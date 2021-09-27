Best large suitcase

The idea of rolling luggage was patented in 1970 by Bernard Sadow, despite having been a concept since the early 1900s.

Which large suitcase is best?

There are many factors to consider when searching for a suitcase large enough to fit all of your items and durable enough to travel with you for a lifetime. Not everyone is looking for the same style of suitcase to fit their unique needs. There are various styles of large suitcases with added features that allow for convenient travel. When purchasing a large suitcase, consider what it is made from and if it comes with added features such as a lock, an adjustable handle, sturdy wheels, and multiple compartments for the organization of your belongings.

If you are looking for a versatile, durable and secure large suitcase, the Travelpro Maxlite 5 is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a large suitcase

Material

Suitcases come in two different styles that can be broken down into various materials for added consideration.

Hard-shell suitcases: Hard-shell suitcases are made from ABS, polycarbonate or aluminum. This style of suitcase will benefit those packing fragile items as they are the most durable. These suitcases do not tear and are harder to damage than soft-sided suitcases. If you are looking to travel lightly, consider a soft-side suitcase.

Soft-side suitcases: Soft-sided suitcases can be made from canvas fabric or different variants of nylon such as ballistic and ripstop. These materials are lightweight and durable. This style of suitcase will mold into any space but is more likely to rip or be damaged than a hard-shell suitcase.

Security

Before purchasing a large suitcase, consider how much security it will provide for your belongings. Typically larger bags are checked, making stolen luggage a high possibility. If you are concerned about your items getting lost or stolen in the baggage claim, look for a suitcase that features a TSA-approved lock. This will provide added security for your items and make the check-in process simpler if you are choosing to fly. Whether you are flying or driving it is good to consider added security measures in case of an emergency.

What to look for in a quality large suitcase

Handle

A quality large suitcase will feature an adjustable handle. If the suitcase has wheels and can be rolled, it will be important to look for a handle that allows you to comfortably wheel the suitcase on the ground from a standing position. Most high-quality suitcases will feature multiple handles on each side of the item so that you can choose the most convenient way to carry it. Handles that are gripped provide a better handle of the suitcase and make it less likely that you will drop your items. Some suitcases offer shoulder straps that can be attached to the item, but this is rare with larger suitcases.

Wheels

Wheels are important to consider when purchasing a large suitcase for your next adventure because they make it easier to transport the suitcase from one place to the next. Large suitcases are often too heavy to hold up when walking through an airport for a long period of time. Wheels not only alleviate your body from carrying this added weight, but they work to keep the item stable and its contents protected. Suitcases that feature two wheels are able to be quickly rolled but can tip when placed vertically. Suitcases that feature four wheels are more stable but lead to a greater chance of a wheel sticking, making it harder to roll.

Compartments

The more compartments in a suitcase, the greater sense of organization users will feel when traveling. If you would like to keep certain items organized and separated, consider a suitcase that features compartments for multiple objects. For example, a good large suitcase will feature straps to hold your clothes in, mesh compartments for your shoes and a durable side pocket for your phone. This also makes it easier for users to find items when in a rush.

How much you can expect to spend on a large suitcase

Large suitcases can vary in price depending on their exact size, material and added features. A less expensive model with fewer features will cost around $60-75 while a higher-end model with durable material and convenient features will be priced around $140-250.

Large suitcase FAQ

Do I have to check large suitcases at the airport?

A. Typically large suitcases will have to be checked at the airport. If you are unsure of your airline’s specific measurements for what classifies as a carry-on bag, check their website. If you know the measurements in advance, the check-in process will go more smoothly for you while traveling. Large bags that are required to be checked will make the traveling process longer, but this will allow users to pack more necessities rather than trying to stuff everything into a carry-on bag.

Are larger suitcases more durable?

A. Just because a suitcase is larger does not mean that it will do better to protect your items than a smaller suitcase. In this case, bigger does not equal better, but it is a sufficient choice when you need the extra capacity. The durability of a suitcase depends on the material. If you are looking for a durable suitcase, choose hard-shell luggage or make sure that the material is waterproof and provides added protection.

What’s the best large suitcase to buy?

Top large suitcase

Travelpro Maxlite 5

What you need to know: This suitcase is lightweight and features four-wheel spinners that rotate 360 degrees. The handle is retractable and adjustable and it is a half-pound lighter than the previous model.

What you’ll love: This suitcase expands up to two inches to maximize the capacity and each handle on each size features a sturdy grip texture. There is a side accessory pocket as well as compartments inside the bag.

What you should consider: Users have experienced issues with the bag tipping.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top large suitcase for the money

Merax Hardside Spinner Luggage

What you need to know: This suitcase is lightweight and is made with temperature and impact-resistant ABS material. There are built-in corner guards to protect your items and minimize damage.

What you’ll love: This product features a fully lined interior and a handle on both the top and the side. The TSA-approved lock helps protect your belongings and saves you time at the airport while the silent spinner wheels provide good maneuverability. The suitcase itself contains built-in UV-radiation protection to prevent damage and allow the product to last longer.

What you should consider: The lock does not have a TCA symbol on it so it cannot be locked when you fly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Travel Select Amsterdam Rolling Upright Luggage

What you need to know: This item is made of durable two-tone polyester for added protection of your items. It expands to provide more packing capacity.

What you’ll love: This suitcase features a push-button lock and a retractable handle system. There is also an option to add a strap to the suitcase. The interior features multiple compartments to hold various clothing items.

What you should consider: The handle on the bag can stick and be hard to expand.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

