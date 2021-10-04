Best hanging toiletry bag

If you plan on packing your toiletry bag in your checked luggage for a flight, be sure to move your medication and any other sensitive items to your carry-on before take off.

Which hanging toiletry bags are best?

As any seasoned traveler knows, toiletry bags are an indispensable piece of gear that can make or break your trip. Going a step beyond standard toiletry bags, hanging toiletry bags can be even more convenient.

Hanging toiletry bags are designed to hang in the bathroom and be fully accessible while hung. This means that you will save time on unpacking your toiletry bag once you get to your destination. You can simply hang the bag and have a full range of its contents.

Our top pick, the Gonex Hanging Toiletry Bag, is a standout toiletry bag thanks to its many zippered compartments and versatility.

What to know before you buy a hanging toiletry bag

Compartments

Toiletry bags are designed to carry all of your hygiene and bathroom essentials while traveling, which are often some of the most tricky items to travel with. A good hanging toiletry bag will come with several interior pockets, elastic straps and mesh compartments meant to keep your toiletries in place during transit. Having a toiletry bag that’s well organized is the best way to avoid pesky spills.

Water-resistant or waterproof materials

Speaking of pesky spills, toiletries are often a hassle to travel with since items like shampoo and body wash can spill or leak if they aren’t properly secured. Your toiletry bag should be organized in a way to secure spillable items, but it’s also important to have a bag that will contain the mess in the event of a spill or leak.

Some hanging toiletry bags are waterproof or water-resistant, which comes in handy for those that travel with their toiletry bag packed into their suitcase.

Size and portability

Toiletry bags are an interesting piece of luggage, as they have to be small enough to pack in your larger luggage but large enough to carry all of your toiletries. Before buying a hanging toiletry bag, consider what size you will need for your trip. Organization and compartments may be more important than size, though.

What to look for in a quality hanging toiletry bag

Durability

With any bag or piece of luggage, durability is key. However, when it comes to hanging toiletry bags, having an extra durable material, zippers and hanging loop is extra important. The hanging loop and fabric seams have to be strong enough to support the weight of all your toiletries without ripping when the bag is hung.

Convenience when the bag is hung

The thing that sets hanging toiletry bags apart from regular toiletry bags is the unmatched convenience of having the bag hang open. You’ll want to make sure that, when the bag is hung, all of your toiletries are still supported, organized and easy to access.

Style

Hanging toiletry bags come in a variety of styles from chic to sleek. If the look of your luggage is important to you, consider buying a toiletry bag that matches in color or style with the suitcases and bags that you already have.

How much you can expect to spend on hanging toiletry bags

Hanging toiletry bags can range from $25-$70 depending on the brand.

Hanging toiletry bag FAQ

Are toiletry bags easy to clean?

A. Most toiletry bags are designed to be easily cleaned in the case of a spill, but this will largely depend on the specific material of your bag. Leather toiletry bags are harder to clean whereas synthetic materials like nylon or polyester are easier to clean.

Will full-sized bottles of shampoo fit in my toiletry bag?

A. While some hanging toiletry bags can accommodate full-sized toiletries, most are designed to fit various airplane- or travel-sized bottles.

What’s the best hanging toiletry bag to buy?

Top hanging toiletry bag

Gonex Hanging Toiletry Bag

What you need to know: This bag stands out due to its simple and sturdy design. This bag is perfect for those who are looking for an easy yet reliable way to transport their toiletries.

What you’ll love: There is a combination of both wet and dry pockets in the bag, which makes storing shower items and toothbrushes a breeze. You won’t have to worry about having your dry toiletries, like makeup, get wet.

What you should consider: This bag hangs with a rotatable hook, which some users have experienced problems with.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top hanging toiletry bag for the money

Narwey Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag

What you need to know: This toiletry bag is great for travelers thanks to its well-organized and space-conscious design.

What you’ll love: The bag is available in several different designs and color options, so it will be easy to find one that fits your style. The waterproof material will keep your toiletries safe and contain any spill. The square design of the bag makes it easy to pack into your suitcase while traveling.

What you should consider: Some users have experienced problems with the zippers catching.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nomatic V2 Toiletry Wash Bag

What you need to know: This toiletry bag from trusted travel brand Nomatic is waterproof and is perfect for frequent flyers.

What you’ll love: This bag is durable and easy to clean thanks to its water-resistant fabric. It has both wet and dry pockets to ensure that your dry toiletries are protected from potential spills or residual water that’s left from toothbrushes or shower items.

What you should consider: The bag is designed with an oblong, rectangular shape that is more shallow than other bags to facilitate packing. If you want a bag that prioritizes space over being easy to pack, a different option may be better.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

