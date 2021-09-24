Which road trip game for adults is best?

Road trips can be exhausting, with so many long hours sitting down and so little legroom. Plus, there are only so many podcasts you can listen to. If you’re on a road trip with adults, there are tons of options for fun and challenging games. Most are simple card games that keep the mood high on an extra-long ride in the car.

The best road trip game for adults is So… Cards: A Collection of Questions. This is a thought-provoking card game designed to challenge your mind, and it’s easy to play in the car.

What to know before you buy a road trip game for adults

Content

Some road trip games are focused on a certain type of content. There are couple-based games that revolve around relationships, kid-friendly games designed to be played with a family and funny games that use memes to keep everyone laughing. Be sure to choose a game that fits well with the people you’re in the car with.

Card games

Road trip games aren’t the easiest type of games to design. This is largely because you’re in a car with little to no extra space to set up a board or roll dice. For this reason, most road trip games involve using cards, which are easy to handle and don’t require a large surface to sort through. Most road trip games have carrying cases or bags that keep the cards in one place, so it’s easy to keep them organized.

Pose a question

Because most road trip car games are inherently difficult to design, many games involve posing questions to the rest of the individuals in the car. This provides a fun way to start interesting conversations to pass the time. Plus, while you’re at it, you may learn something new about your friends and family. These games pose questions such as, “If you could witness one key moment in history, what would you choose?” or “If self-driving cars became mainstream this year, would you use them? Why or why not?”.

What to look for in a quality road trip game for adults

More cards, more fun

Because road trip games are simple in design, the cards that contain the challenges and questions need to be pretty extensive. For higher-quality road trip games, look for ones that feature more than 100 cards.

Carrying case

Keeping track of playing cards while driving can be a challenge. Luckily, many high-quality road trip games for adults come with carrying cases. These convenient bags or cases prevent your cards from spilling all over the car. They also make it easy to keep track of which cards have already been used. Keeping cards organized helps prevent mix-ups and keeps the fun flowing.

Family-friendly

There are plenty of road trip games that are exclusive to adults. These games may focus on romance, relationships and other adult themes. However, some games can also include family-friendly content. This content is also fun for adults, but has the added benefit of entertaining the whole family. Quality road trip games bridge the gap between adult and family content, which makes them more versatile.

How much you can expect to spend on road trip games for adults

Road trip games for adults are pretty inexpensive and can cost anywhere from $9-$24.

Road trip games for adults FAQ

Can I play road trip games on my phone?

A. Yes, there are many types of road trip games for adults that you can find on your phone. However, part of the fun of a road trip is to escape from screen time that we are used to in our daily lives. Therefore, many find card games to be a fun alternative.

How many road trip games should I bring on my trip?

A. Having a variety of road trip games is ideal for longer trips. If you’re driving across the country, having two to three games ready to play will keep your car mates occupied for hours. One road trip game is sufficient for a trip that takes one to two hours.

What’s the best road trip game for adults to buy?

Top road trip game for adults

So… Cards: A collection of questions

What you need to know: This thought-provoking card game is designed to challenge your mind with interesting and unique questions.

What you’ll love: With only 52 cards in the deck, this game is easy to carry in your pocket, so you don’t need to worry about packing it away in the trunk.

What you should consider: Some of the prompts can be rather basic, making them less exciting to ask people you already know well.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top road trip games for adults for the money

TableTopics to GO Road Trip

What you need to know: This conversation-based road trip game is great for adults who like to learn and explore new ideas. It also comes complete with a plastic carrying case for added convenience.

What you’ll love: With a total of 40 questions, this card game uses general interest topics to open your mind, all in the hopes to avoid the worst road trip question ever: “Are we there yet?”.

What you should consider: With limited questions, this road trip game is best for shorter car rides.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

OUR MOMENTS Couples: 100 Thought-Provoking Conversation Starters

What you need to know: With 100 cards, this road trip game for adults is perfect for shorter car trips.

What you’ll love: This road trip game is ideal for couples traveling in the car together. The game gives them a chance to learn more about one another with thought-provoking conversation starters about their relationships.

What you should consider: Some of the conversation starters may be uncomfortable for those in newer relationships, so you may need to be picky with the choices within the 100 cards.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

