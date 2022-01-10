Best vape travel case

TSA guidelines allow you to take your vape pen with you on airplanes. However, you do need to keep it in your carry-on rather than your checked bag and ensure that you empty your chamber and dismantle the parts ahead of time.

Which vape travel cases are best?

Many vaping kits will come with several smaller pieces that comprise of its setup that can get lost in your purse, backpack and car console if you’re not careful. Whether you plan on using your e-cigarette to vape nicotine, flavorings or other dry herbs, you’ll want to invest in a carrying case so that you can keep your items neatly organized and well-protected from outside elements that could damage your pen. With its durable, smell-proof design and secure combination lock, the HELEMET HEAD smell-proof Bag is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a vape case

A quality vape case should definitely be at the top of your must-have accessory list. If you’re not entirely sure whether or not you should get one, a premium case will help keep your vape sessions more discreet and allow you to keep track of all your pen’s goodies and other attachments — especially if you’re prone to losing items and breaking them easily.

Security

The best type of carrying cases will keep items from rolling underneath the cushion, falling out of pockets, or disappearing into the depths of a bag by securing them down with a variety of pouches, elastics and compartments.

Longevity

The secret to keeping your e-pen in top condition is to prevent its outer chassis and buttons from getting scratched, dented or worn down. A sturdy case will protect a pen’s exterior from being pressed against constantly and help prevent damage to its charging and vaporization mechanisms.

Other Benefits

Another one of the biggest advantages of a nice and durable case is that less dirt and dust will be able to clog or get inside of your pen’s mouthpiece and heating chamber. Particles from makeup to crumbs and other outside elements can clog up and damage your pen if you’re not mindful enough to keep it protected in a case.

Most well-designed cases will also have room to hold at least two pens, mods, and other items such as cartridges and flavorings. You’re guaranteed to always be prepared if you need a second pen on hand, your battery runs out or one of your oils needs to be switched out.

What to look for in a quality vape travel case

Material

The most common materials you will see cases made out of are nylon, polyester and EVA. Each respective fabric has its own benefits that might suit your needs better depending on which environment you are in. For example, cases that are easier to fold can be convenient to pack in your carry-on but may be constructed out of breathable material that allows smells to escape. While cases made out of nylon are more waterproof and durable, they may be too bulky and weighted to carry around easily.

Styles

Vape cases will feature different designs and styles that you can choose from depending on your preference such as a backpack strap, crossbody, and clip-on. Each one will either feature a zipper or hook-and-loop closure that can be attached to other bags for quick access. However, if you prefer to be more discreet with your vape case, choose ones that can easily be stowed away in other larger bags or can also double as a storage case for other items.

Types

The two main types of cases you will see are hard-sided and soft-sided ones. Hard-sided cases will provide the utmost level of protection and insulation, although they can be bulkier and heavier depending on their build and design features. Soft cases are more stylish, compact and easier to travel with, but don’t offer nearly as much protection as hard cases.

How much you can expect to spend on a vape travel case

A case’s outer material, security features, accessories, amount of internal compartments and dividers will all determine how expensive a vape case will be compared to others. Most will range from $13-$50 depending on which features a brand has decided to design their cases with.

Vape travel case FAQ

How do vape cases keep your items organized?

A. Your vape and other accessories will usually be held in place by Velcro straps, mesh pockets, removable dividers or zipper closures inside the bag’s interior compartment.

Are all vape travel cases smell-proof?

A. How smell-proof your case is will ultimately be determined by what kind of material the outer layer is made of and what kind of fabric was used in the case’s interior. The porous material is more likely to let smells out rather than thicker chemically treated fabrics like polyurethane.

How long can I expect my vape case to last?

A. Most vaping cases are designed to be extra shock absorbent and can withstand excessive damage and force if dropped suddenly. Cases with hardened outer shells are a better option since most are still fairly lightweight and easy to carry around when on the move.

What’s the best travel vape case to buy?

Top vape travel case

HELEMET HEAD smell-proof Bag

What you need to know: This bag is 100% smell-proof, weatherproof and features a combination lock that helps keep all of your valuables extra safe and secure.

What you’ll love: The heavy-duty material stands up well over time and features two interior pockets that help keep everything organized.

What you should consider: Some consumers have reported problems with the zippers breaking off and say that the bag is less smell-proof if you squeeze it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top vape travel case for the money

Scotte PU Leather Tobacco Smoking Pouch Case

What you need to know: Most vaping cases are designed to just store your vape, but this one also has room to store other items such as cash and ID cards, which makes traveling a lot easier.

What you’ll love: The built-in zippered compartments help keep things well organized and are made of durable, premium PU leather. The outer material is both soft and delicate, yet very fashionable and can be matched with anything thanks to being available in two versatile colors.

What you should consider: This case isn’t very smell-proof despite the outer material’s thickness and can be prone to signs of wear after long periods of use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Smart Stash Premium Case with Built-in Combination Lock

What you need to know: This case is super roomy and designed with a zippered closure that can’t be moved unless you unlock it first with the side combination lock.

What you’ll love: Made of durable, waterproof nylon fabric, this multipurpose bag is small enough to fit inside a duffle bag or backpack. It also comes with heavy-duty SBS zippers and removable dividers.

What you should consider: Some users have reported problems with the zipper or lock breaking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Beliles writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.