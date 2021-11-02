Best WALL-E toy

“WALL-E” was initially conceived by Andrew Stanton in 1994. The movie was not released until 2008.

Which Wall-E toys are best?

“WALL-E” is one of the beloved works by Pixar, with some even calling it the best Pixar film of 2008. The simple story about the last robot on Earth tasked with cleaning up all the garbage ended up being one of the most emotional, thought-provoking and funny films made. If you are a fan, WALL-E toys are perfect for you.

The top choice of WALL-E toys is the Pixar Wall-E and Eve Figures by Mattel. These true-to-scale replicas of the characters are designed with careful attention to detail.

What to know before you buy a WALL-E toy

The story of WALL-E

In the not-so-distant future, humans have to leave planet Earth after it has become a garbage wasteland. The last working robot—the Waste Allocation Load-Lifter: Earth-Class, or WALL-E—continues to roam around picking up and compacting garbage. One day, Wall-E discovers a plant that indicates the potential for human life. A robot probe, Eve, from the spaceship Axiom discovers the plant and brings it back to the ship for analysis. WALL-E falls in love with the robot, and the two become entangled in an epic plot that forces humans to return to their home planet.

Counterfeit and imitation WALL-E toys

Don’t be fooled into picking up imitation WALL-E toys. The popularity of the titular character has spawned countless lines of toys that somewhat resemble the robot, but without any of his charm. They will likely have strange, but similar names to avoid copyright infringement laws and feature similar designs.

For certain age groups

Depending on the toy, you may want to consider the age group for your recipient. For example, a simple figurine may be ideal for a 3-year-old, but a set with dozens of small parts may pose a choking hazard to children under 12. Robotic toys are often a hit with kids, but have moving parts and may be better for older children.

What to look for in quality WALL-E toys

Resemblance

WALL-E has an iconic look. He has two lenses for eyes that jut out of his yellow box-shaped body, with hands that resemble shovels, and legs made of treads. His name is printed on his body with a red circle around the “E”. There are many lookalike toys that try to imitate his look, with varying levels of success. Make sure you look at a picture or watch the movie to get an idea of what he really looks like before making a purchase.

Durability

Your toy will undoubtedly be grabbed, thrown, smashed, squished and otherwise worn out by little children. Try to find WALL-E toys made of durable materials that won’t break after a few uses. Soft plush or hard plastic toys are often more likely to stand the test of time.

Functions and features

WALL-E is a robot that can move around freely. While it may be harder or more expensive to find a toy that has extra features like sound effects or motion, it’s definitely more rewarding and a more immersive experience. Try finding WALL-E toys that have lights or move around via remote control.

Matching toys

Sometimes WALL-E toys come with other items, such as Eve. These sets can make play even more engrossing and creative. You can even combine WALL-E toys with other Pixar toys from the same line, allowing children to use their imagination to create their own scenes.

How much you can expect to spend on a WALL-E toy

The cheapest WALL-E toys start at around $13, while the most expensive or collectable WALL-E toys go for upwards of $330.

WALL-E toy FAQ

What does WALL-E stand for?

A. WALL-E stands for Waste Allocation Load-Lifter: Earth-Class. His name is derived from its robotic function to clear and compact all the waste on Earth.

Can the WALL-E toy move?

A. This depends on the toy you get. Some figurines are completely static. However, some figurines can move their arms and eyes, while others can move using a remote control..

What are the best WALL-E toys to buy?

Top WALL-E toy

Pixar Wall-E and Eve Figures by Mattel

What you need to know: These WALL-E and Eve figurines are true-to-scale and are slightly posable.

What you’ll love: WALL-E and Eve can be posed in several ways, making them perfect for recreating some scenes from the movie.

What you should consider: These figures only have moveable arms.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top WALL-E for the money

Disney Pixar Wall-E Plush

What you need to know: This plush is all you need to cuddle up with the lovable WALL-E robot.

What you’ll love: An authentic Pixar toy, this plush has detailed embroidering and screen art.

What you should consider: This plush costs more than other WALL-E toys.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lego Ideas 21303 Wall-E

What you need to know: A 676-piece WALL-E Lego set is perfect for creatives, builders, or just fans of both WALL-E and Lego.

What you’ll love: WALL-E’s arms can move and he has a compartment that can open up, just like the movie.

What you should consider: With 676 pieces in this set, you may want to give this to older children capable of following build instructions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

