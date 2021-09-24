Best luggage tag

The right luggage tag can help you identify your bag quickly and easily, alleviating some of the stress of travel.

Which luggage tag is best?

Luggage tags are a travel necessity we don’t always consider until it’s too late. It’s usually at baggage claim while watching endless identical suitcases pass, never quite sure which one is yours. That’s when you wish you’d marked your luggage with easy-to-identify tags.

Always tag your checked bags, because a game of luggage Guess Who at the end of a long, tiring flight is never any fun. Luggage tags, such as TUFFTAAG Travel ID Bag Tags, will do a great job of setting your luggage apart.

What to know before you buy a luggage tag

Visibility

One of the main purposes of luggage tags is to help you identify your suitcases quickly. A luggage tag that’s hard to see — or one that looks identical to all the others — is practically pointless. You can purchase oversized luggage tags, brightly colored tags or tags that show off your unique personality; just make sure they stand out.

Readability

Placing identification on your luggage helps you find and claim your bags, but you can’t do this effectively if the words on your luggage tags are difficult to read.

Luggage tags should clearly display your full name, cellphone number and any other personal details you need to claim them as your own. Don’t go with the smallest script possible. Choose something that reads easily in case someone else ends up helping you find your bags.

Durability

It’s no secret that airports can be a rough place for suitcases. Choosing tags that can stand up to the hustle and abuse of travel is important. Thin paper tags can easily rip, so opt for something made with a durable material, such as plastic, leather or metal.

What to look for in a quality luggage tag

Material

Leather tags can add style to your bags and withstand a lot of bumps and pulls without falling off. Metal tags, such as steel or aluminum, are also extremely durable and can be engraved with your personal information. There are also many plastic options available, including nylon, neoprene and polypropylene, and they are affordable and sturdy.

Size

You can find personalized luggage tags that come in a variety of custom shapes, including ones that look like paw prints, airplanes or pizza. Finding something that fits your style is absolutely possible. Just make sure you get tags that are big enough to easily see and fit all of your personal information.

Attachment type

Pay attention to how you attach your tags. Firmly fix them to your luggage using durable attachment pieces, such as leather straps or metal cords. Think flexible but firm, and stay away from anything flimsy or that can be torn.

Durable cord: Whether it’s leather, plastic or metal, there are many durable cord attachment types to keep your luggage tags secure.

Handle wrap: These luggage tags use Velcro to strap around your suitcase handle. They’re easy to spot and make your suitcases more comfortable to carry.

Locks: Luggage tag lock combos are a great way to make your bags easy to identify and hard to open. They lock onto your bags to keep them closed and display your information for easy viewing.

How much you can expect to spend on a luggage tag

The cost for luggage tags varies depending on if you purchase a single tag or in bulk. You can expect individually cheaper luggage tags when purchased in sets or bulk. Single or double luggage tags cost between $1 and $25, but most are less than $10.

Luggage tag FAQ

What information belongs on a luggage tag?

A. The owner’s name and contact information. It’s up to you whether you include a mailing address, but you may not want to for safety reasons.

How many luggage tags do you need?

A. Every checked item should have two luggage tags on it: one on the outside for easy viewing and one on the inside in case the outside one gets damaged or lost.

Do airlines give you free luggage tags?

A. Yes, almost all airport ticket counters offer luggage tags for free. However, it’s important to know that these free luggage tags are often paper and can rip off easily.

What’s the best luggage tag to buy?

Top luggage tag

TUFFTAAG Travel ID Bag Tag

What you need to know: These high-quality, well-reviewed, rustproof steel luggage tags have braided metal cords and clear plastic windows, making them perfect for heavy travelers.

What you’ll love: The tags fit standard business cards, but they also come with a printable PDF guide link that allows you to customize your name cards. Their aluminum casing withstands a lot of heavy travel at an affordable price.

What you should consider: Some users say the colors don’t come out exactly as pictured and some tags bend under force.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top luggage tag for the money

Travelambo Leather Luggage Travel Bag Tags

What you need to know: This pack of four vegan leather luggage tags feature extended attachment straps, clear plastic windows and stainless steel buckles. They are durable, flexible and easy to identify.

What you’ll love: These affordable tags come in a variety of colors to please an array of travelers. With an easy-to-use attachment strap and a privacy flap to protect your information, you’ll enjoy these luggage tags.

What you should consider: Some users say the tags are a bit bulky and the colors are inaccurate.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dynotag Web-Enabled Smart Aluminum Convertible Luggage ID Tag

What you need to know: This impressive, anodized aluminum luggage tag is a perfect example of modern technology fused with practicality. It uses a QR code that — when scanned — reveals the owner’s details.

What you’ll love: If you’re looking for a durable luggage tag with a heavy-duty attachment cord and some modern technology mixed in, this weatherproof model is for you. It’s the ideal luggage tag for any traveler hoping to keep their personal details a bit more hidden.

What you should consider: Some users say the setup is not intuitive, and the tags aren’t as durable as they’d hoped.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

