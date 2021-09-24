Know an Avatar the Last Airbender fan? They’ll love these 8 products

In Avatar: The Last Airbender, each tribe’s bending style is based on a different martial art. Not only does this set each style apart, but it also makes them more realistic.

The best gifts to give your Last Airbender-loving friend

Avatar the Last Airbender fans love anything that reminds them of the beloved series. From stuffed animals of the iconic animals and wall hangings of the fictional landscape to shirts that depict the tribe they identify with most, they can’t get enough.

If you love your Last Airbender fan as much as they love the show, you probably want to get them the best merch you can find on the market. That’s what this list is for. Fortunately, many great companies and independent creators share the same love, so there are many options available.

What to know before you buy for an Avatar the Last Airbender fan

What merch they already have

It’s uncomfortable and unfortunate to give someone a gift they already own. If you can, find out what type of Airbender merch the recipient already has and what they might like. If they wear a lot of show-themed clothing, maybe get them something more novel, like a blanket or wall art. If their room is covered in reminders of the show, perhaps get them something they can wear instead.

Their favorite characters

One of the greatest things about the show is the incredibly wide cast of characters. From the main trio to the cabbage seller, every fan has a favorite person in the series. Knowing which one is your gift recipient’s favorite will help you determine the perfect gift for them.

For example, if they love Appa, consider something soft, like an Appa plushie or blanket. If they enjoy Sakka’s sarcasm the most, look at pins and Funko POPs that feature him or quotes. Do they adore the wisdom and calm nature of Uncle Iro? Try a tea set or cute mug. Finally, if they’re classic and choose Aang, there is no shortage of unique toys and accessories with his likeness.

Their element tribe

One thing Airbender fans absolutely love is to pick a tribe they identify with. Each tribe comes with its own strengths and characteristics. Fans who chose a tribe will likely love any merch that shows it off, especially things they can wear and show off. If you’re not sure what tribe they like best, any item that depicts all four elements is likely a good choice.

Best Avatar the Last Airbender gifts under $50

VPINSOU Appa Velvet Fleece Throw Blanket

This soft and plushy blanket depicts Appa the air bison, one of the series’s most beloved characters. Your Airbender fan can snuggle up anywhere with the lightweight fleece throw that can easily be cleaned.

Sold by Amazon

Avatar: The Last Airbender The Jasmine Dragon Tea Set

If your Airbender lover has ever longed for tea served by Uncle Iro, this is the gift for them. It features an image of Iro on the side along with the name of the tea shop he briefly ran. The set features a teapot with a sturdy bamboo handle and included cup, so serving tea will be the most pleasurable experience.

Sold by Amazon

Best Avatar the Last Airbender gifts under $35

Avatar: The Last Airbender All Characters Shirt

This soft classic fit tee depicts the main bender characters of the series. Sorry, Sakka fans. It’s available in 10 different colors and three different sizes.

Sold by Amazon

The Last Airbender Action Group Shot T-shirt

This T-shirt shows the three main characters (Aang, Katara and Sakka) posed in battle stances in front of the elements. It’s available in several colors, a dozen sizes and three different types of fits.

Sold by Amazon

Best Avatar the Last Airbender gifts under $20

Avatar Elements Hat

This cute cap features all four of the elements embroidered in white or black thread for stunning contrast. It’s available in several different colors and will go great with any Airbender clothing they already own.

Sold by Etsy

Ang and Momo Funko POP

This lightweight vinyl Funko POP is just one item from their line of Airbender options. Aang is featured with Momo on his head and his staff in hand, and there’s clear plastic added to show his air bending.

Sold by Amazon

Best Avatar the Last Airbender gifts under $10

Water Tribe Collectible Pin

This glossy and colorful enamel pin depicts one of the most iconic moments from the series. Sakka, one of the main characters, looks true to the animation with a wave behind him. It’s officially licensed and authentic by Nickelodeon.

Sold by Amazon

Aang On an Air Scooter Keychain

A shiny and quality keychain image of Aang riding his air scooter. It’s detailed to include his tattoos, joyful expression and all of the colors of his famous outfit. It’s soft with an epoxy finish.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Anabelle Weissinger writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.