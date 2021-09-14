The best high-end travel accessory

Which high-end travel accessory is best?

Traveling is an excellent way to get out there and see what the world offers, but some aspects of traveling can be challenging. However, there are many great accessories that make it easier to travel the world. For example, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones allow you to listen to your favorite songs, audiobooks and podcasts without being disturbed on your chosen mode of transportation, thanks to their advanced noise-cancellation technology.

What to consider before you buy a high-end travel accessory

Does it add value to your trip?

Things such as a top-notch luggage set, backpack or suitcase are almost guaranteed to improve the quality of your trip, whereas novelty travel goods with high-end price tags likely won’t. Many electronics are great for long flights or drives if you’re riding in the passenger seat.

Are you traveling for business or pleasure?

If you’re traveling for leisure, you may want a large luggage set made for a long-term trip or an electronic device that can stream movies or music while on a plane. If you’re traveling for business, it may be a shorter trip that warrants a small carry-on bag, travel backpack or an electronic device that will help you stay productive while traveling.

What to look for in a quality high-end travel product

Features

When it comes to high-end products, it isn’t enough to just buy a name brand; you want something that has features you can’t find in run-of-the-mill travel products. If you’re buying luggage or a backpack, buy a product with added security features, durable materials and/or an RFID chip you can use to track your belongings. When buying travel headphones, get a pair that comes with active noise-cancellation technology, extended battery life and high-end speakers.

Construction

You can often tell by reading a product’s reviews whether or not it’s going to last. Still, it’s a good idea to buy from brands known for making durable products to ensure you’re going to get your money’s worth out of your purchase.

Design

High-end products often are as stylish as they are durable. Many high-end travel backpacks are made of leather or heavy-duty nylon material that won’t rip or fall apart. High-end luggage sets tend to have hard outer shells or tough soft shells to keep your belongings safe and stylish designs.

How much you can expect to spend on a high-end travel accessory

High-end travel headphones range from $250 to $350 depending on the brand and any added features. If you’re lucky, you can get high-end luggage and travel bags for as low as $150, but many sets cost $1,000 or more.

High-end travel accessory FAQ

What makes a product “high-end”?

A. High-end products tend to cost more than their budget counterparts, but it isn’t just about the price. High-end products often have added features standard products don’t, and they usually are built with materials known for lasting a long time.

Can high-end luggage be soft-sided?

A. Buyers tend to think of high-end luggage as having hard sides, but several high-end brands produce quality soft-sided luggage as well.

What’s the best high-end travel accessory to buy?

Top high-end travel accessory

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

What you need to know: These headphones provide top-of-the-line sound quality and a noise-cancellation feature you can turn on or off, making them ideal for travel.

What you’ll love: The swiveling earcups and soft ear cushions make these headphones very comfortable. The battery life lasts up to 20 hours while in Bluetooth mode. These headphones easily integrate with Google Assistant.

What you should consider: The Bluetooth signal may occasionally cut out while on an airplane.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top high-end travel accessory for the money

Steve Madden Designer 20-Inch Carry-On Luggage

What you need to know: At less than $200, you can’t go wrong with this stylish, durable carry-on luggage.

What you’ll love: This sleek bag comes in several unique colors and has enough space to pack about a week’s worth of clothing and personal belongings. Although the wheels are plastic, they are surprisingly durable and make for a smooth trip from terminal to terminal. The tassels and golden handle add extra flair to this already stylish bag.

What you should consider: The gold paint on the handle may begin to chip after a few months.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kenneth Cole On Track Pack Vegan Leather Travel Backpack

What you need to know: This travel backpack is stylish and can help protect you from identity theft.

What you’ll love: The Kenneth Cole On Track Pack features RFID-blocking technology that helps block radio waves from being transmitted from passports and credit cards. The sleek design and vegan leather make this backpack ideal for fashion-conscious travelers.

What you should consider: The straps on this backpack are not nearly as durable as the rest of the product.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

