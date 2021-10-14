Everything you need to be a tourist without looking like one

Did you know? France receives the most tourists per year with around 89.4 million tourists recorded in 2018.

What do I need to be a tourist without looking like one?

Those who wish to play tourist without looking like tourists will want to avoid common stereotypes such as dressing in clothing specific to one region, keeping a camera out to take pictures constantly and checking a map. It is easy to spot the tourist when they can not effectively maneuver their way through a new city, differentiate the currency or speak the language. This is why it’s important to do research before you plan to travel and explore a new area. When looking to avoid the tourist stereotype, consider the size of your items, how many different countries in which an item will be applicable and how discreet an item is.

What to consider before buying items to be a tourist without looking like one

Size

Avoid large items that might draw attention to you. For example, a small backpack should do the trick for storing your items on the go. If an item is large and bulky, you may stand out as a visitor from foreign lands.

Durability

No matter what product you purchase to explore a different place, it should be durable in order to last through multiple trips and experiences. As a general rule, purchasing durable objects that are also color neutral is good in preparation for visiting multiple countries depending on their cultural standards.

Discreteness

Items that are neutral in color, small and follow similar societal standards of objects in that country, will make it hard for people to tell that you are a tourist. Multi-purpose items that are widely used by various cultures such as a messenger bag or a credit card organizer will keep things convenient for you when traveling while also being small and neutral enough to keep you from looking like a tourist.

HOW MUCH YOU CAN EXPECT TO SPEND to be a tourist without looking like one

These travel items will cost anywhere from $6-$500 depending on the product, brand and its purpose. A safety, or organizational item will cost around $6-$30 while items such as walking shoes and a good quality camera will be priced from $60-$500.

Tips for buying items for tourists that don’t make you look like one

When purchasing a map, purchase one that is pocket-sized and use it to source local transportation.

Purchase a language book beforehand to learn the basic language of the place you are traveling to. This is not only respectful, but will save you from having to take the book out and use it when speaking to a person who is fluent.

Research the culture and customs so you know what styles and colors of various items to purchase to blend in and get through your travels without offending anyone.

When at foreign places of business, make sure you know in advance how to convert to their currency.

Items for tourists that don’t make you look like one FAQ

What should I wear so I don’t look like a tourist?

A. Research the country’s cultures and ways of dressing beforehand. Imitation is flattery and purchasing products that allow you to immerse yourself in a culture will enrich the experience. Don’t wear clothing with labels that detail a specific country.

What obvious tourist descriptions should I avoid?

A. Avoid constantly having your camera out as well as a map or language book of any sort. Make sure that you have researched the culture and decently know your way around transportation, different currencies and basic sayings of the local language.

Best tourist items to buy without looking like one

Zoppen Travel Passport Wallet Organizer

This wallet is made from eco-friendly PU leather and protects your personal information with inside RFID blocking shield material. It is spacious and collected. There are 13 different pockets and compartments for maximum storage of passports, cards, coins and more.

Hydrapak Flux Collapsible Backpacking Water Bottle

This water bottle folds down to the size of a deck of cards for on the go storage. It features a flexible handle for comfortable carrying and was designed with a drink through, spill proof cap for easy drinking without leaks. It is not lined with BPA or PVC and is dishwasher safe.

Leaper Canvas Messenger Bag

This canvas backpack is vintage and multifunctional with lots of pockets. The buckles on the top flap open and close easily and keep everything secure. The zipper pocket on the top flap is durable and adjustable for easy access. The strap is adjustable and comfortable across your back and chest for use on the go.

Adidas Men’s Terrex Skychaser Lt Walking Shoe

These shoes provide optimal walking comfort when exploring a new place. The lightweight design features cushions and are abrasion resistant, perfect for long journeys by foot.

Canon Powershot ELPH 360 Digital Camera

This compact digital camera features built in Wi-Fi for easy sharing and transferring of images on the go. This device includes multiple video modes and comes with an auto-focus feature for the best shots. It delivers stunning image quality but is not able to zoom when shooting a video due to a distorted subject view.

Sabre Pepper Spray Keychain

This item features a maximum strength formula and is the number one brand trusted by police. It features a 10-foot shooting range and provides 25 bursts in a powerful stream delivery. It can be easily attached to your key ring.

Logan DeLoye writes for BestReviews.

