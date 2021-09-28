If you are using your travel toilet near a campground, parks usually have emptying stations with running water nearby. For toilets using chemicals, be sure to check that the disposal site handles your type of waste.

Which travel toilet is best?

For the boating enthusiast or camper, there is always fun to be found in the great outdoors, but taking off on an adventure can sometimes leave you without a convenient place to use the bathroom. Bringing a travel toilet along will ensure that, no matter when nature calls, you have a place to go.

When choosing the best travel toilet, you’ll have to choose between flushing and non-flushing. Travel toilets that flush will provide you the most support, comfort and odor control. A non-flushing travel toilet is great for emergencies. The SereneLife Outdoor Portable Toilet, our top pick, has an easy setup, flushes up to 50 times before needing refilling and has its own carrying case.

What to know before you buy a travel toilet

Who needs a travel toilet?

Travel toilets are great for anyone who finds themselves far away from a bathroom. They are popular with van lifers, hunters, boaters, campers and overlanders.

Flushing

A flushing travel toilet is the closest you can get to bringing your toilet from home with you on a camping trip. Flushing toilets are comfortable and offer more support than their non-flushing counterparts. They store waste in a separate container so you will have less issues with odors. Once you finish going, press the pedal or button, and water will rinse and empty the bowl. Travel toilets then transfer the waste into a storage tank that is either naturally composting or filled with chemicals for germs and odor control.

Non-flushing

Non-flushing travel toilets are simple in their design and use. Most consist of a seat on top of a type of bucket. The bucket is usually lined with a garbage bag that you must remove immediately after each use to avoid odors. Some toilets that use the bags merely have a seat with a bag that attaches below. These toilets are cheap and very easy to use. They are great for a toilet in an emergency situation or if you need to travel light.

What to look for in a quality travel toilet

Design

Consider what specifics you need from your travel toilet. Do you need a toilet that fits into a certain space in your van or spot on your boat? Check the dimensions on the toilet you’re looking at. Camping with your toilet? Check if your campsite has a place to dispose of waste with chemicals in the mix. If not, you might need a simpler waste disposal system.

Waste capacity

The size of the waste tank you choose is a matter of preference. The smaller the tank you purchase, the more often you’ll have to empty it. Larger tanks can go longer without you emptying them, but are much heavier to lift and maneuver when dumping your waste.

Odor

Your travel toilet’s odor-fighting capabilities is one of its most important features. Travel toilets that flush usually do a better job of this, but not always. Look for a toilet that has an airtight seal, deodorizing chemicals or leak proofing.

Important extras

Some travel toilets come with convenient extras like cleaning kits, toilet paper holders, tank level indicators or additional liners.

How much you can expect to spend on a travel toilet

For a bucket-and-bag model, you can find travel toilets for $40-$100. Smaller-capacity toilets that flush run $100-$200. Large-capacity toilets with water tanks and effective flushing cost $200-$400.

Travel toilet FAQ

How do you dispose of waste?

A. How you dispose of your waste depends on where you are and what type of toilet you have. If you are in a remote location and your toilet doesn’t use chemicals, then you can bury your waste in a hole that is at least 6 inches deep and located 200 feet from trails and water sources. Be sure to check the rules for the area you are in, as some locations require you to pack out waste. If you are using your toilet near a campground, parks usually have emptying stations with running water nearby for your use. For toilets using chemicals, be sure to check that the disposal site handles your type of waste.

How do you use your travel toilet with privacy?

A. If you are camping somewhere remote, all you need to do is carry your travel toilet to a secluded area. For places less private, most travel toilets do not come with any sort of privacy screen and you might have to come up with a creative solution. You can make your own privacy screen by hanging a sheet or a tarp. You can also purchase a shower tent if you want something more substantial.

What’s the best travel toilet to buy?

Top travel toilet

SereneLife Outdoor Portable Toilet

What you need to know: This portable, flushing toilet is easy to use and discreet to empty.

What you’ll love: You can flush this toilet up to 50 times before you need to empty it. It comes with a carrying case and is lightweight, even when full. It is odor-resistant and won’t splash you as you try to empty it.

What you should consider: The seat is smaller than a regular toilet.

Where to buy: Sold by The Home Depot

Top travel toilet for the money

​​Reliance Products Hassock Portable Lightweight Self-Contained Toilet

What you need to know: This toilet is affordable, simple to use and has a disposable bag system.

What you’ll love: This travel toilet makes cleanup easy and odorless, and the disposable bag system can handle toilet paper. The seat is comfortable and fits people of all sizes.

What you should consider: The toilet is a little short and may be an awkward fit for tall people.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Cleanwaste Portable Toilet

What you need to know: This travel toilet comes with its own carrying case and uses a bag disposal system.

What you’ll love: The fold-out legs on this table give it height and allow it to fit inside a carrying case. The regular-sized toilet seat holds up to 500 pounds. Disposable, disinfecting and cleaning are all simple.

What you should consider: You must change the bag right away to avoid odor.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Backcountry

