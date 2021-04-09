Which travel pillow is best for long car rides?

The average person takes 390 car journeys every year. During long car journeys, your neck can become stiff from prolonged sitting – which is where a travel pillow comes in to support your head and neck.

The best travel pillows for long car rides

Most of us have endured at least one uncomfortable car journey in our lives. Perhaps you’ve taken a road trip across the state to visit a family member or sat in a car overnight to get a vacation destination.

Travel pillows are the perfect way to get some peaceful rest in the car as they keep your neck straight while offering you some level of support. For your next road trip, bring along a travel pillow so you can have a comfortable way to pass the time.

What to look for in travel pillows

The most important thing to look for with travel pillows is the fabric. You’re going to be resting it around your neck for most of your car journey, so you want something comfortable that won’t irritate your skin.

It’s also worth looking for features like a strap to attach the travel pillow to your luggage while in transit. If you take several road trips per year, find a fabric that can be easily cleaned or washed between uses. For frequent travelers, you’ll want to look for added extras like eye masks, earplugs and carrying cases. If you suffer from neck or back pain, a memory foam material can make all the difference.

Car neck pillows

BCOZZY Chin Supporting Travel Pillow

The BCOZZY travel pillow offers three functions, allowing you to wrap it around your neck, elevate one side or wear it folded as a side pillow. It supports your head, neck and chin in any sitting position. It has a built-in snap strap and is designed to accommodate over-the-head earphones. Sold by Amazon

Everlasting Comfort Memory Foam Travel Pillow

If you travel across the country several times a year for work or vacation, this is the travel pillow for you. It comes as a set with an eye mask and earplugs to help you fall asleep and block out the outside world. The side features a cell phone pocket, so you don’t have to worry about losing it when you fall asleep. Sold by Amazon

DYD Travel Pillow Memory Foam

With its ergonomic fit designed to support your neck and lift your shoulders, this travel pillow is a budget-friendly memory foam option. The material is as comfortable as the pillow you sleep on every night at home and comes with a washable cover and rope buckle design to secure the travel pillow in place. Sold by Amazon

Power of Nature Travel Pillow Memory Foam

If you want an option you can use every day, whether you’re taking a long car ride or working from home, the Power of Nature travel pillow is a great choice. This travel pillow has a curve shape design and memory foam interior to relieve neck pain. Sold by Amazon

LEISIME Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow

The LEISIME travel pillow acts just like a pregnancy pillow, allowing you to twist the memory foam material to accommodate your needs. It offers the typical neck and chin support, as well as leg and lumbar. You can bend the travel pillow to suit your needs, and it has a soft, breathable fabric that is easy to rest your head against. Sold by Amazon

MLVOC Travel Pillow

This sweat-resistant pillow has a curved design and features a memory foam interior. This pillow can help fix potential neck problems on the road and prevent your head from falling forward. There’s an adjustable rope lock that allows you to adjust the pillow’s angle and size, ensuring maximum comfort and durability. Sold by Amazon

SAIREIDER Travel Neck Pillow

This pillow is designed according to ergonomics best practices, allowing 360 degrees of support for your neck and back. The pillow leaves enough room for a pair of headphones and has a buckle for personalized adjustment. Sold by Amazon

Phixnozar Memory Foam Travel Pillow

This pillow ensures your head stays in place while traveling on long road trips with a stabilizing design. It’s made from memory foam and is guaranteed to fit your neck and head. Its adjustable rope lock maximizes your comfort while in the car. Sold by Amazon

HOKEKI Travel Pillow

For those continually on the road, this travel pillow is great for many occasions but is best used for snoozing in the car. The included travel carrying bag includes a snap strap, so you never lose your nap buddy. This pillow is made chemical-free and has a memory foam interior for maximum comfort. Sold by Amazon

Proglobe Travel Pillow Kit

An excellent combination package, this travel pillow from Proglobe comes with a fine mesh carrying bag, earplugs and a sleeping eye mask to ensure you get the most out of your nap time in the car. This updated ergonomic design focuses on comfort and reliability with its no-sweat fabric and memory foam interior. Sold by Amazon

