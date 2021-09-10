The best men’s travel bag

If you like to travel on a budget, choose a travel bag that can work as a carry-on and pair it with a smaller laptop bag, briefcase or eco-tote bag for maximum style and space.

Which men’s travel bag is best?

When it comes to finding the right travel bag for you, there are many things to consider. Form over functionality is a common downfall for travel bags, but there are a ton of stylish, minimalistic and functional options.

It’s impossible to talk about men’s travel bags without mentioning the duffel bag. The duffel bag has been a staple in men’s fashion and luggage for years. Its bare-bones design is stylish and efficient.

Much like duffel bags, front-access backpacks are a staple of men’s fashion. Front-access backpacks are designed with organization in mind while still preserving that rugged, back-country feel of adventure.

The top pick, the Tortuga Outbreaker 45L, is a minimalistic front-access backpack built to last and big enough to pack over a week’s worth of clothes.

What to know before you buy a men’s travel bag

What kind of travel bag is best for men?

As previously mentioned, duffel bags and front-access backpacks are staples when it comes to men’s travel bags, but what about other types of bags?

Many men love to use a standard backpack, such as a North Face, as their travel bag. This is a great aesthetic to have, but regular backpacks won’t offer all the perks of having a bag that you can easily access without having to rummage through all of your belongings. While on a long trip, staying organized is the key to success.

Can duffel bags and backpacks be used as carry-ons?

One reason why duffel bags and front-access backpacks are such a staple among men is that they are spacious enough to carry many belongings while still complying with airlines’ standards for carry-on luggage. This makes them a versatile option that is great for international trips.

What makes backpacks for men different?

When shopping for a standard backpack, you will probably encounter gender-specific variations of the same backpack model. The truth is that there aren’t many noticeable differences between backpacks meant for men and backpacks meant for women.

Backpacks designed for women will often have smaller carrying capacities, a shorter torso range and narrower shoulder straps. Some men may find more comfort with these features.

What to look for in a quality men’s travel bag

Size and compartments

If you’re looking for a catch-all bag that will serve you for years, opt for a travel bag that is big enough to carry at least a week’s worth of clothes and other necessities. To meet this task, you’ll want a bag with several compartments to stay organized.

If you are a frequent flyer, consider pairing a larger carry-on bag, like the Tortuga Outbreaker 45L or the North Face Base Camp duffel bag, with a smaller bag to be counted as a personal item, like a Fjallraven Kanken No. 2 Backpack.

Water-resistant material

Before you purchase your travel bag, make sure that it has water-resistant or waterproof material. With material innovations, this is a now commonplace feature that every quality travel bag should have.

Aesthetic

Finding a no-frills bag that matches your aesthetic can sometimes be a chore, but several function-over-form options still excel in the style department. The Filson Twill Duffel Bag has been a popular choice among men for years that combines fashion, functionality and durability.

How much you can expect to spend on men’s travel bags

Men’s travel bags will hover around the $300-$500 range, with higher prices normally reflecting the bag’s brand.

Men’s travel bag FAQ

Should I choose a wheeled-duffel bag or a classic duffel bag?

A. While wheels certainly make things easy to transport from point A to point B, it’s best to opt for a duffel bag that you can wear on your back like a backpack. It’s always good to have your hands free while traveling.

Are men’s travel bags secure?

A. This will ultimately depend on the make and mark of the bag, but most men’s travel bags are optimized for security and will come with several security features built-in.

What’s the best men’s travel bag to buy?

Top men’s travel bag

Tortuga Outbreaker 45L

What you need to know: This no-frills front-access backpack is excellent for frequent flyers and people who like to go on longer trips.

What you’ll love: This bag looks minimalistic on the outside, but once you open it, you’ll see that it has a compartment for just about everything. This bag is one of the most durable on the market.

What you should consider: Some people don’t like that it has many straps that you can’t remove, but if you utilize all of the bag’s features, these straps won’t be extraneous.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top men’s travel bag for the money

The North Face Base Camp Duffel Bag

What you need to know: This duffel from the popular outdoors brand The North Face is perfect for all the adventurers out there. Even as a travel bag, this bag marries form and function.

What you’ll love: This bag boasts four compression straps that double as handles. The rugged construction is durable and water-resistant.

What you should consider: While this bag does offer some extra compartments for organization, bear in mind that duffel bags are famous for their spacious main compartment.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Fjallraven Kanken No. 2 Backpack

What you need to know: Fjallraven is a well-known brand for its charming aesthetic and functionality. This bag is perfect for day trips, day-to-day use and weekend road trips.

What you’ll love: This bag is spacious enough to carry several outfits and toiletries as well as your laptop while still being small enough to work as a personal item on the airplane. Made out of Fjallraven’s famous material, it is durable and will last for years.

What you should consider: The size of this bag comes with its limitations, but it works great when coupled with another travel bag.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

