Nike duffel bag vs. The North Face duffel bag

The town of Duffel is in Belgium, near Antwerp, and its production of the bag’s coarse, woolen cloth dates back to the mid-17th century. This is why we call it a “duffel” bag today.

Which Nike or The North Face duffel bag is better?

Two of the top leading manufacturers and most reputable brands of clothing and accessories are Nike and The North Face. Let’s take a closer look at their duffel bag designs to see how they compare and which one makes the better option. Both makers set the standard and have top-tier celebrity and cultural endorsements, but they do have fundamental differences. The North Face brand tends to make their products to withstand the most extreme weather conditions, while Nike has more of an athletic approach to their design and quality.

The North Face duffel bags

The North Face got its name from the coldest, most unforgiving side of the mountain. Two hiking enthusiasts created the brand with humble beginnings as a small mountaineering retail store in San Francisco around 1966. Soon after, they began designing and manufacturing their own brand of technical mountaineering apparel and equipment. They also started sponsoring expeditions to some of the most untouched corners of the globe which they still do today, hence their mantra “Never Stop Exploring.”

They make every type of high-performance gear imaginable, from outerwear, skiwear, sleeping bags, packs, and tents. All of which is intended to handle the most rugged conditions. Depending on size and capability, you can expect a price range from $65-$280 for The North Face duffel bag and they can be found at retailers such as Macy’s, Amazon, Backcountry, and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

The North Face duffel bag pros

If you are ready to face the mountain and climb to the summit, The North Face duffel bag may be the thing you need. They’re lightweight and made of a weather-resistant material designed to handle extreme conditions. And of course, with the brand’s dedication to technical mountaineering, external webbing provides multiple latch points. Handles are on either end, making for an easy grab no matter how it’s positioned when stored or rolling off a baggage claim conveyor belt, for example.

The North Face duffel bag cons

For better or worse, these duffel bags come in at higher price points than other competitors. Furthermore, due to their weather-resistant designs, they aren’t as breathable, so it may not be the best to use as a gym bag or to hold soiled items. With no wheels, carrying them at full capacity may prove challenging and some don’t include the classic over-the-shoulder strap.

What are the best The North Face duffle bags to buy?

The North Face Medium Berkely Duffel

This is a perfect weekend bag that’s made from recycled and eco-friendly materials that are water-resistant. It’s super easy to carry, either over the shoulder, on your back, or by your side, and allows for easy organization.

The North Face Base Camp Duffel

If you need some extra durability and weather resistance, this duffel is the one for you. It has a weather-resistant flap and is constructed of their signature durable nylon with a super organizable interior.

The North Face Packable Base Camp EQ Duffle

If it’s a unique colorway you’re looking for, this is the one. It is beautifully designed while being super comfortable, with four compression straps with a water-resistant ID pocket on top.

Nike duffel bags

A man named Bill Bowerman was a track and field coach at the University of Oregon and he teamed up with a former student of his named Phil Knight. Together they opened up a retail store called Blue Ribbon Sports in 1966 and by 1972 they had launched the Nike brand. Their mission has always been to move the world forward through the power of sport, claiming that “If you have a body, you are an athlete”

Flash forward to today and they are recognized as a top brand, if not the number one brand, for athletic gear and apparel. Worn by the biggest celebrities and most successful athletes in the world, they have a reputation for being the most innovative and stylish brand. Their duffel bags are mostly intended for the gym or field and they have an emphasis on appearance and functionality. You can expect a price range of $30 to $89.99 with a wide variety to choose from. You can find them at online retailers such as Dick’s Sporting Goods and Amazon.

Nike duffel bag pros

These bags are designed to defend against interior moisture, from the coated bottom panels and mesh pockets to the ventilated shoe compartments. They’re perfect as gym bags. Made of durable materials, the Nike fonts are displayed on the padded shoulder straps as well as the iconic swoosh logos along the sides, making for sleek and stylish designs.

Nike duffel bag cons

These bags are ventilated with the intention of odor and moisture control; however, the downfall of this is that they typically aren’t made to be weather or water-resistant. They also don’t have wheelbases or backpack-style straps, so carrying heavy items may be uncomfortable.

What are the best Nike duffle bags to buy?

Nike Brasilia Training Medium Duffel Bag

This bag features versatile storage with spacious compartments for staying organized and keeping items within easy reach. Its lightweight and durable design remain comfortable with its adjustable shoulder strap.

Nike Air Jordan Velocity Duffel Bag

A heavy-duty woven exterior makes this bag more durable and the sneaker compartment is large enough to hold a men’s size 15. The Air Jordan logo is visible on the front, along the sides, and on the shoulder straps for added style points.

Nike Elite Basketball Duffel Bag

This spaciously designed duffel is large enough to carry a basketball while having separate interior mesh pockets and separate sneaker storage. It’s sleek, comfortable, and lightweight.

Should you get a Nike duffle bag or The North Face duffle bag?

Nike bags have breathability and lightweight simplicity, making them the perfect bags for the gym or light travels. The North Face bags, however, are more intended for rugged wear and tear and keeping items inside safe and dry. Overall, The North Face makes a better duffle and has been preferred by adventurers and explorers since their original release in 1979. It’s a worthwhile bag you can use for multiple needs and it has the potential to last a lifetime.

