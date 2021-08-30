The best travel tie case

Portfolio travel tie cases are also a flat, safe place to store any important documents you may need for your trip.

Which travel tie cases are best?

Should you iron your wardrobe before you pack or after you arrive? Nice clothes wrinkle during travel if not stored properly, but the iron in your hotel room might not be up to the task. Showing up to a formal event or a big meeting with a creased tie isn’t the best first impression, and that’s where a tie travel case comes in.

The best tie travel case keeps your favorite ties neat, organized and free of wrinkles. Our top pick, the Bey-Berk Men’s Blue Ballistic Nylon Travel Necktie Case, even has room for your collar stays and cufflinks. Here’s what to consider to find the perfect tie travel case for you.

What to know before you buy a travel tie case

Cylinder vs. portfolio

A cylinder travel tie case is perfect if you only need to store a single tie. These cases are ideal for a one-day or overnight trip where you don’t want to wear your tie the entire time. They’re also a nice addition to a gym bag if you like to work out before or after the office.

A portfolio travel tie case stores multiple ties and is intended for longer trips. These cases are your best option if you need a different tie every day you’re on the road. Portfolio travel tie cases have room for two to eight ties, depending on the model. Many also have special pockets for your accessories.

Capacity

If you take longer business trips, you’re going to a wedding or you just like having a lot of options, then choose a portfolio case. If you don’t travel for work, you’re attending a single event or you just want a simple upgrade from keeping your tie in your shoe, then choose a cylinder case.

If you’re tall and have extra-long ties, look for specially designed cases that will suit your needs. Keep in mind that if you buy a case meant for regular ties, you may not be able to store as many as advertised.

Design

Travel tie cases come in black, navy blue, gray or brown. Flashier colors are hard to find.

Ask yourself whether you want a functional piece that just stores ties or a statement piece that looks great in a suitcase or on top of a hotel dresser. Travel tie case designs range from basic to elegant. Pick one that reflects your needs and personal style.

For even more information, check out the full travel tie case buying guide from BestReviews.

What to look for in a quality travel tie case

Material

Material is the No. 1 aesthetic consideration when choosing a travel tie case. Leather tie cases have a classic look, but are more expensive and require a bit more upkeep than other materials. Some users may prefer faux-leather tie cases, which are cruelty-free and generally more affordable. Faux leather can vary greatly in quality, so be sure to check user reviews before buying. Finally, nylon tie cases are a great choice if you’re more concerned about function and longevity than aesthetics. Nylon is also typically the cheapest option.

How it closes

Cylinder cases usually have a snap button closure or a magnetic closure. While magnetic closures are less cumbersome, they can pop open under rough handling. A snap button closure is probably better for air travel or any other situation where your suitcase might get thrown around.

Portfolio cases usually have a zipper closure or an elastic band closure. The zipper is the better option here, as elastic bands won’t fully close the case, leaving your ties vulnerable to water or toiletries that decide to explode in your bag during transit.

Versatility

Many travel tie cases feature extra compartments for storing accessories such as collar stays, cufflinks or pocket squares. Some even have special loops for storing bow ties, skinny ties or other types of ties. If you’ve got a diverse wardrobe, make sure you buy a travel tie case that holds everything you’ll want and need.

Also, keep an eye out for external hanging loops that allow you to easily hang your travel tie case in a hotel closet.

How much you can expect to spend on a travel tie case

Cylinder tie cases are usually $10-$15; portfolio tie cases made of nylon or faux leather can be found around the same price. Higher-quality nylon and faux-leather models reach $20-$30, while luxury leather and faux-leather models range from $30-$70.

Travel tie case FAQ

Are nylon travel tie cases waterproof?

A. No, but many of them are water-resistant. If you’re concerned about your ties getting wet in transit, it never hurts to put your case in a large, zip-close plastic bag before packing.

Can I get a custom monogram on my case?

A. Many people buy travel tie cases as a gift, and custom monograms are a great way to add a personal touch. While most manufacturers and retailers don’t offer this service, check your local listings for a leather engraving business that will get the job done.

What’s the best travel tie case to buy?

Top travel tie case

Bey-Berk Men’s Blue Ballistic Nylon Travel Necktie Case

What you need to know: This royal blue case looks and feels high-end.

What you’ll love: Room for three ties, four collar stays and two cufflinks. Handsome design means you don’t have to hide it away in a suitcase or drawer.

What you should consider: Has a higher price tag but less capacity than other cases.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top travel tie case for the money

Iristide Cylinder Necktie Travel Storage Case

What you need to know: The best option if you need only one tie.

What you’ll love: This rigid cylinder case is great for short trips or small bags. Comes in three colors.

What you should consider: Some users report being able to fit two ties, but it’s a tight squeeze.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Iristide Portable Waterproof Travel Tie Case

What you need to know: Durable, waterproof large-capacity tie case.

What you’ll love: This portable tie case holds up to five ties and keeps them wrinkle-free as you travel.

What you should consider: Some users report that the case is a tad short for the ties they own.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

