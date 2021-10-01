12 best travel accessories under $30

Even if you have a digital copy of your tickets and identification, it’s still a good idea to have backup paper copies, just in case you experience technical difficulties with your smartphone.

Which travel accessories under $30 should I buy?

Need to buy new travel accessories in time for your next departure? Believe it or not, you won’t need to spend more than $30 to scoop up popular travel gear.

From cozy travel blankets to TSA-approved bottles, you’ll find dozens, if not hundreds, of travel accessories priced $30 and below. The trick to finding the right budget-friendly gear for your trip boils down to prioritizing exactly what you need for your upcoming journey.

Key considerations for travel accessories under $30

Budget-priced vs. premium travel accessories

It’s easy to be drawn to pricey travel accessories, such as designer luggage or premium device trackers. While these may improve your journey, not every traveler is ready to splurge on these products. Some travelers note that certain accessories have a premium price only because of their labels, and they may not offer a markedly better value than their lesser-priced counterparts.

Many travel accessories $30 and below are good-quality products manufactured by reputable brands, such as this Samsonite Luggage Strap. However, you must examine these accessories to make sure they’re worth buying. In some cases, the higher-quality, more expensive option is the better investment.

What are TSA-approved travel bottles?

TSA-approved travel bottles are containers the Transportation Security Administration deems acceptable for air travel. Currently, the TSA limits travelers to containers that are 3.4 ounces or smaller for carry-on luggage. These containers must fit inside transparent quart-size bags.

You may buy travel-sized varieties of your favorite products to meet these restrictions. While convenient, it’s not the most budget-friendly option. Instead, you can invest in TSA-approved travel bottles that are sized based on current regulations. These sets usually include squeeze tubes, spray bottles and tiny jars that you can fill with most liquid or cream beauty and hygiene products.

What else can I use travel accessories for?

Travel accessories aren’t just for trips and vacations. Many of them are suitable for day trips, commuting or on-the-go use:

Many people keep travel-size bottles and personal grooming tools inside their gym or commuting bags.

Other people leave accessories like travel umbrellas and rain ponchos in their office desks to account for unexpected inclement weather.

Certain travel accessories are handbag-friendly, such as travel pill containers or pocket mirrors.

Just in case of emergencies, some people keep travel-size first-aid kids or heat-retaining blankets in their vehicles.

The 12 best travel accessories under $30

Packing cubes

Alameda Compression Packing Cubes

These packing cubes feature lightweight, ripstop nylon that withstands the rough and tumble of frequent use. The set of three compresses contents with a zipper system and optimizes space in checked baggage.

Sold by Amazon

TSA-approved luggage locks

TravelMore TSA-Approved Cable Luggage Lock Set

If your luggage doesn’t have built-in TSA-approved locks, pick up this six-lock set instead. With a tamper-resistant design, they’re durable construction has a high-strength zinc alloy body and reinforced steel cables.

Sold by Amazon

Poncho

CeraPro Rain Ponchos

Instead of packing a rain coat you may not wear, these disposable emergency ponchos are convenient space-savvy alternatives. Each poncho is sealed in a flat, phone-sized bag that fits easily inside pockets or bags.

Sold by Amazon

Toiletry bag

Narwey Hanging Travel Toiletry Organizer

Keep beauty and hygiene essentials organized with this water-resistant, hanging toiletry bag. It has over 10 compartments and pockets that hold items ranging from full-size bottles to toothbrushes. It’s available in 16 colors and prints.

Sold by Amazon

TSA-approved bottles

Teapile TSA-Approved Travel Bottles

Take the hard work out of packing your carry-on with this 10-piece, TSA-approved container set. It includes four silicone squeeze bottles that fit inside a BPA-free, leak-resistant case. The bottles are easy to fill, given their wide-mouth designs.

Sold by Amazon

Travel blanket

BlueHills Premium Airplane Blanket Pillow

It’s worth making room in your carry-on or overnight bag for this fleece airplane blanket. While it’s lightweight and compact, the blanket is surprisingly warm. At 60 by 43 inches, it transforms into a makeshift wrap as well, and while in the soft carry case, it also turns into a comfy pillow.

Sold by Amazon

Shoe bags

JJ POWER Waterproof Travel Shoe Bags

These travel shoe bags, available in a set of four, are a simple way to separate footwear from clothing. They fit one pair of shoes and have an additional pocket to hold slippers or flip-flops. You can also use the bags as packing cubes.

Sold by Amazon

Lightweight duffel

5 CITIES Lightweight Carry-On Duffel

If you need an extra checked bag but you’re on a budget, this lightweight duffel is ideal. It weighs a mere 1.1 pounds and is spacious enough to hold a couple days’ worth of clothing and toiletries. The duffel is collapsible, so you can store it inside luggage until you need it.

Sold by Amazon

Insoles

Spenco Polysorb Heavy-Duty, All-Day Comfort Insoles

Many people walk more than usual on trips, which is why these insoles are considered travel essentials. Made by a trusted brand, the insoles have a shock-absorbing design with a forefront crash pad that reduces pressure and a cushioned heel pad to soften impact.

Sold by Amazon

Stroller case

J.L. Childress Gate Check Bag

Protect your single- or double-stroller with this drawstring gate bag, which is airline certified. With a durable design, the bag also features water-resistant material and has double-stitched, rip-resistant seams.

Sold by Amazon

Travel dog bed

Max and Neo Portable Dog Bed

When Fido travels with you, it’s important they have a comfortable place to sleep, too. This portable dog bed is 30 by 30 inches and accommodates most dogs, including larger breeds. The bed compresses into a small drawstring bag for easy packing.

Sold by Amazon

Waterproof phone case

Syncwire Waterproof Phone Case Lanyard

Protect your smartphone with this hands-free dry case that has an IPX8 waterproof rating. The case features transparent front and back windows and is a touch-responsive model so you can take pictures in wet weather or under water.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.