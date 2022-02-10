Best RV leveling blocks

Many people think you can use your RV’s electric stabilizers to level it, but they often aren’t meant to lift your rig.

Which RV leveling blocks are best?

When camping in an RV, it’s essential that it’s level. Unlevel RVs can make for an uncomfortable camping experience and may even cause harm to your appliances and plumbing systems. The most accessible and affordable way to keep your RV level is by using a set of RV leveling blocks. Camco FasTen 4×2 RV Leveling Blocks are ideal because they give you more room for your tires than traditional leveling blocks.

What to know before you buy RV leveling blocks

Why do you need RV leveling blocks?

If your RV is slanted too far in one direction, it isn’t recommended to pull your RV slides out. Your RV’s refrigerator may not work correctly if your RV isn’t level, leading to a malfunction or even an electrical fire. Additionally, your RV plumbing has to work harder if your RV isn’t level. You may experience clogs if your RV tilts toilet paper and other solid waste toward your sewer outlet. Finally, walking through your RV may feel disorienting if it isn’t level.

How to use RV leveling blocks

Many RV leveling blocks lock together, similar to Lego blocks. This simple design allows you to build small, ramp-like structures that you can pull your RV’s tires on top of to level your rig.

Some RV leveling blocks have a slightly tear-shaped design that allows you to level your RV quickly. The only downside to this design is that there may be more of a learning curve.

Types of RV leveling blocks

Wood blocks: Some campers use wooden blocks to level their RVs, although this may not be the best solution due to their tendency to rot and splinter.

Plastic stacking blocks: These RV levelers are the most common and often the least expensive. With this type of leveling block, you usually get 5-10 blocks in a set with a convenient carrying case.

Leveling ramp: Some RV leveling blocks are shaped like a multitiered ramp that you park your RV tires on. This leveling system can be easy to use, but some campers don't like how your tire can sit on the angled slope.

Anderson levelers: Anderson levelers have a sloped, tear-shaped design that pivots when you pull on top of them. Once you get used to Anderson levelers, they're pretty easy to use. Still, some users may find these have more of a learning curve than other leveling blocks.

What to look for in quality RV leveling blocks

Durability

It should go without saying that you need a set of RV leveling blocks that can support the weight of your RV. If your plastic leveling blocks break while in use, they could puncture your tires. Your tire hitting the ground may damage your appliances, electric jack or tires. Since you never know what type of weather you’ll end up camping in, it’s good to buy leveling blocks that can withstand rain and cold temperatures.

Ease of use

After a long day of driving, it’s nice when you can pull into your campsite and set your RV up with ease. After a few uses, any type of RV leveling block should feel easy to use, so it may be good to get multiple styles of leveling blocks and see what feels right to you.

Trusted brand

Because the safety of your RV and family relies on your leveling blocks, it’s a good idea to buy a set of leveling blocks made by a trusted brand. Camco is one of the most trusted brands for standard plastic stacking blocks. Regarding ramp-style RV leveling blocks, Andersen is one of the most trusted brands out there.

How much you can expect to spend on RV leveling blocks

If you plan to buy plastic stacking blocks, you can expect to pay around $30-$50. Andersen leveling blocks tend to cost $50-$60.

RV leveling blocks FAQ

If you’re using RV leveling blocks, do you need to chock your wheels?

A. Yes, RV leveling blocks don’t keep your RV in place.

What style of RV leveling blocks is best?

A. It really boils down to personal preference. In general, plastic stacking blocks and Andersen levelers tend to be the most popular.

What are the best RV leveling blocks to buy?

Top RV leveling blocks

Camco FasTen 4×2 RV Leveling Block For Dual Tires

What you need to know: These lengthy leveling blocks are perfect for dual-wheel RVs.

What you’ll love: The lengthy design makes these leveling blocks significantly easier to use for both dual-wheel and single-wheel RVs. Many users found that they could use these leveling blocks for months at a time with no weather damage.

What you should consider: Although rare, there are a few reports of these leveling blocks cracking under pressure.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top RV leveling blocks for the money

Camco Leveling Block 10-Pack

What you need to know: These affordable RV leveling blocks are easy to use and easy to store.

What you’ll love: These solid-bottomed leveling blocks don’t sink into soft soil as easily as standard leveling blocks. The convenient carrying case makes these blocks easy to put away when you’re done using them.

What you should consider: These leveling blocks aren’t lengthy, making it difficult to get your tires on top of them in some cases.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Worth checking out

Andersen Hitches Camper Leveler

What you need to know: These unique leveling blocks can level your RV up to 4 inches.

What you’ll love: These leveling blocks can support trailers up to 30,000 pounds. In addition to leveling your RV, these blocks help stabilize your RV.

What you should consider: There are numerous reports of these blocks snapping, and they can be challenging to use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Cody Stewart writes for BestReviews.

