory foam with the durability and continuity of a spring coil mattress.

Sold by Puffy

Casper Sleep Original Foam Mattress

Casper’s Zoned Support provides great spinal alignment while its AirScape design improves air flow and temperature regulation.

Sold by Casper, Amazon and Wayfair

Nectar Gel Memory Foam Mattress

The layers of this gel mattress are strategically placed to provide a cool, comfortable place to lay your head. If you sleep warm, you’ll love the quilted cool cover with moisture wicking, breathable material.

Sold by Amazon

Leesa Original Mattress

The top layer provides a cooling surface to sleep on while the inner layers contour your body for back and hip pain.

Sold by Leesa and Amazon

Lucid 10-inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress

With several options for your level of firmness, you can have exactly what you need to get a great night’s sleep.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Dreamcloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress

Mixing individually-wrapped coils with sinkably soft memory foam, this mattress gives you the firmness you need with a better guarantee of longevity.

Sold by Dreamcloud and Amazon

Layla Copper Infused Mattress

Thanks to the copper infusion in this mattress, it has better thermal regulation and it’s designed to fit any sleeper.

Sold by Amazon

Saatva Classic Mattress

With this hybrid memory foam mattress, you’ll enjoy the comfortable spinal alignment of memory foam and the anti-sagging durability of innerspring coils.

Sold by Saatva Mattress

Helix Midnight

Great for side sleepers, this mattress cushions your pressure points with layers of memory foam support.

Sold by Helix Sleep

