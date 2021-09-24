The best storage bags to use for travel

Vacuum-sealed bags keep all air out, which can lead to mold growing in the bags depending on how much moisture is in the air.

Which storage bag is best for travel?

Before you head out on your next adventure, consider bringing along a storage bag that will conveniently carry, separate and organize the items that you are bringing with you. For a convenient travel experience, it is necessary to use products that facilitate compact, worry-free travel. When purchasing the best storage bag for travel, consider the size, what the bag is made from and how much it weighs.

If you are looking for a durable, space-saving storage bag for travel, the Gonex Compression Packing Cubes are the top choice.

What to know before you buy a storage bag to use for travel

Size

When purchasing a storage bag for travel, consider where you are traveling and how much space you will have. If you are looking to travel lightly and need items that will provide compact storage, consider a vacuum bag that shrinks down into a thin, space-saving form. If you have room to space, consider purchasing multiple sizes of storage bags to help organize your belongings when packing for travel.

If you are flying, there are size limits for carry-on bags and they will have to fit inside the specific airline’s allocated overhead bins to avoid checking an additional bag. If you’re taking a road trip, there will be no size limits except for what will fit into your car. Consider packing multiple small bags rather than one big bag for organizational purposes.

Material

The material of a storage bag will tell you if the bag is waterproof, how durable the bag is and if it will be easily molded to fit any space. If a bag is made with thick thermal material such as cotton, corduroy, canvas or coated polyester, it will be more durable and protect your belongings against necessary elements when traveling. This bag will be less compact and moldable to any space, depending on the size, and will provide the best insulation for your products. Lighter bags will be made out of mesh or nylon. These bags will be more breathable and flexible in terms of space, but provide less protection for your items.

Weight

The weight of a good storage bag will vary depending on how large you need the bag to be. Just because a storage bag is large doesn’t mean that it has to be heavy. The material that the bag is made from, as well as its contents, will determine its weight. Consider purchasing a small, light bag if you are planning a quick trip and a large, heavy and durable bag if you plan to carry important items or travel for a long period of time.

What to look for in a quality storage bag for travel

Waterproof

A good storage bag for travel will protect your items from water and other elements. If a storage bag is waterproof, it will be noted in the product description section on the website. It’s important to purchase a bag that is not only made with durable material, but one that will protect items that need to stay dry. Waterproof storage bags tend to be thicker and come with waterproof compartments.

Compartments

When looking for a quality storage bag, compartments are vital. A good storage bag will feature multiple spaces to hold various items. For example, if you are bringing along makeup products and towels and desire to store them separately, the storage bag that you purchase should contain two or three compartments to keep these items, clean, organized and separated from each other. Some storage bags will feature compartments that vary in size to carry large items and small items simultaneously.

Carrying

A good storage bag for travel will feature a comfortable and convenient way to carry it. Whether this carrying method be a handle, an adjustable shoulder strap or double sized grip, make sure that it best suits your needs and conveniently carries all of your items safely to your destination. If you do not plan to carry heavy items, consider a bag with a handle. If the items that you need to store will be heavy, consider a wide strap backpack bag or a bag with dual grips on the side for stability when carrying from one place to the next.

How much you can expect to spend on storage bags to use for travel

A storage bag for travel will be priced anywhere from $35-$80 depending on the size, material and accessories. Smaller storage bags can be purchased for $35-$45 while high-end bags with all the best features can be priced from $55+.

Storage bags to use for travel FAQ

How do I clean my storage bag for travel?

A. To clean your storage bag for travel, empty the bag completely after use and gently scrub with a damp rag and soap. Follow this light cleanse with a gentle pat dry. Some items are able to be washed with other clothes, depending on their material and size. You will find care instructions in the product description on the website or on the product tag.

What kind of storage bags for travel can I take on an airplane?

A. The best storage bags to travel with on an airplane will be lightweight and compact enough to comply with size and weight restrictions for carry on and checked luggage. To find out your airline’s specific size and weight regulations, check their website and pack accordingly.

What’s the best storage bag to use for travel?

Top storage bags to use for travel

Gonex Compression Packing Cubes

What you need to know: A lightweight and durable bag for optimal organization.

What you’ll love: These bags are made from lightweight nylon material and are soft and stretchy. They contain a durable zipper, are breathable and allow users to squeeze out the air for compact packing. They come in a variety of sizes.

What you should consider: These items do not compress contents as well as they advertise. Some users note these cubes take up as much space as bags that do not compress items.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top storage bags to use for travel for the money

Pactive Packing Cubes for Travel

What you need to know: Multiple sized bags perfect for organization.

What you’ll love: These bags come in various colors to match any other bag and luggage. They feature breathable lightweight mesh material, durable zippers and water-resistant materials. They are durable, foldable and stand up against wear and tear.

What you should consider: Users have experienced the zipper breaking after only a few uses on many occasions.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

Patagonia Black Hole 3L Cube

What you need to know: A durable bag with technology that repels moisture.

What you’ll love: This bag is made with durable polyester ripstop fabric and is durable enough for any type of travel. It features TPU laminate technology to make the item waterproof and an external chain for latching to other bags for convenience when traveling. This item comes in many different colors.

What you should consider: The bag is too small to fit large, heavy items.

Where to buy: Backcountry

