Which briefcase should I get?

The right briefcase for you

Whether you need a premium briefcase for your next big client meeting or a stylish storage solution for doing everyday errands, there is a perfect briefcase for you, no matter your budget. Briefcases are a great way to up your outfit and organize your essentials.

There are endless options to choose from, and your needs will determine which style, material and size is best for you. Those in the market for a high-end, professional briefcase likely will choose one that’s hard-sided and luxurious. On the other hand, if the case is needed for a relaxing day around town, opt for something soft-sided and stylish. Frequent travelers you should consider a briefcase with wheels.

Designer briefcases

A briefcase is a great way to impress clients, complete a professional look or reward yourself after closing a big deal. To walk away with a practical but luxurious lifelong accessory, choose a briefcase from a reputable brand with a versatile design. In fact, briefcases in this category very likely can end up being passed down to the next generation.

Top designer briefcase

Montblanc Westside Briefcase

What you need to know: Featuring Italian calfskin leather, stainless-steel fittings and Montblanc’s esteemed logo, this briefcase is sure to impress.

What you’ll love: You don’t have to sacrifice practicality and durability for sophisticated design and elegance with the Westside briefcase. Just beyond the tanned leather and palladium-coated hardware is a large inner compartment with a laptop sleeve, cell phone and pen pockets, plus a zippered pocket. It can be carried either by the handle or the included Montblanc-branded adjustable strap.

What you should consider: This briefcase is made in Europe from ultraluxurious materials and comes from a storied brand. It is very expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Top designer briefcase for the money

Fossil Haskell Briefcase

What you need to know: Complete with genuine leather, brass hardware and a padded laptop pocket, the Haskell briefcase from Fossil offers premium features at an affordable price.

What you’ll love: This model is one of the few products on the market that comes from a recognized brand at a low price. Crafted from lightweight and eco-friendly materials, it’s perfect for the socially conscious frequent traveler.

What you should consider: The lining and strap are made from polyester, which makes them harder to repair and maintain.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Worth checking out

Tumi Alpha 3 Portfolio Briefcase

What you need to know: The Alpha 3 briefcase is a perfect example of the craftsmanship, practicality and subtle sophistication that Tumi has built its reputation on.

What you’ll love: Practicality and style seamlessly combine in the Alpha 3 briefcase. The Alpha 3 has a gusseted front pocket, a zippered pocket with waterproof lining, a magnetic front slip pocket, a removable padded shoulder strap and an add-a-bag sleeve. Plus, the Alpha 3 comes with Tumi Tracer, which allows you to track your bag should you ever lose it.

What you should consider: Following in Tumi tradition, this bag has a utilitarian, rather than modern, aesthetic.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Travel briefcases

You can cut down on stress and time spent rummaging through your bags in the airport security line with an efficient travel briefcase.

Top travel briefcase

Tumi Alpha 3 Compact Carry-On Briefcase

What you need to know: The Alpha 3 Carry-On builds off the original Alpha 3 briefcase design and adds a smorgasbord of travel tech.

What you’ll love: Complete with Tumi Tracer, ballistic nylon, a removable accordion file divider and abundant pockets, the Alpha 3 Carry-On is ready to fly. On top of all that, the Alpha 3 provides a built-in USB port for charging on the go. Whether it be at the airport or on the street, you can roll with ease thanks to the five-stage telescoping handle, four dual-spinner wheels, impact-resistant side panels and reinforced bumper rails.

What you should consider: As with most Tumi products, premium features come with a high price tag.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top travel briefcase for the money

Samsonite Wheeled Overnighter Briefcase

What you need to know: This briefcase offers generous storage, a sleek design and premium portability features, and it carries a lot more weight than its price tag would suggest.

What you’ll love: Made from tear- and slash-resistant ballistic polyester, this briefcase can withstand heavy use in adverse weather. Optimized for travel, the Overnighter offers a telescoping handle and two dual-spinner wheels. It also makes airport security lines a breeze, thanks to an easy-access front pocket and a separate laptop compartment.

What you should consider: This briefcase only has two wheels.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Perry Ellis Mobile Office Briefcase

What you need to know: The Mobile Office briefcase by Perry Ellis is a great option for those who travel lightly and are on a budget.

What you’ll love: The Mobile Office from Perry Ellis lives up to its name without breaking the bank. It offers all the essential travel features, including a push-button telescoping handle, durable ballistic construction and four dual-wheel spinners.

What you should consider: The laptop sleeve only fits 13.5-inch screens and smaller.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Casual briefcases

Briefcases aren’t just for business. Whether you’re toting a laptop to the coffeeshop, books to class or a first-aid kit on a day trip, the right briefcase can get the job done while looking good.

Top casual briefcase

Augus Messenger Briefcase

What you need to know: Sporting a vintage look and high-quality materials, the Messenger briefcase from Augus is a great everyday companion.

What you’ll love: Made from full-grain leather and supported by single-cast hardware, it’s durable and stylish. The buttery leather combines with soft sides to create a versatile accessory that can be dressed up for the office or down for picnics in the park.

What you should consider: While full-grain leather is luxurious, it can be heavy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top casual briefcase for the money

Zebella Vintage Briefcase

What you need to know: The Zebella Vintage is ideal for fashion-minded students and young professionals on a budget.

What you’ll love: Crafted from “vegan leather,” it’s sustainable and stylish. It keeps your phone, keys, wallet and laptop secured in individual pockets under the magnetic front flap.

What you should consider: Polyurethane leather often has a slight odor when opened and needs to be left to ventilate for a day or two.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

CoolBell Convertible Briefcase

What you need to know: The model from CoolBell is the ultimate bag for versatility as it can be carried as a backpack, briefcase or messenger bag.

What you’ll love: Made from lightweight nylon cloth and leather accents, the Convertible briefcase is casual yet smart. Plus, the liner is 210D waterproof fabric, so you don’t have to worry about spills while you wear it as a backpack in transit. It’s also large enough to hold three days’ worth of clothes.

What you should consider: The shoulder straps are rather skinny.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

