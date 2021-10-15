Everything you need to prepare for “House of the Dragon”

Rumor has it that Ryan Condal, Showrunner on “House of the Dragon,” has promised George R.R. Martin that his (prop) head will appear in the upcoming series. Possibly on a pike.

What do you need to be prepared for ”House of the Dragon”?

The final episode of “Game of Thrones” aired on May 19, 2019. With all that has happened since then, it feels like a lifetime ago. Absence didn’t make the heart grow fonder — it has made fans rabid for what’s coming next: “House of the Dragon.”

According to the official trailer, this new series is set 200 years before the fall of the throne. It promises to tell the tale of possibly the most volatile period in the history of House Targaryen. This is the time that set sibling against sibling and dragon against dragon in a buildup to The Dance of the Dragons, a civil war over who should rule on the Iron Throne.

The saga of “House of the Dragon” will begin on January 1, 2022. Besides the obvious premiere parties, over the next few months, there are going to be a plethora of “Game of Thrones” rewatch parties. To help you prepare, we’ve compiled this list of essentials, such as an Ultra HD TV and more, for the diehard “Game of Thrones” fan.

The gear you need to watch “House of the Dragon”

Whether you’re having a “Game of Thrones” rewatch party or streaming “House of the Dragon,” you need certain essential gear.

Sony 43-Inch Ultra HD LED TV

You can watch the new series in all its cinematic glory with this smart TV that delivers a vibrant 4K picture with bright colors and stunning contrast. The Motionflow XR ensures all the “House of the Dragon” action will stay smooth and clean, no matter how many warriors and dragons join the fray.

Sony HT-S350 Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer

To make sure you hear every bone-rattling dragon roar, you’ll want to have an incredible sound system. This Sony soundbar system has 320 watts of power, comes with a wireless subwoofer and offers a virtual surround sound experience.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max

To watch such a powerful series you’ll want a powerful streaming device. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is compatible with Wi-Fi 6, Dolby Atmos and UHD TVs. Besides “House of the Dragon,” this device gives you access to stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes.

Game of Thrones: Complete Series

If you’d like to have a marathon rewatching party of “Game of Thrones,” you’ll need the complete set. This massive Blu-ray collection includes all 73 episodes of the original series. Purchase also includes digital copies of the show.

Sony BDP-BX370 Blu-ray Disc Player

This Blu-ray disc player will allow you to enjoy your “Game of Thrones” discs in full HD quality. It comes with an HDMI cable but is also Wi-Fi-enabled so you can stream content from your smartphone or another device.

“Game of Thrones” games

Hosting a “Game of Thrones”-themed game night is the perfect way to help you prepare for the “House of the Dragon” premiere.

A Game of Thrones Boardgame

This is the official board game based on “Game of Thrones.” It is designed for three to six players ages 14 and up and gameplay lasts approximately three hours. This second edition features a streamlined rulebook, updated art and has new enhancements that make the game even more exciting.

A Game of Thrones Card Game

If card games are more your style, this offering has an evolving plot that keeps gameplay challenging. There are a variety of attacks and you can either play a two-player joust or a multiplayer melee with up to six players.

Risk Game of Thrones

For those looking to play a game that allows total conquest, this “Game of Thrones”-themed Risk edition is a solid option. Each of the seven armies consists of 45 finely crafted game pieces. You can engage in the War of Five Kings, have a head-to-head competition with two players (Houses Targaryen and Ghiscari) or combine the two maps for a seven-player game that features all seven houses.

Monopoly Game of Thrones

If you are a fan of Monopoly, this “Game of Thrones” version will be a delight. Players buy, sell and trade locations from the seven Kingdoms that include 32 holdfasts and 12 castles. The Iron Throne card holder plays the theme to “Game of Thrones” at the touch of a button.

Clue Game of Thrones

Did Tyrion Lannister kill Daenerys Targaryen with a crossbow at the City Gates? You won’t know until you play Clue Game of Thrones. This clever adaptation of the popular board game features a double-sided game board (the Red Keep and Meereen), six weapons and 12 suspects.

“Game of Thrones” cosplay and more

Whether you want to dress up as your favorite character or drink out of a Wolf mug (not a Starbucks cup) to make it feel like you are in Westeros, these items can help.

Game of Thrones Night’s Watch Jon Snow Cosplay Costume

With this cape, vest, belt, strap and gloves, you can be Jon Snow. The high-quality costume is manufactured using leather, uniform cloth and artificial wool.

Game of Thrones Direwolf Cub Plush Box Set

If you’ve ever wanted your own pack of direwolves, this plush set of cubs can make that happen. Ghost, Nymeria, Grey Wind, Shaggydog, Summer and Lady are all included.

Game of Thrones – The Iron Throne

This officially licensed 7.5-inch replica of the Iron Throne is a must-have for any “Game of Thrones” fan.

Daenerys Targaryen Cosplay Wig

Was Daenerys Targaryen a hero or a villain? When you put on this authentic-looking blonde cosplay wig, you can have the final say. This soft, comfortable wig has an adjustable net cap and is 24 inches long.

Game of Thrones Wolf Mug

This 25-ounce glass mug features a handmade pewter “Winter Is Coming” crest. The thick and sturdy design of this mug makes it less likely to break than traditional mugs.

