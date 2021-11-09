Best clear backpack

Most clear backpacks are stiff and a little unwieldy immediately after purchase as a consequence of being made of PVC. A week or two of use should relax the PVC enough to eliminate most stiffness.

Which clear backpack is best?

In an increasingly dangerous and unpredictable world, many locations have adapted their security measures to enforce the use of clear backpacks. Luckily, the market adapted quickly and there are plenty of excellent clear backpack options available.

One of the best clear backpacks available is the K-Cliffs Heavy-Duty Clear Backpack. It’s one of the sturdiest and roomiest options on the market with tons of extra pockets. Plus, it comes in several colors so you can match your outfit or showcase your personality.

What to know before you buy a clear backpack

PVC

Clear backpacks are made of PVC (polyvinyl chloride), a type of plastic polymer. PVC is strong and durable enough to withstand the rigors of daily use while being light and pliable enough to contort for easy storage.

What to look for in a quality clear backpack

Storage zones

Depending on the specific clear backpack you purchase you could have access to as little as one storage compartment or nearly a dozen — possibly more.

Main compartments: Clear bags usually include a main pocket, a medium-sized pocket on the front and two side mesh pockets. The front pocket helps you organize your items while the mesh pockets are typically used for water bottles or other large items.

Extra compartments: The better your clear backpack, the more likely it is you’ll have extra storage zones placed around the backpack. These could include things like extra pouches for pencils, laptops or other small items. Some might also have slots for a music player to be placed with holes for headphones to run through.

Carrying methods

Clear backpacks, like other backpacks, have two straps and a handle to use for carrying. It’s important to consider where you’ll be carrying the backpack and for how long. This will help you to determine which carrying methods you should look for on a backpack.

Straps: Clear backpack straps are generally made of durable materials like nylon and should be adjustable to adjust for fit and comfort. Some clear backpack straps might have padding on the inside, but this usually makes them more expensive.

Handle: Not all clear backpacks have handles, though most do. Those that do tend to have small handles serving as a secondary carrying option for shorter treks and aren’t usually built to prioritize comfort or grip.

How much you can expect to spend on a clear backpack

Unlike regular backpacks, clear backpacks are exceptionally affordable. Clear backpacks rarely exceed $30, but you can find them for up to $200, depending on the number of features.

Clear backpack FAQ

What are some of the common locations that require the use of a clear backpack?

A. Some of the most common locations that require a clear backpack are schools — typically elementary schools, middle schools and high schools. However, most colleges won’t have clear backpack requirements. Entertainment venues like those for sporting events and concerts are next on the list before finally arriving at local, state and federal government buildings.

Are there additional restrictions clear backpacks need to adhere to?

A. Generally, no. Most locations that require the use of a clear backpack won’t need the clear backpack to adhere to additional requirements. That said, a handful of venues might have additional size restrictions so make sure to check the security rules of your intended venue.

How can you make a clear backpack last as long as possible?

A. Because of the nature of PVC, there are a few things you need to do to help the backpack last.

First and foremost, avoid placing sharp objects like open blades, scissors and sharp pencils in clear backpacks. The PVC can easily have holes punched through it if you’re not careful. PVC will also weaken when exposed to extreme temperature ranges so avoid them when possible.

To clean a clear backpack, simply wipe it with a mild soap and water-soaked cloth before thoroughly drying it or hanging it to air dry. Do not use any chemical cleaners or allow strong chemicals of any kind to contact the PVC, as it can quickly weaken the clear backpack’s integrity.

What’s the best clear backpack to buy?

Top clear backpack

K-Cliffs Heavy-Duty Clear Backpack

What you need to know: This K-Cliffs clear backpack is one of the most durable options available, made better by the extra storage space it contains.

What you’ll love: Multiple pockets mean multiple opportunities for storage and if you’d like to add some personality, the trim comes in several colors.

What you should consider: One of the only knocks against this clear backpack is the zippers aren’t as high quality as they could have been.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top clear backpack for the money

Trail Maker Deluxe Clear Backpack

What you need to know: If you don’t need to use a clear backpack with frequency, then this budget option makes a great pick.

What you’ll love: The straps included on this clear backpack are padded, which leads to a surprising amount of comfort. You’ll be able to carry things in it comfortably for longer.

What you should consider: The PVC used in this clear backpack is stiff when first purchased and needs some use/massaging to get it to comfortably loosen.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Eastsport Two-Compartment Clear Backpack

What you need to know: This is another excellent choice for a clear backpack if you don’t need or don’t plan on using it very often.

What you’ll love: If you don’t like or don’t want to wear this clear backpack as an actual backpack, you can easily and comfortably carry it like a handbag.

What you should consider: This clear backpack doesn’t have the same amount of storage as other, more popular clear backpacks have.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.