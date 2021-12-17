Best 30-amp RV plug

At RV parks, it’s more common to have access to a 30-amp plug outlet than a 50-amp plug outlet.

Which 30-amp RV plugs are best?

One of the best parts of camping in an RV is having access to an air conditioner, heater, television and other electrical appliances. Still, to use your devices, you’ll need an RV plug. If your plug is fried from an electrical surge or otherwise not up to par, replacing it is easier than you might think, but first, you’ll need to choose a quality plug. The Camco 30 Amp Mini PowerGrip Male Plug Replacement, for example, is an excellent choice for 30-amp plug replacements.

What to know before you buy a 30-amp RV plug

30-amp RV plug vs. 50-amp RV plug

The first thing you’ll need to do before replacing your RV plug is determine whether you need a 30-amp plug or a 50-amp plug. 30-amp RV plugs have three prongs and are typically for RVs with smaller load requirements. Alternatively, 50-amp plugs have four prongs and provide up to 12,000 watts of power to your RV.

You can’t replace a 30-amp RV plug with a 50-amp plug without changing your RV’s distribution panel, so you’ll need to check your manual or your old plug to see what type of RV plug you need.

RV plug adapters

RV plug adapters are handy at some RV parks or if you have a generator that only has a 50-amp plug outlet. Numerous plug adapters are available that allow you to convert your 30-amp plug to a 50-amp plug. Still, just because you are using an adapter doesn’t mean you’ll get 12,000 watts of power like a 50-amp RV.

RV surge protector

RV surge protectors are essential for RV campers. Without a quality RV surge protector, your appliances are at risk of overloading in the event of a surge. Power surges can occur due to lightning strikes or faulty wiring at your RV site’s power pedestal. Luckily, many RV surge protectors have an indicator that lets you know if your site’s pedestal has faulty wiring before you even plug in your RV. Many higher-end RV surge protectors even have Bluetooth capabilities that allow you to monitor your power consumption.

What to look for in a quality 30-amp RV plug

Durability

RV plugs usually have metal prongs and a plastic outer-casing. You must buy an RV plug made from durable plastic that protects the internal components of the plug and won’t break while you’re on the road. The metal components are just as important as they will be what supplies power to your RV.

When replacing your RV plug, the internal screws must clamp the wires down tightly. If the internal screws seem unusually loose, you’ll want to return your RV plug for a different model.

Handle

Many RV plugs are equipped with handles on the back-side of the plug, making them easier to remove from the outlet. Although this isn’t completely necessary, it will make your camping experience easier.

Easy installation

If you’re already familiar with replacing RV plugs, you will likely be okay with nearly any high-quality RV plug. Still, if this is your first time replacing an RV plug, it can be helpful to buy a plug labeled on the inside so you know exactly where to install the three internal wires in your RV’s cord. Many RV plugs feature labels or even colored screws that let you know exactly where to screw your black, green and white wires.

How much you can expect to spend on a 30-amp RV plug

Most 30-amp RV plugs cost around $10-$20. More expensive plugs aren’t necessarily better than cheaper plugs, so it’s a good idea to buy a plug from a trusted brand.

30-amp RV plug FAQ

Do they make extension cords for RVs?

A. Yes, many brands sell both 30-amp and 50-amp RV extension cords. It’s important to remember that you’ll need an adapter if you plan to use a 50-amp extension cord with a 30-amp plug.

How many watts of power do 30-amp plugs provide your RV?

A. 30-amp plugs provide up to 3,600 watts of power to your RV.

What are the best 30-amp RV plugs to buy?

Top 30-amp RV plug

Camco Heavy Duty 30 AMP Mini PowerGrip Handle Male Plug Replacement

What you need to know: This durable RV plug features an easy-grip handle that makes unplugging your RV a breeze.

What you’ll love: The internal screws in this plug are color-coded, making installation simple. Installing this plug requires only a Phillips-head screwdriver, a knife and a wire cutter. The outer casing is sturdy and easy to handle.

What you should consider: There is no rubber to seal the wire to the plug, meaning you’ll need to ensure your cord is thick enough for this plug.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top 30-amp RV plug for the money

Camco Heavy Duty RV 30 AMP PowerGrip Male Replacement Plug

What you need to know: This affordable RV plug features a durable design and colored internal screws that make installation easy.

What you’ll love: This plug’s handle is large enough to fit three or four fingers through, making it easy to unplug. This 30-amp plug has a piece that you can adjust to accommodate your wire’s outer diameter size.

What you should consider: Some users had trouble raising their terminals during installation.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Wadoy 30 AMP RV Plug Male and Female Plug Set

What you need to know: This 30-amp set includes both a male and female plug.

What you’ll love: The black color of these plugs matches the color of most RV cords. Both the male and female plugs have handles on the backside.

What you should consider: Many buyers felt that these plugs were not as durable as other RV plugs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

