Best pink suitcase

Which pink suitcase is best?

There are many different shades of pink that make for a unique and unmistakable suitcase. No matter which shade you pick, a pink suitcase will make it easier to find your belongings at baggage claim. A pink luggage set will keep all of your items organized and matching so that they are not lost. When purchasing a suitcase, consider its material, the level of security features it provides and the shade of pink that you would like to purchase.

If you are looking for a lightweight, expandable pink suitcase with TSA-approved security features, the Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Luggage is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a pink suitcase

Material

Pink suitcases come in various colors and styles made from either hard or soft materials. When deciding between a material, consider the fragility of the items you’ll be packing and how lightweight you would like to keep the trip.

Hard-shell suitcases: The best pink hard-shell suitcases are made from polycarbonate or aluminum and will keep fragile items secure and safe. These suitcases are harder to damage than those made with softer materials, making them a durable alternative. Hard-shell suitcases are likely to be waterproof, regardless of the contents. If you are looking to travel lightly, don’t purchase a suitcase made from hard-shell materials.

Soft-side suitcases: Soft-sided pink suitcases can be made from canvas or different variants of nylon. Canvas materials are thicker and more durable, whereas nylon and polyester are lighter. Though these materials are lightweight, they are still durable and some are waterproof. However, they are more likely to be ripped or torn than hard luggage.

Security

Before purchasing a pink suitcase, consider how much security it will provide. When searching for a suitcase, consider one that features a TSA approved lock. A suitcase with a TSA-approved lock will shorten your check-in time and provide peace of mind as you travel with the knowledge that no one can break into your bag or open it if they mistake it for theirs. Even if you do not plan to travel by airplane, it is still a good idea to have added security measures on your suitcase.

Shade

There are various shades of pink you can choose from when purchasing a pink suitcase. Lighter pink colors, such as blush and rose, are widely available and fashionable during all seasons while brighter shades of pink make luggage easier to find in crowded airports and baggage claims. If you are planning to purchase a luggage set for a family, consider a variation of pink shades for each family member, so that each suitcase can be differentiated but easy to keep track of as a set.

What to look for in a quality pink suitcase

Handle

A quality pink suitcase will feature an adjustable handle. If the suitcase has wheels, it will likely feature a retractable locking handle that pulls out to the desired length. If the bag is smaller, it should feature a strap with added grip for security of your items. When purchasing a suitcase, make sure the handle measures just past your hip when wheeling, as it is able to be locked in place while rolling.

Wheels

Wheels are important to consider when purchasing a pink suitcase for your next adventure, because they make it easier to transport the suitcase from one destination to the next. Depending on how small the suitcase is, some models will be so lightweight that they do not need wheels to be transported. If you opt for a larger suitcase, look for a product that features four wheels for added stability and portability when rolling the item through various terrain.

Compartments

A quality pink suitcase will provide extra storage and opportunity for separation of your items. The more compartments a suitcase has, the more organization will be possible. When purchasing a suitcase, consider how wide and deep the pockets are. The compartments themselves should not take up the space of necessities in the suitcase and make the item extra bulky. Interior and exterior compartments and straps not only make it easier to organize clothes when packing, but they also make it easier to find clothes and other items when unpacking.

How much you can expect to spend on a pink suitcase

Pink suitcases can vary in price depending on the brand, material and added features. A less expensive model with fewer features will cost around $90-$125, while a higher-end model with durable material and convenient features will be priced around $200-$450.

Pink suitcase FAQ

How do I clean the inside and outside of my pink suitcase?

A. Cleaning the inside of your pink suitcase will depend on the fabric of the suitcase. As a general rule of thumb, do not use any cleaning products with harsh chemicals. Use gentle soap on hard and soft-side luggage and gently rub it around in a circle with a damp rag so as to not damage the material.

Should I get matching pink luggage?

A. It is recommended to match your luggage if you plan to purchase a set. In this case, if you plan to purchase pink luggage for solo travel, matching pink luggage will be easier to find and transport as a set. If you are traveling with a family, get multiple shades of pink to keep the suitcases separate as well as organized as a family unit.

What’s the best pink suitcase to buy?

Top pink suitcase

Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Luggage

What you need to know: An ultra-light bag that expands for added storage.

What you’ll love: This bag is waterproof and features strong zippers for added security of your items. It’s the perfect size for a carry-on item and features stain resistant material, as well as a low profile top side and bottom handle for maximum convenience. The interior features two straps to keep in clothing and a lid pocket for electronics or separation of clothing and accessories.

What you should consider: There is a lack of external pockets featured in this model.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top pink suitcase for the money

American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Luggage

What you need to know: A rose gold suitcase with great organization options.

What you’ll love: This bag comes with a 10-year limited warranty and features a mesh divider and crossed straps with zipper pockets. It also comes with four multi-directional oversized spinner wheels for increased mobility, as well as push button locking handles that make it easier to transport and store.

What you should consider: This suitcase is easily scratched and dirtied. It loses its color quickly if not taken care of.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

Samsonite Ziplite 5 Hardside Spinner Luggage

What you need to know: A lightweight, mobile spinner luggage with a 10 year limited warranty.

What you’ll love: Due to its size, this bag must be checked at the airport. Its four multi-directional wheels make it easy to maneuver and the side mounted TSA approved locks provide added security for your items when traveling.

What you should consider: The wheels on this suitcase are not as durable as other models of a similar price point.

Where to buy: Kohls

