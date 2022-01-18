Best PAW Patrol Dino Rescue toy

The computer-animated series “PAW Patrol” premiered on Nickelodeon in 2013. The show became an instant hit, and children still love it to this day.

Which PAW Patrol Dino Rescue toys are best?

The “PAW Patrol” pups are some of the most loved and recognizable characters from Nick Jr. And now your kids can play with them in a prehistoric adventure with PAW Patrol Dino Rescue toys. PAW Patrol Dino Rescue made its debut during episode 6 of season 7 of “PAW Patrol.” The story follows the PAW Patrol as they travel to the Dino Wilds, where they meet Rex, a pup who is a dinosaur expert. This storyline also introduced a whole new line of toys with the gear, vehicles and characters from this newly discovered dinosaur world. If you’re looking for a toy that has all the excitement of the cartoon, the PAW Patrol Dino Rescue Motorized Vehicle is a great choice.

What to know before you buy a PAW Patrol Dino Rescue toy

There are many different Dino Rescue toys, and most of the figures from the original “PAW Patrol” playsets also fit into the Dino Rescue toys. This gives kids the ability to mix and match the two versions of “PAW Patrol.”

Different uniforms

The “PAW Patrol” pups wear different uniforms in this series, so be sure you purchase the correct one. While the colors are the same, the style is different for the clothing and hats.

Dinosaurs

The brightly colored dinosaurs in the Dino Rescue sets will make any budding archaeologist smile. From purple pterodactyls to turquoise brontosauruses, the sets with dinosaurs offer even more play options. And they often come with plastic figures of the pups in their Dino Rescue uniforms.

Playsets

Dino Rescue playsets help kids recreate scenes from the animated series. They often come with at least one “PAW Patrol” pup and dinosaur. Some even have tracks for rolling the vehicles.

Vehicles

The Dino Rescue vehicles move in various ways, such as traditional push-car, rev-up vehicles and even a motorized one that works with batteries. You can find metal and plastic versions that include the pups inside, and some even come with blind box dinosaurs.

Plush

If you want something for a child to snuggle with in bed, there are plenty of huggable plush Dino Rescue characters available. And it’s easy to differentiate them from traditional “PAW Patrol” stuffed animals because they wear the Dino Rescue uniforms.

Blind box mini-figures

The Dino Rescue mystery mini-figures is a package of three toys in one. Unbox to find one of the Dino Rescue pups and a colorful dinosaur. The box also has appeal because it’s shaped like a plastic Dino Rescue vehicle.

What to look for in a quality PAW Patrol Dino Rescue toy

Sets

You can buy Dino Rescue vehicles and characters separately, but you can also find them packaged in sets for even more fun. This is a great option if you know a younger one who is invested in the Dino Rescue storyline and wants to build out their toy collection.

Interactive features

Many sets offer interactive features that bring the toys to life with the push of a button. Look for a volcano set that sends rocks flying. Some toys include other projectiles and zip lines, and you can even make a few dinosaurs move by pushing buttons.

Sounds

Dino Rescue toys offer an even more realistic playing experience when they produce sound. At the push of a button, kids can immerse themselves in the dinosaur world and reenact their favorite scenes from the show.

How much you can expect to spend on a PAW Patrol Dino Rescue toy

PAW Patrol Dino Rescue toys cost between $8-$80, depending on the size and type of toy. Blind box toys are much more affordable than motorized vehicles or multi-piece playsets.

PAW Patrol Dino Rescue toy FAQ

Are there PAW Patrol Dino Rescue toys for toddlers?

A. Most of the toys are meant for older children since they have small parts. If you want to buy a Dino Rescue toy for a toddler, opt for a plush stuffed animal. Just make sure you check the tags and product descriptions for safety information.

Can you return a blind box Dino Rescue figure if you receive a double?

A. No. Once you open a blind box toy, you cannot return it.

What’s the best PAW Patrol Dino Rescue toy to buy?

Top PAW Patrol Dino Rescue toy

PAW Patrol Dino Rescue Motorized Vehicle

What you need to know: Your kids will feel the excitement with the first-ever PAW Patrol motorized toy vehicle. It’s battery-powered and equipped with all-terrain wheels to help with any rescue.

What you’ll love: You can launch two rescue net projectiles to save the dinosaurs with the push of a button. The set includes figures of Chase, Marshall and Skye. It also has a T. Rex and a pterodactyl.

What you should consider: Some people felt the toy was difficult to assemble.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top PAW Patrol Dino Rescue toy for the money

Gund PAW Patrol Dino Rescue Chase

What you need to know: This 9-inch plush German Shepherd Chase wears his Dino uniform, backpack and helmet. It’s perfect for kids who may not be old enough to handle toys with small parts.

What you’ll love: This smiling stuffed animal Chase is made by Gund, one of the most trusted names in the industry. Give him hugs or stand him on a shelf for display.

What you should consider: All of Chase’s accessories are sewn on, and you cannot remove them.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

PAW Patrol Dino Rescue Headquarters

What you need to know: If you want a full playset, this Dino Rescue Headquarters is a great option. It features sounds and other interactive features.

What you’ll love: The headquarters transform from a dome into a tower, just like on the show. The set features Rex, the dino expert pup, and his vehicle. There’s also a colorful dino mystery figure for you to unbox. It comes with many interactive parts, such as a periscope and a zip line.

What you should consider: This does not come with any of the classic “PAW Patrol” characters, but you can purchase them separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

