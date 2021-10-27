Best footrest for travel

Use a footrest with a positive tilt to support healthy blood flow and reduce the chances of a lower back injury. Light, portable footrests help ease the aches and pains that come with long-distance travel.

Which footrests for travel are best?

With a travel footrest, aching backs, cramped legs and sore feet after a long flight become things of the pasl. A quality footrest helps support circulation and can make it easier to rest on planes. When your hips and knees aren’t level with each other, extra stress is placed on the sciatic nerve, leading to pain throughout your body. An affordable solution to this problem is a footrest. The best footrests, like the Angemay Airplane Footrest, will be comfortable and durable.

What to know before you buy a footrest for travel

Uses

A footrest doesn’t have to be dedicated to just travel. Whether you’re a frequent flier or working from the office, kitchen or couch, after some time, you end up feeling the negative effects of spending time typing away over your keyboard or sitting still for long periods. Making those long hours comfortable with a combination of a footrest, travel pillow and lumbar support cushion.

Size

While a footrest with a large base is comfortable, you must consider its size relative to where you end up using it. Whether it’s on the bus or airplane, you don’t want to take up too much space. The smaller it is, the easier it will be to store in your luggage when not in use.

Ease of cleaning

Given that we put our feet on them, foot rests are bound to get dirty. The best footrests for travel are made with a sturdy fabric and come with an easily cleanable surface or a washable cover.

What to look for in a quality footrest for travel

Movement

Some people keep their legs still when sitting, but others focus better with a little bit of movement. The good news is some footrests have an additional rocking feature.

Style

Footrests come in various styles and designs. Some are made from memory foam, while others are solid wood. The design itself can vary—a hammock version is one popular choice. Go with whatever style and design fits your needs best.

Comfort

Comfort is subjective, so choose the footrest that seems like it will be most comfortable to you. Make sure the footrest will be compatible and adjustable to your height.

How much you can expect to spend on a footrest for travel

Prices for the best footrests for travel vary widely, but you can expect to pay between $8–$100.

Footrest for travel FAQ

Why is a footrest for travel useful?

A. Some people have trouble falling asleep on an airplane not only due to being surrounded by strangers, but also the non-stop hours they spend sitting down. One of the most common problems people have is that they don’t have enough legroom to stretch. However, footrests for travel make the most of the room available and allow you to extend your legs.

Is an angled or flat footrest better?

A. For many, a footrest with a positive tilt works better than a flat surface. This is because the tilt stimulates active sitting, which supports overall blood flow.

What are the best footrests for travel to buy?

Top footrest for travel

Angemay Airplane Footrest

What you need to know: This hammock offers the perfect opportunity to put your feet up and relax before your vacation even starts.

What you’ll love: This affordable footrest is extremely easy to use. You can use it on a train or plane, and because it’s a hammock, it’s lightweight and easy to fold up for storage.

What you should consider: Some buyers expressed that the hammock design felt like it squished their legs together.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top footrest for travel for the money

ErgoFoam Adjustable Footrest

What you need to know: Travel in comfort while your feet rest on this footrest with perfectly balanced foam padding.

What you’ll love: ErgoFoam’s adjustable footrest hits the sweet spot by having the right amount of cushion while also being breathable. It’s moderately priced and comes with either velvet or mesh cover you can throw in the washing machine.

What you should consider: The cushion may not fit into some carry-on luggage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

JJMG Inflatable Adjustable Detachable Leg Foot Rest Travel Pillow

What you need to know: This inflatable footrest features two separate pieces that can be used together for kids or separated and shared.

What you’ll love: This product is easy to inflate, with its wide, double-seal air valves. It compacts to a small size, making it extremely portable and easy to carry on long flights. It comes with a handy carrying bag.

What you should consider: It might be challenging to inflate for people with asthma or other lung difficulties.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

