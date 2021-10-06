If you’re hoping to fit extra belongings in your rolling suitcase, look for a set of packing cubes. These soft compartments help keep your items organized and leaves no room to waste.

Which rolling suitcases are best?

Having to carry your bags around an airport is not fun. Luckily there are a ton of options for rolling suitcases that make travel easier than ever. These convenient pieces of luggage use wheels at their base to allow you to roll your belongings across those long airport throughways.

The best rolling suitcase is the Delsey Paris Chatelet. This suitcase is not only beautifully designed with a luxurious interior but it comes complete with an internal tracking device so you can always keep your belongings in sight.

What to know before you buy a rolling suitcase

Carry-on vs. checked

There are two main types of suitcases that you’ll need to consider. Carry-on bags are stored in the overhead compartments on airplanes. These bags are meant to be smaller in size and weight. While each airline’s restrictions are different, most carry-on bags can be no larger than 22-inches tall and 14-inches wide. Checked luggage is stored below the main seating area and can be larger and hold more of your belongings. Rolling suitcases can be used for both carry-on and checked bags depending on the size you purchase.

Two wheels vs. four wheels

Rollings suitcases were originally designed with two wheels at the base. This allowed travelers to tilt the suitcase using a telescoping handle and pull the suitcase behind them. While this was certainly a game-changing invention, four-wheeled suitcases made things even easier. Modern rolling suitcases use four wheels as well as a telescoping handle. These suitcase types let you hold the handle by your side so the suitcase rolls more easily. Also, with more wheels comes a smoother overall feel.

Compartments

Every traveler knows how important compartments are. After all, organization is crucial to keeping track of all your belongings while on the move. Most suitcases have one main compartment inside them where you store your folded clothes. There is usually also a separate flap that’s meant for socks, underwear, and other miscellaneous items. You may also find a mesh compartment where you can store toiletries.

What to look for in a quality rolling suitcase

TSA-approved lock

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) does not have set requirements for luggage locks. However, if you do not use a TSA-approved lock, they do have the right to cut off your lock in order to inspect the contents of your bag. Quality rolling suitcases will include either Safe Skies or Travel Sentry locks, which are both TSA-approved. These uniquely designed locks allow TSA agents to open your bag using a special key that only they have access to. This way, you keep your belongings safe from theft while also following safe flight guidelines.

Hard-sided luggage

Rolling suitcases come in either hard-sided luggage or soft-sided luggage. Soft-sided luggage is usually made with ripstop nylon materials that make it easier to store in overhead compartments. However, these suitcases offer little protection from your belongings and can often tear, despite being made with ripstop material. Hard-sided luggage is far sturdier due to the polycarbonate material. This creates a shell-like exterior that prevents the bag from being smashed in tight spaces. Unlike soft-sided bags, this style of suitcase prevents anyone from cutting the material with a knife.

Expandable

Having an expanded compartment is an added benefit to higher-quality rolling suitcases. This extra space comes from a secondary zipper that, when undone, expands the suitcase another 1-2 inches. When you are planning for an extended trip, this extra space can do wonders for your packing needs. If you aren’t in need of the added room, you can simply zip up the compartment, which contracts your luggage. This can save you space when trying to fit your suitcase into tighter overhead storage.

How much you can expect to spend on a rolling suitcase

Rolling suitcases can cost anywhere from $80-$240.

Rolling suitcase FAQ

Do rolling suitcases have exterior compartments?

A. Exterior compartments are usually only found on soft-sided rolling suitcases. Because these bags are made with nylon material, pockets can easily be sewn onto the outside, giving you quick access to your phone charger or airline ticket.

How do I know if my rolling suitcase will fit in the overhead compartment?

A. Be sure to check with both the manufacturer of the suitcase and the airline you are flying to ensure the bag doesn’t exceed their size and weight limits. If you’re unsure of your bag’s size, you can always use the measuring app on your phone to confirm its dimensions.

What are the best rolling suitcases to buy?

Top rolling suitcase

Delsey Paris Chatelet

What you need to know: This hard-sided suitcase comes with a ton of premium features that you won’t find anywhere else. Not to mention the bag’s design stems from luxury Parisian fashion brands.

What you’ll love: The Delsey Paris Chatelet features a hand brake, four wheels, an internal tracking device, a TSA-approved lock, and numerous internal storage compartments. It also includes a 10-year warranty from the manufacturer.

What you should consider: Because this is a premium suitcase, it does come with a steep price tag.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top rolling suitcase for the money

Travel Select Amsterdam

What you need to know: This bargain bag is a great choice for casual travelers who aren’t interested in forking over hundreds of dollars for a top-shelf rolling suitcase.

What you’ll love: The Amsterdam expands to 30% of its original size, making it very economical for both price and space. This soft-side bag boasts water-resistant qualities for added protection.

What you should consider: Due to the polyester material it’s made from, this bag is not the most durable option for long-term travel.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Samsonite Winfield 2

What you need to know: Samsonite is one of the most well-known travel brands and their Winfield 2 rolling suitcase certainly lives up to the name with its rugged yet sophisticated design.

What you’ll love: The multi-directional wheels allow for smooth movement when using the sturdy telescoping handle. The Winfield comes in 12 different colors and includes a TSA-approved lock.

What you should consider: The hard-sided exterior looks nice but can easily become scratched during travel.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Beliles writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.