If you’re flying soon, check the airline’s current carry-on and checked baggage restrictions. That way, you’ll be able to narrow your search for luggage to those that fit within the required parameters.

Which luggage set is best?

While you might not be booking a trip in the near future, it’s still a smart idea to own a quality luggage set. In fact, well-made luggage sets can last for a decade or longer.

If it’s been a while since you bought a luggage set, you might be surprised to learn that your current pieces may not measure up to meet current airline regulations.

We’re sharing this in-depth look at luggage sets to bring you up to date on what to look for and introduce you to a few new sets that feature improved organization and weather-resistant designs.

Best luggage sets

Here is our short list of top-rated luggage sets, all of which feature rolling pieces and telescopic handles for easy maneuvering around terminals. For more information about each set, scroll to the bottom of this article.

1. Samsonite The Expandable Luggage, Set of 3

A new entry on our short list, these top-quality suitcases from Samsonite feature a great assortment of well-placed compartments and pockets designed with the seasoned traveler in mind.

2. American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT 3-Piece Set

A lightweight and affordable option, this is the right set for the budget-conscious occasional traveler. American Tourister has long been a favorite of ours, but this set is new to our list.

3. Rockland’s 2-Piece Set

This small two-piece set, which is on our short list for the first time, is best for short weekend trips or overnights. It’s available in a wide variety of charming prints to make it easy to spot your luggage from a distance.

What to know before you buy luggage sets

Comparing luggage sets can be a daunting task, especially because most people buy a single set to accompany them in all their travels. After all, a 10-day cruise might not require the same luggage as an overnight business trip.

Size

As far as size goes, it’s crucial to consider the height, width, and depth of each piece of luggage, as airlines may vary in their carry-on and checked baggage requirements. Newer luggage sets tend to adhere to the most recent regulations, but older sets may include pieces that exceed them

Organization

Level of organization is also a top concern among travelers. When effectively utilized, pockets and compartments optimize space and prevent garments and personal effects from getting wrinkled or crushed. Certain luggage sets feature removable pockets or, more recently, they may include a set of packing organizers, which ensure you can easily find everything once you reach your destination.

Durability and construction quality

Of all the features to compare in luggage sets, durability and construction quality require the most attention. Well-made sets feature materials with high tensile strength. In soft-shell sets, this includes mostly high-grade nylon or oxford. Most hard-shell sets made with ABS plastic or aluminum also excel in durability. Regardless of the material, quality luggage sets feature frames with a high degree of structural integrity, as they won’t buckle or collapse when moderate pressure is applied. All zippers on these luggage pieces open and close with ease and won’t catch threads or linings.

Other features

If you’re interested in premium or high-end luggage, you can look forward to a number of unique perks. Many sets in this category feature built-in TSA-approved locks, which eliminates the cost of buying them separately. Other sets include pieces equipped with lithium batteries and ports through which you can charge devices. There are also luggage sets lined with RFID-blocking panels for added security.

How much you can expect to spend on luggage sets

You can spend anywhere from $50-$150 on budget-conscious luggage sets of two or three pieces. On the other hand, if you’re in it for the long haul, you may wish to spend $600-$800 on a set with premium features.

Luggage sets FAQ

Q. Are expandable luggage sets worth the cost?

A. Many seasoned travelers say yes, as they provide just enough extra room to pack souvenirs and other items you’ve picked up during your journey. Unfortunately, expandability only goes so far. If you’ve accumulated a wealth of items on your trip, you may need to purchase an extra piece of luggage for your return flight.

Q. Do rolling luggage pieces cost more than others?

A. Not really, as wheels are a relatively standard feature on most luggage pieces these days. However, the quality of wheels varies considerably. Heavy-duty wheels that turn 360 degrees tend to drive up the price of luggage sets compared to those with smaller, bidirectional wheels.

What are the best luggage sets to buy?

Top luggage set

Samsonite The Expandable Luggage, Set of 3

What we like: The carry on suitcase is a perfect size for any traveler’s suitcase needs. It fits all the necessities for a business trip and is still small enough to meet the carry-on restrictions domestically.

What we dislike: Price is steep, and color selection is relatively limited to neutral colors except for special edition pieces.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Top luggage set for money

American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT 3-Piece Set

What we like: Three decent pieces for a bargain price. This luggage set includes two upright bags and a boarding bag. A lot of pockets ensure that everything is well-organized in your luggage.

What we dislike: Some users were not satisfied with the ultra-lightweight polyester construction and reported quality issues.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Worth checking out

Rockland’s 2-Piece Set

What we like: Even with a budget-friendly price, this pair is durable and rolls smoothly across terminals. Consumers rave over the extensive print selection.

What we dislike: With smaller pieces, you’re fairly limited to what can be packed. Frame can be crushed if you lean on it.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

