The best high-end travel humidifier

Which high-end travel humidifiers are best?

If you’re in a hotel room, car, cubicle or office, you can benefit from a high-end travel humidifier, which disperses warm or cool mist into the air and improves the air quality in your space. These travel humidifiers can also help prevent dry skin and nosebleeds and offer a more comfortable breathing environment for people who suffer from allergies. The Pure Enrichment MistAire Travel Humidifier is a top choice for a high-end travel humidifier.

What to know before you buy a high-end travel humidifier

Different kinds of high-end travel humidifiers

There are a few different kinds of high-end travel humidifiers to choose from, including straw-style travel humidifiers, car travel humidifiers that fit into cupholders and tabletop travel humidifiers. Tabletop models are usually the largest travel humidifiers, since they have bigger tank capacities that are between 5-32 ounces.

Car travel humidifiers are smaller and fit into cup holders for convenient use. The tanks are usually only about 16 ounces in size. Straw-style travel humidifiers are the smallest option, since they don’t have any tanks — you simply place them into a filled vase or water bottle to operate them.

Mist type

High-end travel humidifiers typically spray either a warm mist or a cool mist. Most travel humidifiers spray a cool mist, which helps rehydrate the air and can help you fight dry nasal passages and eyes. There are some warm mist travel humidifiers that help add warm moisture to dry rooms in the winter.

Power source

Cordless travel humidifiers are fairly common for traveling internationally, since you don’t need any adapters or converters to operate them. There are also plenty of travel humidifiers that provide power options, including micro USB cords and AC adapters.

What to look for in a quality high-end travel humidifier

Continuous runtime

You should find a travel humidifier with continuous runtime, if possible, to help your humidifier run at the best and most optimal rate. Most travel humidifiers have runtimes from about 6-20 hours.

Automatic shutoff

Automatic shutoff is a great safety feature to help prevent fire hazards and personal injury. These travel humidifiers turn off when the water tank is dislodged from the base or as soon as you have depleted the water.

Quiet operation

Travel humidifiers can be very loud, so you should choose a high-end travel humidifier with quiet operation, especially if you share a workspace with colleagues or you want to run it at night while you’re sleeping.

How much you can expect to spend on a high-end travel humidifier

High-end travel humidifiers cost $20-$40. High-end humidifiers include advanced features like multiple power options, essential oil filters and soothing LED light shows, and the more options one has, the higher the price.

High-end travel humidifier FAQ

Can you use an extra large water bottle to keep your high-end travel humidifier running longer?

A. Large water bottles can run as big as 32 ounces, while standard water bottles are only about 16 ounces. The user manual that comes with your high-end travel humidifier will say which water bottle sizes are appropriate for your humidifier.

It’s important to follow the recommendations and guidelines, since the base of the travel humidifier is meant to support a certain amount of weight. The base could fall over and spill if your water bottle is too heavy or large.

Are you able to use a regular travel humidifier in your car or RV?

A. You can use a standard travel humidifier in your RV, but not in your car. RVs have lots of space and tables to place a tabletop humidifier, but cupholder humidifiers work best in cars. Cup holders provide the best and most secure way to make sure your high-end travel humidifier doesn’t collapse or fall over during your drive.

Will a humidifier impact the plant on your desk?

A. Yes, a humidifier can impact the plant on your desk in a great way. The travel humidifier provides a healthy environment for your plant to grow. It adds moisture to the air, allowing your plant to hydrate with regular watering. The mist of the humidifier promotes improved air quality by dispersing the oxygen that your plant emits around your general space.

What’s the best high-end travel humidifier to buy?

Top high-end travel humidifier

Pure Enrichment MistAire Travel Humidifier

What you need to know: World travelers will love and appreciate the utility and flexibility of this high-end travel humidifier from Pure Enrichment.

What you’ll love: This high-end travel humidifier features a quiet ultrasonic operation, a night-light and a compact design that fits easily into a briefcase or bag. The humidifier also runs up to 6 hours before you need a new bottle.

What you should consider: You can’t turn off the night-light.

Top high-end travel humidifier for the money

Crane Travel Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier

What you need to know: This ultrasonic humidifier is the perfect travel companion for your truck cab or car.

What you’ll love: This Crane travel humidifier is only about 3 inches in diameter and 7 inches long and can run up to 8 hours on one single charge. The humidifier also comes with filter wicks, USB adapters and a travel bag.

What you should consider: It doesn’t include a sealed water tank.

Worth checking out

Geniani Erie Travel Humidifier

What you need to know: Consumers love this compact travel humidifier from Geniani, which fits into a car cup holder.

What you’ll love: It comes with an auto-shutoff feature, two spray modes for intermittent or steady misting, a single-button control for easy operation and a half-gallon tank that holds plenty of water to run for 8 hours.

What you should consider: There’s no battery with this humidifier; it just has USB direct power.

