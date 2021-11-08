Best penguin toy

A group of penguins on land is called a waddle, but when they are in the water, a group of penguins is called a raft.

Which penguin toy is best?

Many children love penguins because of their charming features. Luckily for them, there are many penguin toys to choose from. Cuddly plush versions range from authentic, natural-looking penguins to cute, cartoonish ones. You will also find plastic toys and penguin-themed board games. Some penguin toys seek to entertain, while others strive to teach about the animals. If you’re looking for a lovable, realistic penguin toy that is heart-warming and cute as can be, the National Geographic Penguin with Baby Plush Toy belongs in your collection.

What to know before you buy a penguin toy

Lifelike features

Some penguin toys are more realistic than others, so you will have to decide how much authenticity you need and want in your toy. If you are buying a toy for a child who is a budding veterinarian, zookeeper or wildlife expert, you will probably want to choose a penguin with realistic features. For a kid just looking for something to cuddle, plush penguins with cute rather than natural features may be more appropriate. If the recipient has a favorite species of penguin, like emperor or rockhopper, you might want to search for that particular type to find a truly ideal match.

Size

Penguins are relatively small animals, but you can find stuffed penguins that stand 2-3 feet tall. Plastic toys tend to be much smaller. Check to see how much space is available before you move a giant penguin into the house.

Age appropriateness

There are penguin toys for all ages. Babies will love penguin toys with different textures, lights and sounds to stimulate their senses. Young children will love squeezing a penguin plush friend. Older kids tend to look for penguin-themed toys and games that challenge them. Always be sure to check the age range for any toy you buy to find the perfect penguin for your favorite feathered friend fan.

What to look for in a quality penguin toy

Toys that teach

Educational toys bring penguin playthings to another level. National Geographic plush penguins come with tags printed with facts about them, and QR codes that lead to videos of them in their natural habitats. If your child is interested in the more natural and scientific aspect of the animals, then a toy that is not only fun to play with but teaches as well is the way to go.

Bath toys

Penguins love to swim, so penguin toys should follow suit. Waterproof toys that can withstand the bath and the swimming pool are great for playing with penguins in a pretend natural habitat. You can wind up some penguin bath toys and watch them “swim” through your tub or swimming pool, making bath time even more fun. Others simply float leisurely on the top of the water.

Lights and sounds

There are many penguin toys that light up, make sounds and play music for interactive fun. Some can double as nightlights, while others record your voice to give a special message to your little penguin enthusiast. If you are looking to stimulate the senses with a quality penguin toy, you can search for one that has these features.

How much you can expect to spend on a penguin toy

Penguin toys range from $5-$50 depending on the type of toy.

Penguin toy FAQ

Do any penguin toy purchases help penguin conservation efforts?

A. Yes. The World Wildlife Fund allows you to adopt an emperor penguin chick or adult when you purchase its plush version. Part of the proceeds from Steiff stuffed penguins is donated directly to National Geographic.

Are there toy versions of famous penguin characters?

A. Yes. You can find toys of Summer the penguin from “Muppet Babies,” the “Penguins of Madagascar” and Hugsy, Joey’s plush penguin pal from “Friends,” among others.

What’s the best penguin toy to buy?

Top penguin toy

National Geographic Penguin With Baby Plush Toy

What you need to know: This sweet adult and chick penguin plush toy shows the love between parent and child.

What you’ll love: This lifelike penguin toy has realistic details to show the colors of black and white adult and gray baby penguins. With a special tag that has facts about the animal, you can learn about penguins while you cuddle with this soft stuffed animal. Scan the QR code with any smart device to connect to a video of the penguin in its natural habitat.

What you should consider: Some people felt this penguin toy was a bit expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Macy’s

Top penguin toy for the money

Don’t Break The Ice Game

What you need to know: In this classic player game, all you have to do is tap the ice blocks one by one and watch them fall, but don’t break the ice completely.

What you’ll love: This game is perfect for penguin fans ages 3 and up. You can reset the blocks to continue playing until only one player is left.

What you should consider: Some people felt the quality of this game was not as good as that of previous versions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Fisher Price Linkimals Cool Beats Penguin

What you need to know: Perfect for infants and toddlers ages 9 months and up, this interactive, electronic penguin toy will have your baby dancing with its lights and sounds.

What you’ll love: This penguin has multicolor lights and engaging music that teaches babies and toddlers the alphabet, opposites, counting from one to 10 and shapes. The penguin’s fabric flippers have letters and shapes printed on them. When you press the buttons, the penguin flaps its flippers and moves from side to side with music and lights, encouraging babies to move to the beat. Collect more Linkimals animal friends to watch them interact by talking, lighting up and singing together.

What you should consider: The toy could break if your baby is too rough with it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

