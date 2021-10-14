How to pack for long term stay hotels

Packing for long-term-stay hotels should include two lists where one is for immediate daily items like clothes and another list includes items that you tend to use over the span of a month.

Which items for long term stay hotels are best?

Staying in a hotel can sometimes require more items than originally planned. When packing, it’s important to make two lists: one of priority daily items, and the other of items that can provide personal comfort over the span of a month. Before going to a hotel for an extended stay, it’s important to find the right balance between practical items and comfort products. Bringing items that add a personal touch to a hotel room can help improve your level of rest even when you’re away from home.

Best personal safety and security items for long term stay hotels

When packing for a long-term stay at a hotel, it’s important to keep in mind your safety and security. Read up about the hotel and location in advance, learn about the surrounding neighborhoods and become familiar with the local areas and public transportation routes in advance. And consider items like those listed below.

Best personal safety and security items

Addalock the Original Portable Door Lock

This portable door lock is a helpful addition to use in combination with most hotel door locks. Hotel locks tend to open with key cards so this item can bring an additional layer of protection by locking the room door from the inside on most doors that open inwards. The lock also comes with a red pouch so it’s easy to bring on trips when traveling.

Sabre HS-DSA Wedge Door Stop Security Alarm

This doorstop can be used on most surfaces, including carpet, due to its nonskid pad. The doorstop requires batteries in order to properly function and emit the more-than-100-decibel siren. This item works to make it harder for a potential intruder to both enter a room and avoid detection. The device blocks the door from opening and also draws attention to the possible intruder once force is placed onto the doorstop.

Best personal items for long term stay hotels

Longer stays in a hotel mean more time to use and accumulate personal items such as dirty laundry and personal care products such as shampoo and body wash. It’s important to think about bringing regular-size toiletries to have products that work best with your body over an extended amount of time.

Consider bringing items that can also more easily organize and categorize your personal items, given that hotel rooms tend to be compact and can benefit from an enhanced sense of organization.

Best personal items

Simplized Popup Laundry Hamper

This laundry hamper comes with multiple helpful options, including one that can be placed over a bathroom door or a pack of two pop-up laundry hampers that can be stowed in the closet or bathroom. The pack of two laundry hampers is available in the color black and in a size that is 15 inches by 15 inches by 24 inches. When not in use the laundry hamper can fold flat for convenient storage.

Bedsure Bamboo Pillow Cases

Ideally select a bright color for your personal pillowcase such as dark purple or teal that stands out from the standard hotel white pillow cases.This color choice makes it more obvious to potential housekeeping that this is a personal item. This pillowcase is made from bamboo rayon and comes in sizes such as 20 inches by 40 inches and 20 inches by 30 inches.

Best sanitizing options for long term stay hotels

It’s important to keep in mind that hotel rooms are used by people both before and after your stay. Keep the room as tidy and germ-free as possible by cleaning high-contact areas such as doorknobs and the remote control.

Best sanitizing options

Purell Hand Sanitizing Wipes

The Purell wipes come in a pack of 300 wipes that are prepackaged, making them ideal for travel use both inside and outside of the hotel. Each wipe is unscented and includes alcohol.

The Honest Company Hand Sanitizer Spray

This hand sanitizer is hypoallergenic and contains two fluid ounces. The small container is ideal for travel and the product kills most germs.

Best personal comfort items for long-term-stay hotels

Bring a few items that can help add a little warmth and a personal touch to long-term-stay hotels. Items that provide comfort can help to improve a night of sleep and bring a sense of comfort while away from home.

Best personal comfort items

GE Changing LED Night Light

A color changing night can add a comforting amount of light to either a connected bathroom or bedroom. This night light comes with the ability to change between eight different colors. The item can also automatically turn off at dawn, so it’s ideal for use in a hotel room.

Skechers Women’s Keepsakes Ice Angel Mule

Bring slippers to a longer-term hotel stay in order to comfortably walk around your room. These shoes come in a variety of different colors such as white and chestnut. The rubber sole is ideal for walking between carpet and wood floors. The shoes weigh about one pound and a half.

Hanes Men’s Moccasin Slipper

This shoe is helpful for long-term hotel stays due to a gripped sole and the ability to be machine washed for easy cleaning after traveling. It comes in a variety of colors, including navy and black, and contains anti-odor properties.

HoMedics White Noise Sound Machine

This white noise machine comes in the color silver and was intended to be portable as it weighs less than one pound. It comes with six different sound options and even includes the option of a timer so that it can automatically turn off after a set amount of time.

