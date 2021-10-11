8 road trip annoyances and how to avoid them

Don’t forget to pack healthy snacks and plenty of water to keep you hydrated and energized on your road trip.

What to do to avoid road trip annoyances

Road trips are a great way to explore new areas, giving you more flexibility and control over your travel plans. However, road trips also come with their fair share of annoyances, from traffic to vehicle issues to feeling worn out after a long day of driving. Whether you’re heading out on a summer vacation or just trying to get from point A to point B, there are several ways to help alleviate some of the most common road trip irritants so you can have a more enjoyable and memorable experience.

How to avoid 8 common road trip problems

Getting stuck in traffic

Ideally, the perfect road trip driving conditions would consist of open roads and empty highways, but that isn’t usually how it turns out. Traffic is an all too common issue for road trippers, especially when driving through major cities or near construction zones.

If you are on a tight schedule, you can help account for the occasional delay by allowing yourself extra time to reach your destination. Another way to avoid congested areas is to invest in a GPS with real-time traffic updates.

Garmin DriveSmart 65 GPS Navigator

Some people may choose to use their smartphone for navigation, but that can quickly deplete the battery while also using large amounts of data. This Garmin DriveSmart 65 navigator has a large, easy-to-see display and provides live traffic conditions, so you can choose the fastest route. It also includes a directory of parks, historic sites, and other roadside attractions that may pique your interest.

Sold by Amazon

Vehicle issues

Besides traffic, vehicle issues like a flat tire and dead battery can put a damper on your trip. The best way to avoid letting these annoyances ruin your plans is to feel comfortable performing basic vehicle maintenance and having the necessary equipment readily available.

Torin BIG RED Steel Scissor Lift Jack

Knowing how to change a tire on your own will help save you time and money, but you’ll want a reliable jack to help get the job done. This model is compact for convenient storage and features a 3,000-pound capacity.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Energizer Jumper Cables

The last thing you’ll want to deal with before heading out on a long drive is a dead car battery. Luckily, having a durable and heavy-duty set of jumper cables will get your vehicle back in working condition without much hassle. These Energizer cables can be used on trucks, SUVs and cars, providing 25 feet of range.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Intense glare

When driving directly into the sunrise or sunset or when driving past reflective surfaces like water or snow, the glare can severely affect your field of vision. By keeping a pair of polarized sunglasses handy, you can avoid the blinding rays

Ray-Ban RB2132 New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses

If you want to drive in style while also keeping your eyes protected from harsh UV rays, these Ray-Ban Wayfarer glasses offer a timeless look and classic appeal. While they can be useful as driving glasses, they are also ideal for everyday wear.

Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Caxman Rimless Clip-on Sunglasses

If you wear prescription glasses, a pair of clip-on sunglasses will likely be the best option. These affordable polarized lenses will make driving in the bright sun safer and less distracting. There are several different sizes available depending on your existing frames.

Sold by Amazon

Barucci Car Side Window Sunshades

Since drivers aren’t the only ones who have to deal with the sun, these roll down window shades are great for blocking bright sunlight for backseat passengers, especially when traveling with young kids.

Sold by Amazon

Staying alert

It can be difficult to stay alert and focused on the road for extended periods, and fatigue can often lead to impaired driving. If you feel tired, it is always best to pull over and take a break or have someone else take the wheel. Still, a hot cup of coffee can provide the pick-me-up needed for longer stretches.

Stanley Classic Vacuum Insulated Wide Mouth Bottle

This large, leakproof insulated bottle has the ability to keep several servings of coffee or tea hot for up to 32 hours, ensuring that everyone in the car can have a caffeine boost when needed.

Sold by Amazon and Backcountry

AERIS Memory Foam Travel Pillow

When you do decide it’s time for a nap, having a comfortable memory foam pillow will help you feel well-rested and ready to put in more miles. This model also packs down into a travel bag so you can fit it virtually anywhere in your vehicle

Sold by Amazon

Overcoming boredom

For younger kids, the long hours spent stuck in the car can seem endless. That’s why keeping them entertained by playing games can help alleviate some of the boredom. Listening to music or interesting podcasts is another way to pass the time between stops.

Briarpatch I SPY Travel Card Game for Kids

I SPY is a road trip classic, and this version will keep kids of all ages interested in the scenery as they search for the objects pictured on the cards. You can play with just a single player or get everyone involved.

Sold by Amazon

Avoiding bad drivers

Other drivers can often be one of the most annoying aspects of a road trip, especially if they aren’t paying attention or are driving dangerously. Having a dashboard camera can help keep you protected in case of any minor accidents or other issues.

Garmin Dash Cam Tandem

This extremely compact dashboard camera can record everything happening around your vehicle in HD quality. It can even record while your car is parked and sports a GPS feature that records the exact location for accuracy and reliability.

Sold by Amazon

Stopping for bathroom breaks

When nature calls, it can sometimes feel like an eternity until the next exit. By planning out stops every so often, especially before driving through more remote or desolate areas, you’ll have the opportunity to stretch and go to the bathroom before the next leg of your trip.

Stopping every few hours will also let you experience more of the local attractions and scenery that you might have otherwise passed up.

Running out of gas

No one wants to be stuck on the side of the road with an empty gas tank. To ensure that you don’t find yourself in this situation, try not to let your vehicle’s gas gauge drop too low, which is particularly important in remote locations.

There are also a number of smartphone apps that will help locate nearby gas stations so you can stay on top of your refueling schedule.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Matthew Young writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.